Strange, Shovel-Tusked Elephants Puzzled Paleontologists, Until Experts Took a Closer Look at Their Teeth The animals’ extended lower jaws were seemingly made for scooping, but research over the past few decades has found they could do a lot more than initially expected Riley Black | Science Correspondent Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

The bones belonged to a prehistoric elephant, that much was certain, but they came from a species unlike any documented before. Paleontologists had uncovered a rib and single toe, alongside a nearly perfect—and truly unusual—jaw. While the joined mandibles looked like those of other fossil elephants at the molars, the lower jaw was ludicrously extended into a shovel-shaped tip with two long tusks. No jaw like it had ever been seen.

When paleontologist Erwin Barbour wrote a preliminary announcement of the bones’ discovery in the summer of 1927, he struggled to imagine how the beast had used its strange-looking tusks. Dubbing the animal Amebelodon fricki, Barbour couldn’t get over that shovel-like jaw.

“Can it be that this extraordinary mandible was used in dragging out freshwater seaweed or in digging up pond lilies, cattails, reeds and the like?” he wrote. Then again, the jaws seemed to pinch in the middle in a way that would have made them more vulnerable to bending and breaking. “The great leverage as well as the apparent structural weakness must be taken into account,” he added, speculating that “possibly the trunk was wound around this unique shovel-jaw to give it muscular reinforcement.”

Amebelodon was an oddball, a fossil elephant that did not fit in with the others. But the animal was not the only one of its kind. The year after Barbour named Amebelodon, Russian paleontologist Alexey Borissiak published a paper on a similar animal found in the southern part of his country and named it Platybelodon danovi. This new form had an even more scooplike jaw than Amebelodon did—and a later paper included a photo of the jaw next to a shovel to drive home the point.

Associating form with function made sense at the time, says Georgia Southern University paleontologist Kathlyn Smith. “If the form is a shovel, it’s a pretty logical hypothesis it would be used as such,” she says.

So early 20th-century paleontologists tried to imagine what sort of environment a shoveling jaw would work in. Thinking that habitats with soft sediment and lots of plants would make the most sense, they envisioned the fossil elephants there. Platybelodon, in particular, was assumed to inhabit the shores of silt-bottomed lakes, where it could scoop water lilies and other plants, its shovel jaws overlain by a flat, wormlike trunk.

Little by little, more shovel-jawed elephants tumbled out of the ancient rock. Amebelodon and Platybelodon turned out not to be offshoot oddities. Shovel-tuskers, as they came to be known among experts, had apparently been widespread, and more than a dozen species are now recognized from northern Africa, Europe, Asia and North America, found in rock layers 5 million to 23 million years old.

For decades after their initial discovery, the lifestyle of shovel tuskers seemed obvious. But now, with paper after paper, paleontologists have come to realize that shovel-shaped tusks were useful for a much broader range of behaviors than experts initially thought.

“Given the variety of species, and the variations in shovel shape, we should expect them to be using them for different tasks,” Smith says.

Re-examining the shovels

Paleontologist W. David Lambert questioned the shovel story in 1992 based on the wear and tear of the elephants’ teeth. When mammals feed, their food tends to scrape away enamel in telltale patterns, so what an animal was eating before death is often recorded in the teeth as microscopic scratches. Examining the tooth wear of Amebelodon, Platybelodon and a related animal named Torynobelodon, Lambert concluded that Amebelodon had used its jaws to feed in a range of ways, from scooping to scraping, while the other two had likely used their broad, square tusks to cut tough vegetation.

Fun facts: Elephant tusks Elephant tusks are simply elongated incisor teeth made primarily of dentine, the material just under the enamel of a tooth.

Prehistoric elephants belonged to two main groups: two-tusked and four-tusked creatures. The shovel-tuskers, with their odd lower jaws, didn’t fall neatly into either group.

Lambert’s hypothesis was far from the last word. In recent years, paleontologists have uncovered more evidence that these odd proboscideans—members of the group of mammals that includes elephants and their relatives—were doing far more than shoveling. A 2022 study by Bay Path University paleontologist Gina Semprebon and her colleagues found that shovel-tuskers were not bound to soft sediment habitats full of sopping plants. The beasts were forest elephants that ate leaves and twigs, scraping and cutting their way through the Miocene salad bar.

