China Plans to Open Ming Dynasty Tombs to the Public by 2030

Sixteen emperors ruled China during the Ming dynasty, which lasted from 1368 to 1644. Of those, 13 are interred in an extensive burial complex near the base of a mountain range on the outskirts of Beijing. The location was selected by the emperor Yongle according to feng shui principles.

For many years, the site was closed off. “No one, not even the emperor, could ride a horse on these grounds,” according to the Beijing municipal government. However, starting in the mid-20th century, researchers began excavating and restoring some of the tombs.

Today, three of the mausoleums are accessible to visitors for a small admission fee: the Changling, Zhaoling and Dingling tombs. The grounds, which include a “spirit way” lined with statues, are open to the public for free.

Now, the Beijing municipal government has unveiled plans to restore the rest of the Ming tombs and open them to the public by 2030.

The news was announced this week at the Ming Culture Forum, held in Beijing’s Changping district, an area that also encompasses the tombs. More than 600 scholars from China and beyond convened to discuss and celebrate Ming culture, gathering for dialogue sessions, seminars, exhibitions and cultural activities.

The tombs are “masterpieces of human creative genius,” writes UNESCO, which has listed them as a World Heritage site since the early 2000s. The sprawling complex illustrates the importance that Ming rulers placed on building “imposing mausolea, reflecting not only the general belief in an afterlife but also an affirmation of authority.”

According to the announcement, the tombs will be opened in phases. During the first phase, which is scheduled to take place in 2024 and 2025, officials will open the Siling and Yongling tombs, which belonged to Emperor Sizong and Emperor Shizong, respectively.

Then, between 2026 and 2028, they plan to open the Maoling (Emperor Xianzong), Tailing (Emperor Xiaozong) and Deling (Emperor Xizong) tombs.

The third and final phase will take place in 2029 and 2030. During this stage, officials will open the Xianling (Emperor Renzong), Yuling (Emperor Yinzong) and Qingling (Emperor Guangzong) tombs.

Once all of the burial sites are open, authorities plan to add new educational elements to help tell their story. Visitors will learn about the tombs’ design and construction through artifacts and interpretive signs.

Nearby, a new “culture-museum-tourism complex” is also in the works, according to Priyaja Bakshi of Travel + Leisure Asia. Officials say it will become a “world-renowned international exchange base dedicated to Ming culture,” per the announcement.

Officials also announced the launch of two new educational tour routes that highlight Ming ruins and artifacts. The routes will take travelers to destinations like the Juyongguan Great Wall and several of the soon-to-be-opened Ming tombs. Completing both routes will take two days, and travelers can either camp nearby or spend the night in nearby hotels.