A Human Face Was Carved Into This Stone Pillar in Turkey 11,000 Years Ago

At one of the world’s oldest Stone Age archaeological sites—Karahantepe in southeast Turkey—researchers have unearthed a T-shaped stone pillar bearing a carved human face. Dating back some 11,000 years, the four-and-a-half-foot-tall piece is the first of its kind to be found in the area.

Archaeologists have unearthed many rock pillars in Turkey’s Taş Tepeler, or “Stone Hills,” the group of prehistoric sites that includes Karahantepe and Göbeklitepe—a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the oldest temple complex in the world. Many of these pillars, like the recently discovered example, served a structural purpose: to support ancient buildings’ roofs.

But historians think these T-shaped pillars were also made to symbolize or evoke humans. Per a translated statement by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, all the previously discovered pillars were engraved with human arms or hands, and also animals or garments of clothing.

“It is fair to say that the only missing element in this pattern was the face,” excavation director Necmi Karul, an archaeologist at Istanbul University, tells the Art Newspaper’s Ayla Jean Yackley. “The human-faced pillar we encountered in a structure containing domestic elements, such as grinding stones, fills this gap.”

The pock-marked, sand-colored pillar’s simplistic face is composed of a prominent brow bone and straight nose, suggesting deep-set eyes. It resembles carved faces found on other types of artifacts at Karahantepe, including full statues and busts.

“This example provides clear evidence that T-shaped pillars symbolized humans, and it is a unique and abstract example of the self-expression of the people of the period,” Karul tells the Art Newspaper. “Similar finds further define the cognitive transformation people underwent during the Neolithic age.”

Karahantepe, discovered in 1997, is nestled in Turkey’s arid Tek Tek Mountains National Park. It’s composed of structured rooms carved into bedrock, many of them filled with statues and carved pillars. Some of these dwellings also contained ancient tools, like grindstones, handstones and mortars and pestles.

Ancient hunter-gatherers built Karahantepe, Göbeklitepe and the area’s other settlements in the 10th millennium B.C.E., before the advent of agriculture. Karahantepe was occupied for about 1,500 years, after which its inhabitants buried and abandoned it, per the Art Newspaper. The sites prove that contrary to widespread belief, humans settled in permanent dwellings before practicing animal husbandry and farming. As Karul said in 2021, Karahantepe shows that “agriculture is not a cause, but the effect, of settled life,” reported the Art Newspaper.

The “sister sites” of Karahantepe and Göbeklitepe are both filled with symbolic sculpture. Notably, the former contains a room filled with 11 monumental stone carvings of phalluses—one of the earliest examples of “phallic symbolism,” Karul told the Art Newspaper in 2021. Elsewhere in Karahantepe are reliefs depicting insects, snakes, a fox and other mammals, as well as predators biting men’s heads.

The newly discovered pillar is the earliest example of a Neolithic person carving themselves onto a T-shaped column, writes Turkey’s minister of culture and tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, in a translated social media post.

The Stone Hills are “home to perhaps the most magnificent settlements of the Neolithic age,” Karul tells the Art Newspaper. “One of the things Karahantepe taught us in our first year was that nothing we encountered would be the ultimate surprise.”