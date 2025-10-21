Cool Finds Archaeologists Discover 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Military Fortress in the Sinai Desert Excavations are shedding light on what life was like at the ancient site, which may have once housed hundreds of soldiers at a time Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Researchers in Egypt have unearthed a massive military fortress—complete with defensive towers and traces of ancient ovens. The structure’s thick, curving walls were built 3,500 years ago, likely during the reign of the pharaoh Thutmose I.

According to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the fortress was discovered during recent excavations at the Tell el-Kharouba archaeological site in the northern Sinai Desert. During Egypt’s New Kingdom era, pharaohs built defensive fortresses in this area to secure their border.

“Taking into account storerooms, courtyards and other facilities, we estimate that the garrison likely ranged between 400 and 700 soldiers, with a reasonable average of around 500 soldiers,” excavation leader Hesham Hussein, the undersecretary for Lower Egypt and Sinai Archaeology at the ministry, tells Live Science’s Owen Jarus.

Spanning about two acres, the newly discovered site features a southern wall that’s nearly 350 feet long and eight feet thick. Excavations also revealed the remains of 11 defensive towers and a zigzagging wall on the western side of the structure measuring nearly 250 feet long. The zigzag pattern was likely designed to help the fortress endure harsh desert climates. This style “helped reinforce the wall’s stability and reduce the impact of wind and sand erosion,” Hussein adds.

The wall also acted as a division between the rest of the fort and a residential area where ancient Egyptian soldiers may have lived. On the outskirts of the residential area, researchers found small ovens likely used “for daily domestic activities inside the fortress,” Hussein tells Live Science. Nearby, the team discovered fossilized dough.

Archaeologists also found volcanic rocks that may have been imported from Greek islands and a southern entrance that was likely modified several times. Additional finds included fragments of pottery vessels, such as a handle stamped with the name of Thutmose I, the third king in Egypt’s 18th Dynasty.

This fortress was located along an ancient Egyptian military road that once ran from Egypt to Canaan. The road allowed Egypt to control the eastern Mediterranean coast for most of the New Kingdom period, James Hoffmeier, an archaeologist at Trinity International University who wasn’t involved in the recent excavation, tells Live Science.

Quick fact: Who was Thutmose I? This ancient ruler reigned during the second millennium B.C.E., and he’s remembered for expanding the Egyptian empire into Nubia (part of what’s now Sudan) and Syria.

If the recently discovered fort was built during Thutmose I’s reign, it supports the “long-held view” that the ruler was “the father of Egypt’s empire in Western Asia, and that he likely was a key player in the beginning of this defense system to which succeeding kings added more forts,” Hoffmeier adds.

For now, much of the fortress remains buried, according to Artnet’s Richard Whiddington. Researchers are planning to continue excavations soon, and they hope to unearth the rest of the ancient site.