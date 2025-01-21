Bob Dylan’s Drafts of ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ Lyrics Sell for $508,000 at Auction

Bob Dylan’s legendary “Mr. Tambourine Man,” one of the defining folk-rock tracks of the 1960s, has once again captured the spotlight—but this time, it’s not through a song recording.

The original drafts of the song’s lyrics, which offer a rare glimpse into Dylan’s creative process, have been sold for $508,000 at a recent auction. The sale, held by Julien’s Auctions in Nashville, adds to the heightened interest in Dylan’s legacy, especially after the recent release of A Complete Unknown, a biopic chronicling Dylan’s rise to fame in 1960s New York.

The two sheets of yellowed paper that sold for over half a million dollars contain three typewritten drafts of the iconic song. These drafts are not the final version, but offer unique insights into Dylan’s songwriting methods. Handwritten notes and changes in the margins show the evolution of the lyrics, with one draft even nearing the final version, though still featuring significant variations. For fans and experts alike, these drafts present an opportunity to see how one of the 20th century’s most influential songwriters shaped his work.

“It’s absolutely mind-blowing, and confirmation that this is how genius works,” Richard Thomas, a Harvard University classics scholar who also teaches a course on Dylan’s writing, told Ali Watkins of the New York Times.

The drafts were part of the personal collection of Al Aronowitz, a renowned rock journalist who was a close confidant of Dylan’s in the 1960s. Dylan wrote “Mr. Tambourine Man” in early 1964 at Aronowitz’s home in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, where he spent a night at the journalist's breakfast bar, writing away on a portable typewriter while listening to Marvin Gaye’s “Can I Get A Witness.”

Aronowitz later recalled that, after Dylan left, he found a wastebasket filled with crumpled pages, the discarded drafts of the song. But after Aronowitz’s death in 2005, his family couldn’t locate the lyrics and believed the drafts were lost. His son, Myles Aronowitz, who played a key role in finding the lyric pages, said the discovery came after years of searching through family archives.

“This was family lore,” Myles told David Browne of Rolling Stone in December. “My father talked about it, but he had no idea where they were. He thought he lost them or someone stole them. It took us years going through the archives folder by folder to find them.”

In total, the Aronowitz archive sold for $1.5 million, with other items fetching impressive sums. Among the highlights were a 1983 Fender Telecaster owned by Dylan, which sold for $222,250, and an original 1968 oil painting by Dylan, which went for $260,000.

“My family and I are thrilled with the auction,” Myles said in a statement, per Daniel Kreps of Rolling Stone. “These items were evidence of the unique and intimate place my father had in musical and cultural history with his good friend Bob Dylan, and all the other iconic artists of his day.”

Myles and his wife hope to organize another auction, and eventually place the entire collection in a library or museum, according to Ali Watkins of the New York Times.

Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man,” which was eventually released in 1965 on his album Bringing It All Back Home, became a landmark song in the folk-rock genre. While the Byrds’ 1965 cover of the song was a chart-topping hit, Dylan’s version would go on to be one of his most celebrated tracks.