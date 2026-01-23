The Penguins That Thrive—and the Ones Left Behind—as Antarctica Warms

Key takeaways: Penguins face an ecosystem of cascading changes As the Antarctic warms, penguins’ lifestyles are shifting because of less sea ice and threats to krill, which many of the birds eat.

A new study finds that Adélie, chinstrap and gentoo penguins have advanced their breeding seasons by roughly two weeks over the past decade, potentially increasing competition between species.

The ink-dark seas were glassy and the conditions mild in one of the most rapidly warming environments on Earth. Here live the humpbacks and orcas, seals and penguins, albatrosses and icefish—disparate species bound together by cold water, seasonal ice and the narrow margins of survival at the bottom of the world.

The engine of our Zodiac—a small but sturdy boat with a rigid hull and rubber pontoons—emits a steady hum as we move toward a towering mountain, gliding past icebergs sprinkled with penguins and the soft, percussive poofs of humpback whale blows in the distance. A small, charcoal-colored seabird with a narrow white stripe at the base of its tail skims low over the ocean, its feet pitter-pattering along the surface, seeming to walk on water.

“A Wilson’s storm petrel,” Tom Hart acknowledges through a gentle, gap-toothed smile. “I love those.” But Hart, a penguinologist, is most interested in the flightless black-and-white birds quintessential to Antarctica’s landscape.

Our boat threads its way through a mosaic of ice amid the archipelago fringing the Antarctic Peninsula on one of the first days of 2026. Thunderous rumbles—the sound of glaciers shifting and settling—roll through the air, giving a sense of a landscape that’s very much alive. Jagged mountains loom at a scale that defies comprehension; it feels as if you could never open your eyes or ears widely enough to take it all in. Across one craggy peak, dark seams slice through snow and stone, intersecting in the shape of an “x” that seems to mark the spot of our destination: the penguin colony at its base.

A cacophony of braying calls and guttural squawks pours from the gentoos as we draw nearer, ricocheting off the rock and ice. Hart, a conservation biologist at Oxford Brookes University, and his colleague, Peter Long, unload a small drone from its case, checking its batteries and the wind conditions. As Hart prepares to launch the device, he emphasizes precision over spectacle. “We’re trying to collect as much information as possible while leaving no trace,” he says.

The drone rises to map the colony from above—one more data point in a growing archive. Its aerial imagery will be folded into Penguin Watch, a major citizen science project that Hart founded more than 15 years ago to track penguin populations via drones and time-lapse cameras placed across Antarctica. Now those cameras have produced the most comprehensive long-term record of penguin breeding ever assembled.

In a new, decade-long study published in the Journal of Animal Ecology on Monday, Hart and his colleagues used this network of 77 cameras to track breeding patterns across 37 penguin colonies on the Antarctic Peninsula and sub-Antarctic islands. The results show that penguins are arriving at nesting sites almost two weeks earlier, on average, than they did just ten years ago—adjusting their life cycles in response to rapidly warming conditions.

The changes uncovered by Hart and his team are not unfolding evenly across Antarctica’s three sentinel species. Over the past decade, Adélie and chinstrap penguins shifted their breeding earlier by ten days, on average. Gentoo penguins, meanwhile, started their nesting season an average of 13 days earlier—the fastest shift in the timing of life cycle events ever recorded in a bird.

The cost of being a ‘perfect Antarctic species’

Adélies and chinstraps—Antarctic specialist species that evolved alongside sea ice and feed almost exclusively on krill—are increasingly constrained by the warming conditions and unstable food supplies. Gentoo penguins, by contrast, are ecological generalists. They nest on rocky surfaces, remain near their colonies year-round and can switch to hunting fish when krill are scarce.

Even small changes in temperature appear to be driving that shift. “One degree makes a huge difference in what’s suitable for a gentoo versus an Adélie,” Hart says. “It can mean the difference between snow and ice—and it fundamentally changes the landscape here.”

As a result, gentoo colonies have been able to expand into regions once dominated by their more ice-dependent counterparts. Gentoo numbers on the peninsula have surged over the past three decades, more than tripling at many sites, while chinstrap and Adélie populations have declined sharply—by as much as 75 percent at some of the same colonies.

“We’re roughly gaining one gentoo for each chinstrap and Adélie that we lose,” Hart says. “The pattern is not universal. In East Antarctica, where warming has been slower, ice-dependent species are faring far better. But here, they’re doing really poorly.”

The dramatic scale of gentoo movement caught the researchers off guard. Using a combination of modeling and genetic data, Heather J. Lynch, a quantitative ecologist at Stony Brook University and a co-author of the paper, estimates that roughly 17 percent of all gentoo penguins on the Antarctic Peninsula are now breeding at the southernmost colonies—numbers that few experts anticipated from a species long thought to return to the same breeding sites each year. “We’ve got this exploding population and a site-faithful species that’s suddenly on the move,” Lynch says. “They’re just not behaving the way we thought they would.”

