A Jaguar in Brazil Makes the Longest Recorded Swim by the Species, Traversing at Least 0.79 Miles Through Water The new record could help conservationists strategize ways to consider feline movements during construction of hydroelectric dams Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent

A camera trap documented an adult jaguar that seems to have made a record-breaking swim—paddling at least 0.79 miles to reach an island in the reservoir area of the Serra da Mesa hydroelectric dam in Brazil.

The jaguar was first spotted on the mainland in 2020. Four years later, cameras caught the same animal—identified by the patterns on its coat—on a forested island more than a mile away.

Researchers believe the wild cat made this trip one of two ways: Either the jaguar swam 0.66 miles, made a pit stop on an islet, and then swam another 0.79 miles, or it might have swam the total 1.45 miles nonstop.

“We are being conservative by assuming that this cat did use a small island on the way as a stepping stone,” says Leandro Silveira, a biologist at the Jaguar Conservation Fund in Brazil, to Michael Le Page at New Scientist. “It could in fact have swum the 2.3-kilometer [1.45-mile] straight line.”

Silveira and his colleagues shared their findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, on the pre-print server bioRxiv on September 10. Until now, the farthest a jaguar has been recorded to swim was roughly a mere 650 feet, so this work pushes the record to six times longer.

“The island is relatively small,” says Silveira to New Scientist. “As far as we know, there is no abundant prey on the island that would be a large attraction.” As a result, the research team isn’t sure why the jaguar made this swim.

Fernando Tortato, a project coordinator for the conservation organization Panthera who was not involved in the work, tells Richard Pallardy at Live Science that a jaguar swimming for that distance is probably not unusual. Scientists recognize the animals as highly capable swimmers.

“Most of the jaguar population is located in the Amazon basin,” he says to Live Science. “The main rivers there are in many places much larger than 1.6 kilometers. Some places are more than ten kilometers. We know that jaguars do not see a river as a barrier.” He suggests the jaguar might have been looking for a new area to hunt capybaras. “It’s quite common to see capybaras along these artificial lakes,” he adds. “That’s my bet.”

Fun fact: Island-hopping cougars Cougars in Washington’s Salish Sea might traverse large bodies of water by “island hopping” around the Pacific Northwest. A 2022 study traced the movements of a GPS-collared cougar that swam about two-thirds of a mile.

The study raises new questions about how to best build infrastructure to protect the species, which is decreasing in population and classified as “near threatened” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The reservoir area inhabited by the jaguar in this study is becoming a more common type of habitat as hydropower development floods forests and creates systems of islands.

The authors note that reservoirs and other artificial barriers may not be as insurmountable to jaguars as previously thought. They determined different factors, like boat traffic and the presence of islets, that could impact whether the animals can cross certain bodies of water.

With this recent example and a study from last year documenting two lions that swam almost a full mile in Uganda, the team suggests big cats might be more capable of traversing water than thought. “These rare events suggest that, under favorable conditions (e.g., warm water, low currents, presence of stepping-stone islands), large felids may occasionally exploit aquatic corridors that appear to be initially insurmountable,” they write.

The researchers propose that understanding the factors that make bodies of water passable can help inform strategies for habitat retention and the placement of islets to support wildlife during hydropower projects.