America's Largest-Ever Exhibition on Raphael Will Open at the Met Next Year More than 200 of the Renaissance master's works will be on display in the landmark show, which debuts in March 2026 Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent

The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host the largest-ever United States exhibition dedicated to Raphael next year, bringing together more than 200 of the Renaissance master’s works.

“Raphael: Sublime Poetry” will feature loans from many of the world’s preeminent art museums, including Florence’s Uffizi, Madrid’s Prado, Rome’s Galleria Borghese and London’s British Museum. The rare three-month exhibition will not travel to another venue after its run at the Met.

The show is curated by Carmen Bambach, a Met curator who specializes in Renaissance drawings. She has been piecing together the “logistically complex” exhibition since 2018, according to the Art Newspaper’s Benjamin Sutton.

“The seven-year journey of putting together this exhibition has been an extraordinary chance to reframe my understanding of this monumental artist,” Bambach says in a statement. “It is a thrilling opportunity to engage with his unique artistic personality through the visual power, intellectual depth and tenderness of his imagery.”

Bambach was also behind the Met’s blockbuster 2017 exhibition “Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman & Designer,” a show that attracted more than 700,000 visitors, making it one of the museum’s most popular shows of all time, per Artnet’s Jo Lawson-Tancred.

Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, better known as Raphael, is known for his serene and precise work, use of color and ability to convey emotion. Centuries after his death in 1520, he is still celebrated as one of the greatest painters to ever live.

“Sublime Poetry” will explore the full breadth of Raphael’s career, covering what scholars consider to be his three periods, based on where he was living: Urbino, where he was born; Florence, where he “began to emerge as a peer to Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo”; and Rome, where he spent his final decade as a papal court painter, according to the statement. The exhibition will be organized chronologically.

One of the show’s highlights is The Virgin and Child With Infant St. John the Baptist in a Landscape (The Alba Madonna) from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., a round-format painting, known as a tondo, in which Mary and a young John the Baptist gaze upon baby Jesus, handing him a cross. The tondo will be reunited with Raphael’s preparatory sketches and drawings, which will be on loan from the Museum of Fine Arts in Lille, France.

Traveling from the Louvre in Paris is Raphael’s Portrait of Baldassarre Castiglione, which is “widely regarded as one of the greatest portraits of the High Renaissance,” per the museum.

In addition to some of Raphael’s most notable works, “Sublime Poetry” will also display recent scientific discoveries about his work that shed light on his creative process. There will also be an emphasis on how Raphael portrayed women. As BBC Culture’s Deborah Nicholls-Lee wrote last year, he was one of the first artists to replace male models with nude female models when painting women.

“This unprecedented exhibition will offer a groundbreaking look at the brilliance and legacy of Raphael, a true titan of the Italian Renaissance,” Met director Max Hollein says in a statement. “Visitors will have an exceptionally rare opportunity to experience the breathtaking range of his creative genius through some of the artist’s most iconic and seldom loaned works from around the globe—many never before shown together.”