That expansion is being amplified by the timing shifts revealed by the new research: Gentoo penguins are advancing their arrival at breeding sites faster than the other species are, weakening the long-standing staggered breeding schedule that once reduced competition between penguins. As warming shrinks sea ice and alters krill availability, gentoos’ flexible diet and tolerance for less icy conditions may give them an edge—allowing them to arrive earlier, claim nest sites and compete more directly with the other penguins.

For Adélies and chinstraps, finely tuned over millions of years to occupy a narrow Antarctic niche, the pace of environmental change may simply be too fast. “They’ve evolved to become the perfect Antarctic species,” Hart says. “But the peninsula is changing so quickly, they can’t adapt to it.”

A threshold crossed on the Antarctic Peninsula

Antarctica is no stranger to loss. As the planet warms and the freezing line creeps poleward, wintry weather is beginning to loosen its grip on landscapes once locked in ice. The polar regions are heating more than three times faster than the rest of the world—about 0.6 degrees Celsius per decade—and along the Antarctic Peninsula, that pace quickens again. There, temperatures have climbed by nearly 3 degrees Celsius over the past half century, warming several times faster than the continental average.

If you were to hold your hand in a thumbs-up position, Antarctica would be the broad palm and fingers, while the Antarctic Peninsula would be the thumb itself—a long, narrow reach of land extending north toward South America. And along its western edge, climate change is unfolding fastest. That narrow finger of land and archipelago has become one of the most rapidly warming places on Earth.

“It’s an entirely different system when it’s frozen versus when it’s unfrozen,” says Ken Mankoff, a senior scientific programmer and climate scientist contractor at NASA who was not involved in the study. “The Antarctic Peninsula is crossing that threshold. As ice is lost, you see more mass loss and more fresh water entering the ocean, which in turn alters ecosystems and ocean circulation.”

Those changes are not abstract. As our small Zodiac crosses the Gerlache Strait with relative ease, Hart gestures toward the deep blue around us—waters that, he explains, would have been capped by seasonal ice just 50 years ago.

Sea ice, the frozen ocean surface that expands each austral winter and contracts in summer, forms the foundation of Antarctica’s food web. Along its underside, ice algae bloom, fueling winter productivity in the Southern Ocean. Antarctic krill depend on the algae for food and shelter, particularly during their larval stages. Penguins, seals, whales and seabirds depend on krill in turn.

As warming air and ocean temperatures erase days and weeks of winter sea ice, that foundation weakens. Krill lose both a primary food source and the physical refuge that helps them survive the winter.

The loss of sea ice also opens Antarctica in another way. Waters once sealed off by thick, seasonal ice now remain navigable for longer stretches of the year, loosening a barrier that for centuries limited who—and what—could reach the Southern Ocean. Fishing vessels without ice-breaking capabilities can now travel farther south, extending the footprint of industrial activity into waters that were once largely inaccessible. That expanded access has intensified pressure on an already heavily fished krill population, even as climate change simultaneously erodes their habitat. Rising ocean acidity may compound that stress, interfering with krill’s ability to form calcified exoskeletons. From above and below, their world is narrowing.

And the consequences of losing sea ice extend beyond ecology and economics, reaching into the physics of how the planet absorbs heat. “When you have sea ice, you’re reflecting most of the incoming energy,” Mankoff explains. “It’s bright white, so it bounces sunlight back into space. When you remove that sea ice, most of that energy is absorbed by the dark ocean instead,” raising its temperature.

An ecosystem in flux

For penguins nesting along the Antarctic Peninsula, those environmental changes are unfolding at an extraordinary pace. The research team’s temperature log shows that colony sites are warming roughly four times faster—about 0.3 degrees Celsius per year—than the continental average of 0.07 degrees.

Even as that warming puts some penguins at risk, however, Lynch notes that what’s emerging is not necessarily a simple story of collapse—but one of transition. As conditions warm, sub-Antarctic species such as gentoo, king and macaroni penguins are thriving in places once dominated by Antarctic specialists like Adélies. The shift raises difficult ethical questions about what it means to conserve an ecosystem in flux: whether success should be measured by the preservation of historical communities or by the persistence of life itself.

Lynch speculates that numerically, total penguin numbers in parts of the region may not even be declining: Gains in adaptable species could be offsetting losses of more vulnerable ones. The continent isn’t becoming empty. “We are seeing a big transition from an Antarctic avian community to a sub-Antarctic avian community,” like the one on the island of South Georgia, she says. “And it’s happening really quickly.”

To Hart, that speed—and the shift it signals—matters as much as the numbers themselves. “You have crashes in two species and an increase in one,” he says. “It’s a fundamental change in an entire ecosystem.”