A Giant Kangaroo Bone Is Challenging the Idea That Humans Wiped Out Australia's Megafauna Indigenous Australians may have been early "paleontologists," not big-game hunters, according to a new analysis Marta Hill - Staff Contributor

Indigenous Australians may have been fossil collectors, not hunters that drove megafauna to extinction, new research suggests.

For more than 40 years, cuts in the lower leg bone of a now-extinct giant kangaroo were thought to be from human hunting. Now, a new analysis enabled by advancing technology indicates that the cuts were made after the bone fossilized. The study’s results were published in Royal Society Open Science on October 22.

“Back in 1980, we interpreted the cut as evidence of butchery because that was the best conclusion we could draw with the tools available at the time,” study author Michael Archer, a paleontologist at Australia’s University of New South Wales Sydney, says in a statement. “Thanks to advances in technology, we can now see that our original interpretation was wrong.”

Archer was involved in the original research in 1980 and in the new work.

“As a scientist, it’s not just my job but my responsibility to update the record when new evidence comes to light,” he says in the statement.

It is not disputed that the incision in the bone was made with human tools, but the new discovery about when the incision was made changes the narrative around our understanding of human-megafauna interactions some 65,000 years ago.

Key concept: What's old is new—if you can find it Expanding technology means the ability to revisit—and re-test—older research. But the vast majority of raw data from scientific research appears to be lost, as Smithsonian magazine reported in 2013. Another challenge? The majority of museum fossil collections are never made accessible to the public.

The analysis “is going to ruffle the feathers of those people who are convinced that First Nations people were the primary reason why megafauna species went extinct,” Archer tells Peter de Kruijff at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The bone at the center of the work belongs to the giant sthenurine kangaroo and was found in Mammoth Cave in southwestern Australia in the early 1900s. The research team used an advanced scanning method called microCT to get a look inside the bone without damaging it. Researchers also used radiometric dating technology to try to figure out the bone’s age.

The analysis revealed the bone developed shrinkage cracks before the cut was made, but after the animal was dead—indicating that the bone was already fossilizing at the time, not freshly hunted by humans.

To paint a more complete picture of the history of human interaction with megafauna, researchers also looked at a fossilized tooth charm belonging to an extinct marsupial distantly related to wombats.

The tooth was first given to an archaeologist working with First Nations people in Kimberley, Western Australia. That’s almost 2,000 miles from Mammoth Cave, but researchers suspect the fossil originated near the cave thanks to its characteristics and composition. The similarity between the tooth charm and other Mammoth Cave fossils suggests the tooth was transported or traded large distances.

“This implies a cultural appreciation or symbolic use of fossils long before European science did,” Kenny Travouillon, one of the study’s co-authors and a curator at the Western Australian Museum, says in the statement. “You could say that First Peoples may have been the continent’s—and possibly the world’s—first paleontologists.”

This new understanding of the fossilized bone clarifies the value Indigenous Australians placed on symbolic art, trade and cooperation, James McCallum, a paleontologist at the University of New South Wales, tells Richard Kemeny at ScienceNews.

“It should fundamentally shift the prevailing narrative from one of barbarous butchers killing indiscriminately, to one recognizing a sophisticated and interconnected conglomeration of societies, each with nuanced beliefs, customs and traditions,” says McCallum, who was not involved in the work.

This research can’t definitively say Indigenous Australians didn’t hunt megafauna, but this bone from Mammoth Cave has long been associated with that theory. It is still an open question, Michelle Langley, an archaeologist at Griffith University in Brisbane who was not involved in the work, tells ScienceNews.

“We may simply have not found the site which will answer that question as yet, if there is one,” Langley tells the outlet.

The study’s authors write in the Conversation that in North America, locations like the Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump World Heritage Site, which Indigenous hunters used as a buffalo jump to kill large numbers of bison, make it very apparent that ancient people hunted local megafauna. They note that evidence of human-megafauna encounters in Australia, however, is based on individual fossils.

These fossils include the Mammoth Cave kangaroo bone, a giant marsupial tooth and a juvenile marsupial bone. Many of these findings, and their human history, are contested, the authors write.

“There is currently no hard evidence that extinct megafaunal animals in Australia were butchered by First Peoples in Australia,” the authors write. “That’s not to say it didn’t happen. However, despite many investigations, we still have no proof that it did.”