A Unique Supernova 'Dazzled' Astronomers and Revealed the Inner Layers of Stars Researchers observed a supernova in progress that showed the onion-like structure of elements in stars, and the explosion may belong to a class of its own Rudy Molinek - Reporter

In September 2021, Steve Schulze, an astrophysicist at Northwestern University, was poring over astronomical data. One event—an extremely luminous object about 2.2 billion light-years away—caught his eye.

Now, in a study published last week in the journal Nature, Schulze and his team report that the object was an unusual supernova that offered a glimpse of the layers deep inside a star for the first time. “I was dazzled,” Schulze tells El País’ Manuel Ansede.

Schulze had been sifting through observations from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), which uses a wide-field camera to scan the night sky and keep watch for short-lived astronomical phenomena.

The celestial object he spotted, a supernova the team named SN2021yfj, was interesting at first glance. But to learn more about it, the researchers needed more data that ZTF couldn’t provide. They began reaching out to telescope facilities around the world in search of a spectrum of the event.

First-of-its-kind supernova reveals innerworkings of a dying star Watch on

A spectrum breaks down the dispersed light from an object like SN2021yfj into its component colors. Each color represents an element that’s present in the supernova explosion, and by studying those elements, scientists could learn more about the star and its violent end. But the search for a spectrum proved more challenging than they expected. Many telescopes were unavailable at the moment or covered by clouds.

“We thought we had fully lost our opportunity to obtain these observations,” Adam Miller, an astronomer at Northwestern and co-author of the study, says in a statement. “So, we went to bed disappointed. But the next morning, a colleague at UC Berkeley unexpectedly provided a spectrum. Without that spectrum, we may have never realized that this was a strange and unusual explosion.”

The spectrum, from the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, showed that their initial instincts were correct: SN2021yfj was indeed worth the effort. Instead of the helium, nitrogen, carbon and oxygen that astronomers expected to see in the spectrum, this one revealed heavier elements: silicon, sulfur and argon. It was as if, prior to the explosion, something had stripped off the star’s lighter outer layers, exposing the deep interior.

According to the study, of all the supernovas ever observed and cataloged, this was the first of its kind. Supernovas are grouped into classes based on the elements seen in their spectra, and no other supernova had been found with a spectrum quite like this one.

“We know over 10,000 supernovas, but we detected a supernova that is very, very different to anything we’ve observed before,” Schulze tells the New York Times’ Jonathan O’Callaghan. “We had no idea it’s possible to strip a star to this extreme amount.”

Here’s what astronomers think happened: Starting with a giant star, 60 times larger than our sun, layers of elements were stripped away from the burning core over thousands of years. The outermost layers were the lightest elements, like hydrogen and helium. Beneath those were heavier elements, like silicon and sulfur. The spectrum had caught the explosion of the dense iron core of the star during the supernova, which illuminated the other elements that had previously been stripped away.

Fun fact: Main sequence stars For most of a typical star’s life, it burns hydrogen into helium in its core and is known as a main sequence star. Our sun is currently in this phase.

The discovery supports the layered model of stellar structure that astronomers had long envisioned. “We’ve always modeled it this way,” Brad Tucker, an astrophysicist at the Australian National University who wasn’t involved in the study, tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Ellen Phiddian. “We’ve had evidence from our understanding of nuclear physics. This is that fundamental evidence that proves that model, and that view, is right.”

The researchers still aren’t sure what caused the unique shedding of elemental layers in this particular supernova. One idea is that as the massive star’s core was squashed under its own gravity, it became hotter and denser until it triggered intense nuclear fusion, leading to an explosion pushed away the outermost layer. As this process repeated, progressively more layers were shed. They’re also investigating other potential ideas, like interactions with a companion star.

To be sure of the mechanism, though, astronomers will need more data from more supernovas. Luckily, new facilities like the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile are stepping up to the task. In the past, astronomers only observed up to about 100 supernovas each year, Tucker tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, for a total of about 10,000 recorded supernova events. That will soon change.

Anya Nugent, an astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard and Smithsonian, tells the New York Times, “Rubin is going to detect thousands of supernovae every day.”