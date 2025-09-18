Baby Pterosaur Fossils Reveal Mid-Flight Injury and Watery Death, Helping Solve a Paleontological Mystery A 150-million-year-old fossil hotspot in southern Germany yields an astounding number of well-preserved juvenile pterosaurs, and scientists wondered why it contained fewer adults Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The 150-million-year-old Solnhofen Limestone in southern Germany contains prehistoric lagoon deposits known for yielding wonderfully preserved fossils, including those of pterosaurs: flying reptiles that lived during the Mesozoic (252 million to 66 million years ago).

Hundreds of pterosaur fossils have come to light at Solnhofen. But curiously, almost all of them are small and young individuals, while the area’s adult pterosaur fossils are rare and fragmented. This presents a conundrum, as larger, sturdier animals are typically more likely to fossilize than younger and more delicate individuals are.

Now, a study published this month in the journal Current Biology may have solved this paleontological mystery by investigating the deaths of two baby pterosaurs. Researchers suggest the juveniles died when a powerful storm struck them out of the sky and plunged them into the lagoon—a fate that spared adults, which would have been stronger fliers, but likely afflicted the many other baby pterosaurs preserved in the Solnhofen fossil record.

“Storms caused these pterosaurs to drown and rapidly descend to the bottom of the water column, where they were quickly buried in storm-generated sediments, preserving both their skeletal integrity and soft tissues,” the researchers write in the study.

Need to know: What were pterosaurs? Pterosaurs were a diverse group of flying reptiles that lived alongside dinosaurs but were not dinosaurs themselves. They ranged in size from as small as a sparrow to as large as an airplane.

The well-preserved and complete fossils of the two baby pterosaurs of the genus Pterodactylus, ironically nicknamed Lucky and Lucky II, provided an important clue to understand this phenomenon. The individuals, each with wingspans of less than eight inches, represent some of the smallest known pterosaurs, and they suffered the same telling injury. Lucky’s left wing and Lucky II’s right wing each feature a fracture to the humerus: a rupture that indicates a powerful twisting force, probably due to strong gusts of wind as opposed to striking a hard surface.

“The best explanation we have for these two poor, unfortunate pterosaurs with broken arms is that they were in the air when they had their accident,” David Unwin, senior author of the study and a paleobiologist from the University of Leicester in England, tells New Scientist’s Christa Lesté-Lasserre.

Discovering the two young pterosaurs with “direct evidence of trauma in such a high degree of preservation highlights the uniqueness of the Solnhofen fossils,” Victor Beccari, a researcher at the Bavarian State Collection for Paleontology and Geology in Germany who was not involved in the study, tells Scientific American’s Mindy Weisberger.

At just a few days or weeks old, each of the reptiles would have then fallen into the lagoon, where they were likely swallowed by waves. At the bottom, muds kicked up by the same storms quickly piled on top of the creatures, effectively sealing them in for tens of millions of years.

The Solnhofen Limestone has preserved many other small and young pterosaurs in the same way, though without the clear skeletal injuries seen on these two fossils. This suggests that baby pterosaurs were more frequent victims of storms above the lagoon compared to larger, stronger pterosaurs, which were likely more equipped to survive them. The adult pterosaurs that did die and end up in the lagoon probably floated on its calm surface for a long time, slowly decomposing and losing bits of their bodies over days or weeks.

“For centuries, scientists believed that the Solnhofen lagoon ecosystems were dominated by small pterosaurs,” Rab Smyth, lead author of the study and a researcher at the University of Leicester’s Center for Paleobiology and Biosphere Evolution, says in a statement. “But we now know this view is deeply biased. Many of these pterosaurs weren’t native to the lagoon at all. Most are inexperienced juveniles that were likely living on nearby islands that were unfortunately caught up in powerful storms.”

What’s more, the fact that the juveniles’ injuries likely happened while flying bolsters the idea that pterosaurs could take flight shortly after hatching, Unwin tells Scientific American. The study joins a host of other papers investigating the untimely deaths of ancient creatures, shedding light on prehistoric worlds.