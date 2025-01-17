Archaeologists in Pompeii Discover Private Spa Where Dozens of Guests Bathed in Luxury 2,000 Years Ago

A lavish thermal bath complex has been unearthed in Pompeii, the ancient city that was frozen in time following Mount Vesuvius’ eruption in 79 C.E. Archaeologists say it may be one of the largest discoveries of its kind.

The luxurious spa is at the heart of a grand household in Regio IX, a large district at the center of the city, according to a statement from the Pompeii Archaeological Park. The owner of the complex would have hosted large gatherings and invited guests to enter the baths, perhaps before dining on a lavish meal.

“We have here perhaps the largest thermal complex in a private house in Pompeii,” Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the archaeological park, tells the Associated Press, adding: “It was an opportunity to show the wealth in which they lived and also to have a nice thermal treatment.”

Due to the size of the home, researchers think it was owned by an important figure in the community. The bath could host up to 30 people and was likely used to impress guests.

The complex contains three rooms that were heated to different temperatures. Guests entered the calidarium first, which was filled with hot water, according to BBC News’ Rebecca Morelle and Alison Francis. Then, in the tepidarium, they would rub oil into their skin and immerse themselves in warm water. Bathers would then continue on to the frigidarium, which was filled with cold water. They also had access to an apodyterium, or changing room, with a beautiful mosaic floor.

“Not everyone had this level of luxury,” Zuchtriegel tells the New York Times’ Elisabetta Povoledo.

The owner could have invited guests to the complex for a number of reasons, such as closing business deals or securing votes for politicians, adds Zuchtriegel. Perhaps this individual was hosting team building activities, much like a “CEO of an important company” would today.

Archaeologists have been excavating the grand household for two years. Over the summer, they uncovered the remains of two victims. One was a woman between 35 and 50, while the other was a young man in his teens or early 20s. The pair had tried to take shelter in a small room, but the rush of volcanic gas and ash brought their lives to a violent end. The man had died beneath a fallen wall, and the woman was found rolled up on a bed.

“The pyroclastic flow from Vesuvius came along the street just outside this room and caused a wall to collapse,” Sophie Hay, an archaeologist at Pompeii, tells BBC News.

The thermal baths are also connected to a banquet room decorated with elaborate frescoes that was announced last spring. The colorful artworks depict mythological characters connected to the Trojan War.

Officials say that excavations at the complex likely won’t continue anytime soon, per the Times. After experts restore the site, it will eventually open to the public.