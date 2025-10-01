The Life, Loss and Lore of the Sea Mink It might be among the first mammals to go extinct in North America after colonization. But can scientists prove it was even a distinct species? Ian Rose Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

If Manly Hardy knew one thing, it was mink. Born in 1832 in Hampden, Maine, Hardy inherited his father’s fur trading business and spent much of his life trapping the fur-bearing mammals along the Maine coast. But mink were more than his profession. They were his passion. In addition to being a trapper, Hardy was an accomplished naturalist and writer, publishing over 150 magazine and newspaper articles about Maine’s native wildlife. In 1861, he served as assistant naturalist on the Maine State Scientific Survey. In 1903, in one of his last stories for Forest and Stream magazine, later renamed Field and Stream, he remarked on the changes he had seen in his lifetime watching and catching animals along the Maine coast.

“The mink which are now taken on our seacoast along Penobscot Bay are quite large and the fur is coarse,” he wrote, “but we get none of the great sea mink like those taken 40 or more years ago.”

Today, we have only one species of North American mink, but in the 19th century, both Indigenous people and European fur traders recognized two distinct types. There were “land mink,” what we now call the American mink, and then there were sea mink. Sea mink were larger, and their pelts were especially prized by trappers like Hardy. At that time, pelts weren’t priced based on the complicated grading system that emerged later. In the late 1800s, it was a simple matter of size.

“The larger the skin, the more money they could get,” says Paula T. Work, a paleoecologist and curator of natural science at the Maine State Museum.

The same year that Hardy eulogized the sea mink, another naturalist, D.W. Prentiss, wrote its first formal description. In a situation that is all too familiar today, the species became extinct just as western science learned of its existence. The exact year is hard to pin down, but the last sea mink probably died between 1860 and 1920.

The extermination was one of several in North America during this period. At about the same time, in 1900, the last wild passenger pigeon was shot in Ohio, and in 1904, the last known wild Carolina parakeet was killed. But unlike these two more famous cases, there is still some argument among scientists over whether the sea mink represents its own species at all. Ever since Prentiss’ first description, some researchers have argued that the sea mink is just an ecotype or variant of the American mink, similar to how grizzly bears are a western North American variant of brown bear, not a species of their own. Some researchers argued that what had been called sea mink were simply a population of slightly larger animals, not different enough to be called a species.

But a new study makes a strong case for the sea mink as its own unique species. In a paper published in April in the journal Quaternary Research, Work and her colleagues combine historical accounts and anatomical measurements to show some stark differences between the two minks when they coexisted in Maine. Trappers like Hardy provided some of the most useful historical evidence.

“Who better to talk about observational notes?” says Work. “They were economically incentivized to try to understand this animal.”

Many trappers’ accounts mirror what the bones show, that sea mink were larger and primarily lived on islands, while the American mink inhabited both coastal and inland environments. Trappers described the sea mink as redder in color, and some even claimed they could tell the difference by scent alone.

Of course, trappers were not the only group of people with deep knowledge of mink behavior and biology. For thousands of years before the first European colonists set eyes on them, Indigenous people observed and hunted the sea mink. The remains of these hunts survive today in coastal shell middens. These hills of oyster, clam and mussel shells gathered by Wabanaki and other Indigenous people, some over 20 feet high, also preserve a unique record of birds, mammals and other species important to the original inhabitants of the Maine coast.

Olivia Olson, public programs and volunteer manager at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vermont, visited some of these shell middens when she was an undergraduate student at Middlebury College. The bones she and other researchers studied from the middens shed light on one of the most important differences between the two kinds of Maine mink: their diet.

“With American mink, we found that they have longer shearing blades on their teeth, on the carnassials, where the sea mink had wider, larger surface areas,” says Olson. “The sea mink were probably eating harder objects, like crustaceans, mollusks, things that you would find in the intertidal zone, where American mink were eating fish.”

The middens also highlight a central truth in the history of the sea mink. For thousands of years, Indigenous people along what is now the Maine coast lived with the mink and hunted them, but never wiped them out. The shell middens record a sustainable harvest. It took European colonists barely a few centuries to trap and hunt the species to extinction.

The Middlebury sea mink research could only have happened with support and guidance at every stage from Indigenous partners. “From the outset, the grants were written in such a way where tribal consent and partnerships were prioritized, from research design until completion,” says Olson.

Like so many Indigenous cultural sites, shell middens were not always treated so respectfully and collaboratively. In the late 1800s, middens on Maine’s Damariscotta River were heavily mined. These irreplaceable cultural and scientific treasures were decimated, as shells and bones were sold together in bulk at 30 cents a pound (about $10.50 adjusted for inflation) as a high-calcium additive to chicken feed. Today, the middens are still vulnerable to human disturbance—the main threats are erosion and sea level rise for the many middens that dot the New England coast. The sea has reclaimed some, and with coastal loss accelerating in a warming climate, many others are in immediate danger of disappearing under the waves.

Indigenous people have added another piece of evidence to the case for sea mink species status. Local tribes had separate names for sea and American mink, showing that the people who knew them longest and best considered them related, but separate, creatures. In the Passamaquoddy language, sea mink are called supeqi-ciyahkehsuwok, or “saltwater mink.”

The sea mink story may have an analog on North America’s West Coast that can help us understand how their loss may have affected their ecosystem. Like the mink, sea otters were hunted extensively for their fur, but they managed to survive, and their populations have rebounded across some of their range. “When the sea otters came back and they were predating sea urchins, the kelp forests returned, and the ecology came back to the complexity and the health that it once had,” says Olson. Unfortunately, the experiment cannot be repeated on Maine’s coast, now that sea mink are extinct.

Sea mink may have had an ecological role limiting the spread of gull and tern colonies. Today, nesting gulls are a common sight along the Maine coast, and American mink are a regular predator of their eggs and chicks. Work’s paper notes the possibility that if a smaller, mostly mainland animal like the mink can cause significant damage to nesting gull and tern colonies, a larger relative, living most of its life on the coast and islands, could have been an even more important predator. Among the many bird species recorded in the shell middens from the thousands of years that Indigenous people shared the land with sea mink, larids—the family of gulls and terns—are absent. That doesn’t necessarily mean they weren’t present, but it suggests that removing the mink may have had reverberations through every other level of the ecosystem, as has happened with other top predators, like wolves.

In the end, the question of separate species or variant is less interesting to Work and her colleagues than understanding how the animal lived, behaved and engaged with its ecosystem.

The evidence is mounting, from a variety of historical, anatomical and cultural sources, that sea mink lived significantly different lives from their more terrestrial relatives. When a creature goes extinct, one of the many things we lose is the ability to study it in depth. Bones and old stories have many things to teach us, but nothing can replace the animal itself.