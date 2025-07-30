A Lonely Cheetah Cub at an Australian Zoo Now Has an Unlikely ‘Best Friend’—a Puppy While the companionship might seem surprising, zoos have been pairing sibling-less cheetah cubs with dogs for decades to improve their socialization Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When health complications prompted keepers to hand-raise a cheetah cub born at an Australian zoo, they knew she would need a companion. So, the staff leaned on an adorable, decades-old strategy that nevertheless seems straight out of a Disney movie: befriending a puppy.

In February, experts at Taronga Western Plains Zoo Dubbo conducted an emergency cesarean section on cheetah mom Siri, who had gone into premature labor. While Siri recovered from the operation, she did not produce milk to feed her sole surviving cub, Rozi—meaning “rose” in Swahili. Rozi underwent months of intensive care at the zoo’s wildlife hospital, and staff were unable to reunite her with her mother.

Instead, they moved Rozi to their cheetah breeding facility, where they introduced her to a labrador-kelpie-collie mix named Ziggy, when both animals were just over two months old.

Fun fact: Cheetahs are built for speed As the fastest sprinter among land animals, the cheetah can accelerate to more than 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds. In short bursts at top speed, they could surpass 70 miles per hour.

“They match each other so well with their energy level, the type of play that they do and their size,” Jordan Michelmore, a cheetah keeper at the zoo, tells New Scientist’s James Woodford. “The dopeyness, the lightheartedness and the looseness of a puppy seem to match Rozi pretty well for this stage of life.”

While the pairing might seem odd, it has a lot of precedent—the San Diego Zoo pioneered the idea of dogs as cheetah companions more than 30 years ago. Since then, a number of iconic—and adorable—dog-cheetah pairings have cropped up all over the world. In fact, Rozi’s mother, Siri, was also a lone cheetah cub who spent her early life with a retriever-mastiff mix named Iris.

In 2015, the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia gave cheetah cub Kumbali a canine companion: a rescue puppy named Kago. “This symbiotic relationship would never happen in the wild; however, we believe the positive outcomes outweigh any negative,” per a 2015 statement from the Metro Richmond Zoo. “As the two grow up together, they create a bond that becomes almost inseparable, sibling-like. … The dog has a calming influence, because the cheetah will take behavioral cues from the dog—learning not to fear his surroundings, but instead embracing them with confidence.”

During their first 12 to 18 months of life, female cheetah cubs usually stay with their mother and siblings, with whom they play and learn how to behave. For Siri, this was especially important in preparing her to participate in the regional cheetah breeding program. When the staff put Siri in contact with the cheetah males, her confidence, resilience and socialization supported her breeding behaviors, Michelmore explains in a statement.

Now, her cub “Rozi is able to develop those same behaviors with Ziggy that she would otherwise have done with real siblings,” Michelmore adds. “So, Ziggy is providing that sort of pseudo-sibling relationship for her.”

Not all dogs can stand in for a cheetah sibling. The canines should roughly align with the cat in size and temperament—a Chihuahua, for example, is not a good idea, Linda Castañeda, lead trainer for the Cat Ambassador Program at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, pointed out to the Wall Street Journal’s Alexis Gravely in 2019. Yet even among bigger dogs, zoos sometimes have a hard time finding the right personality type for a lonesome cub. The best match is with a dog that is outgoing, friendly, confident and extroverted, Allyssa Leslie, manager of outreach and cheetah programs at the Dallas Zoo, told the Wall Street Journal.

As for who can offer Rozi company, Ziggy “truly does seem like the best dog for the job,” Michelmore says in the statement.

While some cheetah-dog pairs have remained close for years, female cheetahs usually become solitary around or shortly after their first birthday. When Rozi crosses this threshold, it will likely be time for her and Ziggy to part ways, per New Scientist. Someone from the zoo will adopt Ziggy, and the staff are hopeful that Rozi will be able to participate in their breeding program in the future.

Taronga Western Plains Zoo Dubbo was the first zoo to successfully breed cheetahs in Australasia. With only an estimated 6,500 wild cheetahs left, the world’s fastest land mammal is vulnerable to extinction, threatened by habitat loss, poaching and human-wildlife conflict.