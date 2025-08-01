24 Billion Gallons of Water Burst Through Greenland’s Ice Sheet From a Hidden Lake in 2014. Scientists Just Pieced Together What Happened A new study suggests ice sheet meltwater doesn’t always move downward—sometimes, it can erupt Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

If 24 billion gallons of water burst through the ice sheet in Greenland, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?

While one can debate the philosophy of perception for ages, multiple satellites recorded visual evidence of this exact scenario in August 2014. The eruption suggests scientists’ theoretical models of ice dynamics are not accounting for such shocking levels of meltwater activity.

As detailed in a study published this week in the journal Nature Geosciences, researchers studying satellite data and using computer models retroactively discovered a previously undocumented subglacial lake—one that sits beneath the ice—in northern Greenland. Their investigation revealed that over a ten-day period in summer 2014, some 24 billion gallons of water drained out of the lake. The ice above it formed an enormous crater spanning 0.77 square miles at the ice’s surface and stretching 279 feet deep.

The amount of water that drained out of the lake is on par with what flows over Niagara Falls in nine hours during its peak season, according to a Lancaster University statement. That makes this event one of the largest known subglacial floods in Greenland—but that’s not even the most unexpected aspect of the discovery.

Need to know: What is the Greenland Ice Sheet, and how can it affect sea levels? The largest ice sheet in the Northern Hemisphere, the Greenland Ice Sheet covers about 80 percent of the island’s land surface. If it melted entirely, it could increase the average global sea level by more than 24 feet.

Downstream from the crater left behind by the drainage, researchers identified an odd region of disrupted ice. Though the ice in that area had previously been pristine, giant cracks and uprooted ice chunks suddenly covered four million square feet, and the surrounding 2.3 square miles of ice showed clear traces of flowing water.

At first, they almost couldn’t believe their data. But the team concluded the floodwater from the rapidly draining lake had exploded upward through the ice sheet.

“We haven’t observed anything like this before,” study co-author Malcolm McMillan, co-director of science at the U.K. Center for Polar Observation and Modeling, tells New Scientist’s Madeleine Cuff. “We know that lakes beneath Greenland drain. But what we’ve never seen before is this fracturing and the water actually erupting through the surface of the ice sheet.”

In general, Greenland’s meltwater seeps from the ice sheet’s surface to its base, flowing between the bottom of the ice and the bedrock beneath it before draining into the ocean. But in this case, computer models predicted the ice had been frozen to the bedrock. This situation “could actually build up a lot more pressure,” McMillan adds to New Scientist, triggering the explosion.

The new study indicates, then, that meltwater doesn’t just flow down—it can also move upward.

“Having meltwater basically forcing its way up from the bed, that requires some extremely unique conditions,” Winnie Chu, a geophysicist at the Georgia Institute of Technology who did not participate in the study, tells Scientific American’s Stephanie Pappas.

Afterward, the floodwaters likely drained down below the ice sheet again, and they might have settled under the nearby Harder Glacier, per Scientific American.

The study also reveals a problem: Current computer simulations of the ice sheet—the ones estimating future ice sheet behavior within the context of global warming—are not accounting for such dramatic processes of fracturing ice and upward water flow, according to the statement. But as extreme melting events are likely to become more frequent with global warming, this knowledge could be crucial.

“Understanding the passage of meltwater from its origin to the ocean is critical for assessing Greenland’s future contribution to sea-level rise and its impact upon the wider Arctic system,” the researchers write in the study.