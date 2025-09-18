A Rare, Left-Coiling Snail Needs Help Finding a Mate. New Zealanders Are Looking for Its 1-in-40,000 Match Known as Ned, the creature needs a fellow left-coiling garden snail to reproduce—but the species almost always has shells that coil on their right side Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Meet Ned, a rare snail on a mission to find love—with a little help from New Zealanders.

Ned is the focus of a national campaign spearheaded by New Zealand Geographic magazine. The publication is asking residents of the island nation to head out into their gardens, rummage through their spinach, look between rocks and check under the rims of pots to help Ned find a mate.

The common garden snail likely won’t find a romantic partner on its own, because its shell coils on the left instead of the right. This uncommon anatomical configuration makes it impossible for Ned to breed with the vast majority of other garden snails out there, purely based on anatomy.

Ned was discovered in August in the Wairarapa region, roughly an hour north of Wellington. Giselle Clarkson, an author and illustrator, had been busy working in her garden when she spotted an unusual-looking snail.

“Something was different, but I couldn’t figure it out—the first thought that went through my mind was that it was a different species,” she tells the Guardian’s Eva Corlett. “After you see something thousands and thousands of times looking one way, and then you suddenly see it the other way around, it is quite uncanny.”

She eventually realized the difference was the gastropod’s left-coiling shell. Clarkson named the creature after Ned Flanders, the left-handed neighbor of the Simpsons from the popular animated series. Then, it dawned on her that Ned would have a difficult—if not impossible—time finding a mate.

Most common garden snails have right-spiraling, or dextral, shells. But 1 in 40,000 snails has a left-spiraling, or sinistral, shell. This also means its reproductive organs—which, for snails, are located in the neck—lie on the opposite side of the body compared to the typical arrangement. Snails are hermaphrodites, meaning each individual has both male and female reproductive organs—but snails can only breed with mates that have shells that spiral the same way as their own.

“When you have a right-coiling snail and a left-coiling snail, they can’t slide up and get their pieces meeting in the right position,” Clarkson tells the Associated Press’ Charlotte Graham-McLay. “So, a lefty can only mate with another lefty.”

Need to know: Right- and left-coiling snails You can see the spiral on a right-coiling snail’s shell when it’s moving from left to right, and the spiral on a left-coiling snail’s shell when it’s moving from right to left.

Angus Davison, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Nottingham in England, shared a helpful analogy with the Washington Post’s Vivian Ho. The driver of a London bus could stop to chat through the window with the driver of another London bus headed the opposite direction. But the London driver couldn’t do the same with the driver of a New York bus, since the steering wheel is on the other side of that vehicle.

Clarkson contacted New Zealand Geographic, a publication she had worked with in the past. While the magazine put out a national plea on Ned’s behalf, Clarkson made the snail comfortable in a fishbowl, complete with some broccoli and silver beet seedlings to munch on, per the Washington Post. She even found him a right-spiraling friend to keep him company.

Ned is not the first left-coiling snail to make headlines. In 2016, a sinistral garden snail was discovered in England, prompting another intensive search for a lefty mate. Members of the public eventually turned up two potential mates for Jeremy, as the gastropod was known.

Initially, the two other snails—named Lefty and Tomeu—seemed to fancy each other, producing more than 170 baby snails. Eventually, though, Jeremy got in on the action and produced 56 offspring before dying in 2017.

Ned, like Jeremy, might eventually find a potential mate. But that doesn’t mean it will be love at first sight.

“They might be physically compatible once they get together, but it doesn’t mean that sparks will fly,” Clarkson tells CNN’s Angus Watson. “Their personalities will have to match.”

Common garden snails (Cornu aspersum) are not native to New Zealand or neighboring Australia. They’re one of roughly 30 species of snails and slugs that have been introduced by humans to New Zealand over time. So, Ned doesn’t necessarily need to reproduce. However, the campaign also has another goal: to connect residents with the environment.

“We hope it’s also a doorway into deeper topics like gardening, understanding the natural world and the weird intricacies of reproduction,” Catherine Woulfe, editor of New Zealand Geographic, tells the Guardian. “For the last two nights, my kids have happily put on their gumboots and head torches and spent half an hour pottering around the garden, snail-hunting in the dark… That feels like a win.”