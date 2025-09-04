Bees Manage to Build the Best Honeycombs, Even on Imperfect Foundations In a new study, scientists tested how honeybees adapt to construct their hives on 3D-printed foundations of varying sizes Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Honeycombs are marvels of engineering—the bees that create them will work together to build intricate hexagonal structures, which store the insects’ honey and house their young. But scientists still don’t fully understand how a bee colony strategizes to build its honeycombs.

A team of researchers set out to investigate how honeybees adapt to different building conditions and collaborate with each other to construct structurally sound hives. “We’re trying to tackle these questions by creating impossible puzzles for the bees,” says study co-author Orit Peleg, a computer scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder, to Jacey Fortin at the New York Times.

Peleg and her colleagues 3D-printed plastic honeycomb foundations with a hexagonal pattern. To make things tricky, some of these weren’t ideal for the bees—the six-sided cells ranged from three-quarters of their preferred size to three times larger. As the bees interacted with these blueprints, the scientists used X-ray microscopy to analyze how the insects built their own structures on top.

Need to know: The complexity of beehives Honeybee hives are built with the combined efforts of thousands of individual bees, and the insects must optimize the process to use a limited amount of wax.

To secrete one pound of wax, bees would have to consume about eight pounds of honey.

The bees employed three main strategies, depending on the foundation: If the foundation was too small, the bees would merge cells together to create spaces closer to the size of their natural cells. The researchers called this technique merging. When the cells were about twice as big as preferred, the bees built their cells at an angle. This method—which the researchers called tilting—allowed the bees to shrink the opening of the cells while preserving the space inside.

Finally, if the cells were even bigger—up to three times as big as a natural cell—the bees built a new layer of cells on top of the foundation, using it as support. They constructed a cell atop each of the six vertices of the 3D-printed hexagon, with a spot in the middle for a seventh cell, using the space efficiently.

“These tiny builders seem to have an intuitive understanding of the physics behind collective construction,” Peleg adds in a statement. “We’re just beginning to understand the rich set of strategies they use—tilting, merging, layering—to shape structures that meet their needs in remarkably adaptable ways.” The findings were published in the journal PLOS Biology on August 26.

Michael L. Smith, a biologist who specializes in bees at Auburn University and was not involved in the work, tells the New York Times that while the study was “impressive,” it doesn’t reveal how bees are able to coordinate with each other. He adds that the behaviors described in the study could simply be ingrained, rather than a sign of a special cognitive ability.

“The analogy I give in my animal behavior classes is: If you wanted to understand if beavers are architects, you’d have to see if they could build a bridge,” Smith tells the publication, “not if they could build a dam.”

Still, the researchers suggest their findings could have implications outside the field of biology. They might inspire further research on self-organized collective behavior in animals and even advance human engineering, per the paper. Future studies could test the bees by offering a foundation of non-hexagonal cells—or compare behaviors across other building animals to better understand the evolutionary roots of constructing complex nests.