Asheville’s Biltmore Estate Will Reopen for the Holidays After Sustaining Damage From Hurricane Helene

Asheville’s Biltmore Estate, the largest privately owned home in the United States, will soon reopen despite damage from Hurricane Helene. The North Carolina property, which has been closed since the storm, plans to welcome visitors beginning on November 2—just in time for the holiday season.

Spanning some 8,000 acres, the residence was built for George Washington Vanderbilt II in the late 1800s. The sprawling mansion has 250 rooms, including 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms and 65 fireplaces. The Biltmore is known for its lavish holiday attractions that draw in thousands of visitors each year. Guests can also tour the nearby Biltmore Village, which is home to shops, restaurants, exhibits, a winery and a farm.

When Hurricane Helene raged through the Southeastern U.S. in late September, the city of Asheville was hit particularly hard. The Biltmore house itself was left largely unscathed, though other parts of the estate were not so lucky.

“The entrance to Biltmore, located in Biltmore Village, and other low-lying areas of the property, such as our farm, experienced significant flooding and damage to buildings,” according to a flood update from the Biltmore on October 3. “We sadly lost a few of our animals during the storm, but the vast majority are safe and accounted for.”

Images taken of the estate showed debris strewn about the grounds, which are covered in thick mud. The Biltmore is warning guests that they may still need to take alternative routes to get to the house due to damage from the hurricane, according to the Washington Post’s Hannah Sampson.

“We are devastated to see Helene’s impact on our region,” says Bill Cecil Jr., the Biltmore’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We remain committed to supporting our employees and neighbors in the aftermath of this unprecedented storm and the long-term recovery efforts. Now more than ever, we must work together to stabilize and rebuild this community.”

The Biltmore’s reopening contrasts the struggle that many in Asheville are still facing. The White House reports that over $344 million has been allotted to help Helene survivors, with $60 million going to more than 51,000 homes in North Carolina.

“It’s frustration on top of frustration on top of frustration,” Shelly Tygielski, an Asheville resident, tells Axios’s Michael Graff and Zachery Eanes.

Part of that frustration stems from “feeling like we’ve been forgotten, and most people [outside of the area] don’t really understand the extent,” she says. Before moving to Asheville to be near family, she spent years in Florida, where she witnessed many intense storms. Still, she adds, “What I'm seeing here is very different from anything I've ever seen.”

In the face of such uncertainty, the Biltmore and its owners (Vanderbilt’s descendants) have also launched a $2 million Biltmore Relief Fund for Western North Carolina.

“The compassion and resolve of our region have been rising every day from beneath the weight of this storm,” says the estate in a statement. “Thanks to the incredible work of so many generous people, recovery is happening all around us.”