The Curious Case of ‘Old Thom,’ an Orca Traveling Alone in the North Atlantic

Charter boat captain Donna Piraino fishes twice a week for eight months of the year off the coast of Massachusetts. In and around the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, she’s seen a lifetime’s worth of species, from leatherback sea turtles and basking sharks to pilot whales and North Atlantic right whales, one of the most endangered marine mammals on Earth.

“Never in a million years,” however, did she expect to witness what she saw on August 10.

While tuna fishing that afternoon, Piraino and her husband, Jamie, spotted a pod of Atlantic white-sided dolphins, which was not uncommon. But among this group, a tall dorsal fin—a black one—rose above the rest. The Pirainos pulled their lines and shuffled to the side of the boat to have a better look. A 30-foot orca greeted them with a powerful blow.

“Oh, my God!” Piraino repeated in one of the approximately 50 videos the couple says they took that afternoon.

While orcas, also known as "killer whales," are a common sight in the northeast Pacific Ocean, they’re rarely detected in the northwest Atlantic Ocean, where little is understood about pods that swim below the radar—or the lone orca who improbably pops up there year after year.

Over the past two decades, fishermen and scientists have sporadically seen “Old Thom” swimming in the Gulf of Maine, the section of the Atlantic Ocean stretching from Cape Cod to Nova Scotia. He’s the only killer whale known to travel regularly in these waters, and, just like that day in Stellwagen Bank, he’s often accompanied by a pod of dolphins. “They were all just buddies,” Piraino says. No one has ever reported seeing him with another orca.

Four consecutive years of visits have led to a growing awareness of Old Thom in New England, where scanning the sea for a different predator—the great white shark—has become a rite of summer. The orca’s seemingly solitary, docile existence has perplexed scientists from coast to coast who long ago deemed killer whales to be highly social beings.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of one that’s all alone, completely alone, for that long,” says Deborah Giles, a killer whale scientist at the SeaDoc Society and resident scientist at the University of Washington’s Friday Harbor Laboratories.

“It’s very curious.”

Much of the confusion stems from uncertainty about the behavior and prey of orca populations in the northwest Atlantic. In other parts of the world, male mammal-eating orcas, like the transient ones who swim along the Pacific coast of North America, may leave their pods for stints to hunt, according to Giles. But they return swiftly to their mothers, remaining with their matrilineal units for their entire lives.

The solitude of Old Thom is more inexplicable because most researchers believe he is, in fact, a fish-eating orca, given his peaceful coexistence with dolphins and other marine mammals. And fish-eating killer whales typically never ditch their pods. “So, where’s his family?” Giles asks.

To date, there’s no sign of an orca population residing along the Northeast United States. A 2012 survey of orca sightings in the northwest Atlantic found that only a small percentage of the 836 observations recorded between 1758 and 2012 had occurred in the region.

Fun fact: Orca behavior Killer whales have been documented performing a wide range of Killer whales have been documented performing a wide range of astounding behaviors , from having reunions to surging onto shore to hunt.

But farther north, genomic evidence suggests that at least two populations live seasonally along eastern Canada, according to Steve Ferguson, a marine mammal research scientist in the department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada. A third group also potentially swims around the island of Newfoundland, and Ferguson speculates “that may be the group that Old Thom comes from.” Scientists would need a tissue sample to investigate his origins in earnest.

Jooke Robbins first spotted him to the south, in the Bay of Fundy between Maine and the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. During August of 2005, the director of the Humpback Whale Studies Program at the Center for Coastal Studies was conducting a survey of the species when she noticed a different cetacean exploring this body of water renowned for its vast tidal range.

His dark dorsal fin was shorter back then, indicating he was in adolescence. But the notch about a third of the way from the top of this protrusion would come to distinguish Old Thom. (The name is believed to be a nod to a different orca, Old Tom, who reportedly helped humans hunt baleen whales off the coast of Australia in the early 1900s.) And the Bay of Fundy would prove to be a haunt of his.

Shelley Lonergan has seen Old Thom perhaps more than anyone else. The head naturalist and research director of Brier Island Whale and Seabird Cruises says the company’s first documentation of the orca in the Bay of Fundy came in 2008, but she knows she saw him there before then. “He was very social with our boat,” Lonergan says, noting that he rolled on his back and slapped his tail against the water.

For a while, Lonergan crossed paths with him on a regular cadence: Every other year, he would pass through the bay. But she’s now seen him each of the past few summers, including twice in August, before he swims south along the coast of the Northeast U.S. These more frequent visits haven’t dulled anyone’s enthusiasm: After a sighting, whale watch tickets sell fast. “He’s pretty magical to see,” Lonergan says.

Normally, he swims with dolphins, but not always. Which means scientists are skeptical that he’s adopted a new cetacean family.

Giles says that it’s possible Old Thom has devised a way to communicate and hunt with these pods, though. Orcas can mimic the sounds of other animals. Luna, a Southern Resident orca who was separated from his family in Nootka Sound next to Vancouver Island, could imitate seals (and even, fatefully, motorboats; he was sucked into a propeller and killed in 2006). And since orcas are dolphins, they share similar communication styles.

Still, even pods within the same species of orca speak fundamentally different languages. A killer whale and Atlantic white-sided dolphin certainly would, too.

For Robbins, Old Thom’s coexistence with dolphins and other sea creatures instead relates to his diet. The Center for Coastal Studies has documented sightings for decades, and historically speaking, the orcas spotted in the area were thought to be tuna-eaters, Robbins says. Like other researchers, she’s witnessed nothing to suggest Old Thom hunts anything other than fish. When she initially saw him, for example, “there were no apparent concerns from marine mammals around him when I observed him, and there were plenty.”

Robbins says it’s reasonable to conclude that he’s a fish eater and, since he’s never been seen with his mother, that she is dead—which makes his repeated journeys all the more “unusual.” In areas where researchers have studied fish-eating orcas, “the thought is that, when a male’s mother dies, that he may not last that much longer,” Robbins says, “but he clearly is, persisting for 20 years, at least.”

And with every breach, he raises awareness about a murky corridor of cetacean research.

Giles is surprised that there haven’t been studies of Old Thom.

“My brain’s like, we need to get a poop on this guy,” she says. “There’s so much that you can learn from a fecal sample.”

It’s not for a lack of trying, according to Robbins. Frequent aerial surveys of the region, including to detect North Atlantic right whales, generally yield few sightings of Old Thom or any other orcas.

The New England Aquarium is one of the institutions behind these scans. Orla O’Brien, the aerial survey coordinator at the institution’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, says that even if researchers could bottle some of Old Thom’s genetic data, it would still be difficult to link him to a pod due to the dearth of killer whale studies in the western Atlantic.

That won’t prevent scientists and social media commenters from monitoring an orca who has upended what’s known about the species, and its history: “He has captured people,” O’Brien says.