Archaeologists in Petra Discover Secret Tomb Hiding Beneath a Mysterious Structure Featured in ‘Indiana Jones’

Researchers have unearthed a secret tomb beneath Petra’s pink stone cliffs that could answer longstanding questions about the ancient Nabatean people.

Surrounded by mountains, the historic Jordanian city gained notoriety when the Treasury—a mysterious hand-carved rock structure sometimes called Al Khazneh—was featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989.

Earlier this year, a team of Jordanian and American researchers received rare permission to excavate beneath the structure, according to CNN’s Taylor Nicioli. They discovered a hidden tomb with 12 complete human skeletons and a trove of bronze, ceramic and iron artifacts.

“People think they know Petra. They recognize the Treasury,” archaeologist Pearce Paul Creasman, executive director of the American Center of Research and one of the dig’s leaders, tells the New York Times’ Ali Watkins. “But all these people walk by, and there’s so much more under our feet.”

Built around the fourth century B.C.E., Petra was the capital of the Nabatean kingdom. The Nabateans were a nomadic group that became wealthy by trading incense, likely constructing the city after amassing this fortune. As Petra developed into a thriving spice trade hub, its population grew to between 10,000 and 30,000. Centuries later, a devastating earthquake in 363 C.E. caused significant damage, hastening the city’s downfall.

Today, Petra is considered one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, and it became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1985. Historians have long sought to learn more about the culture of the Nabatean people—and the astonishing structures they built.

“This work will shed light on the Treasury itself, particularly its construction and date,” Creasman tells the Washington Post’s Annabelle Timsit. “The material recovered from our excavation has great potential to inform us about the early history of Petra and, possibly, the origins of the Nabataeans, too.”

In 2003, two hidden tombs with partial skeletons were unearthed on the left side of the Treasury. Since then, researchers have speculated that other hidden tombs had been built at the site.

After recently receiving permission from the Jordanian government, researchers used advanced remote-sensing tools to locate the newly discovered tomb. The team also invited Josh Gates, host of the show “Expedition Unknown,” and a film crew to capture parts of the excavation. The Discovery Channel recently aired a two-part episode on the dig.

“We were absolutely stunned by the revelation of this hidden chamber,” says Gates in a statement.

The purpose of the Treasury is still unknown, though some researchers think it may have been a mausoleum. The researchers hope their discovery will be an important step toward unraveling the mystery.

“There is so much that we have yet to learn about the Treasury. When was this remarkable structure built, and why?” says Creasman in the statement. “Little did we know that this dig might completely change what we know about the Treasury and help solve the mysteries of the Nabatean people. With the support of the Jordanian government, this excavation is bringing us closer than ever to answers.”