The critical clues came from the remains of shovel-tusked elephants found in the rocks of Florida, which boasts its own species of Amebelodon as well as two other forms known as Konobelodon and Serbelodon. The key was to not get too focused on the scooplike shape of the lower jaw—the team instead studied wear on the upper tusks and molars as well as the peculiar lower jaw teeth.

Shovel-tuskers had a pair of conical upper tusks, like many of their mastodon relatives. And those upper tusks were not merely for show. Modern elephant species regularly use theirs as multitools, involved in everything from shoving contests to stripping bark from trees. The wear on the tusks and molars found among the shovel-tuskers indicated that they fell into the same pattern. The upper tusks of Amebelodon, Konobelodon and Serbelodon were used to scrape and cut, meaning these elephants, too, had a wide-ranging tusky toolkit.

Viewed under the microscope, the molar teeth of Amebelodon, Konobelodon and Serbelodon bore the same sort of pitting and scratches seen on modern African forest elephants. This signaled to Semprebon’s team that the shovel-tuskers were also browsers, likely living in habitats framed by trees, where the elephants plucked out succulent leaves, fruits and needle-filled branches.

Wear on the shovel tusks themselves also signaled flexible and variable behaviors. Amebelodon didn’t show any indication that it had been shoving its lower jaw into sediment. Barbour may have been right that the bone could not mechanically handle such an activity. Instead, the shovel teeth of Amebelodon showed wear patterns more consistent with bark-stripping and scraping. Konobelodon fossils, by contrast, did show some signs of digging, and Serbelodon teeth showed signs of both scooping and scraping.

The trunks of Platybelodon and relatives, too, are now thought to have been much like those of other elephants. “Based on the cutting edges of their tusks, their trunks were likely relatively long and tubular, like those of modern elephants, with the flexible proboscis helping hold vegetation against the tusks,” says Asier Larramendi, a paleontologist with the private research and illustration group Eofauna.

The mysterious fall of the shovel-tuskers

Shovel-tuskers were not oddballs restricted to a narrow way of life. The widespread elephants were well equipped to munch their way through ancient forests, pulling softer leaves off branches with their trunks and cutting through tougher plant foods with their teeth.

The multitool analogy makes sense for such elaborate structures as shovel tusks, Smith notes. The elongated jaws are energetically expensive for the animal’s body to grow and maintain, so multiple uses would be most efficient. “I’d be surprised if a shovel-tusker was only shoveling,” she notes, envisioning them “slicing, scraping, scooping, cutting and probably other things I can’t even think of.”

But if shovel tusks were so useful, why did this group of elephants disappear by five million years ago? That question is complicated. “Maybe the energetic expense of growing both upper tusks and lower tusks eventually outweighed the benefits as environments and climates changed,” Smith suggests; other forms of herbivores may have been better suited to the new conditions.

The spread of grasslands and fallback of forested habitats that began 20 million years ago might have had something to do with the disappearance of such successful elephants. “As grasslands expanded, feeding shifted away from the long lower jaw toward a more flexible trunk capable of coiling and grasping food,” Larramendi says. Shovel-shaped jaws for cutting and scraping tough objects like bark were less effective in prairie and savanna habitats with fewer trees. Meanwhile, trunks that could pull up clumps of grass, in addition to stripping leaves from branches, became more important over time. “Elephants relied increasingly on their trunks and less on elongated lower jaws, which eventually became shorter,” Larramendi says, the huge herbivores shifting to what best gathered the available plant food around them.

For now, no one really knows what led to the disappearance of the shovel-tuskers and other unusual elephant forms that lived before the age of human-caused extinction. It was a fundamentally different time on our planet, when multi-ton herbivores could drastically alter the habitats around them based on where they walked, how they fed and what trees they pushed over.

“Oh, to live in the heyday of proboscidean evolution,” Smith says, “when we had all these amazing, different forms.” The behemoths we know today are just the barest twigs on what was once a more abundant and unusual family tree, now held safe by the ancient rock.