Sharklike Fish With Weird, Buzz-Saw Jaws Sliced Through the Seas, Then Vanished. Now, Paleontologists Are Unraveling Their Secrets These “total monsters of fishes” are extinct today, though new clues about their lives come from CT scans and their closest living relatives: the big-eyed ratfish of the deep sea Riley Black | Science Correspondent Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

Key takeaways: Oddities of the whorl-toothed fishes The eugeneodontiformes, a group of prehistoric fishes with strange teeth and jaws, have no living descendants today.

Paleontologists were long baffled by fossil spirals of outward-pointing teeth from these animals, but their understanding of these little-known swimmers has made leaps forward since 2013.

The fossil whorls were a mystery. In 1899, geologist Alexander Karpinsky described an odd spiral of teeth, the first known fossil of its kind, uncovered from the ancient rocks of Krasnoufimsk, Russia. He named the creature Helicoprion—and while he knew the teeth had come from a prehistoric fish, Karpinsky wasn’t at all sure how they fit on the animal’s body. He suggested that the whorl jutted from the fish’s snout and curled back over its head, with the teeth pointing outward like some sort of weapon. No one really knew whether he was right.

Decade by decade, different experts tried to crack the case. Perhaps the whorl belonged in the upper jaw—or in the lower, or on a fin, or even deep within the fish’s throat. Not until 2013 did CT scans of Helicoprion fossils reveal skull bones and cartilage associated with the jaws that had been hiding in plain sight. The new anatomy suggested that the toothy buzz saw was firmly situated in the middle of the lower jaw—an arc of pointed teeth that would have pierced soft-bodied creatures such as ancient squid relatives before the fish’s closing jaws shoved them back into its throat. The largest whorls found to date suggest Helicoprion was a predator that could grow bigger than today’s great white sharks—a huge, buzz-saw-jawed carnivore that punctured and sliced smaller prey between 270 million and 290 million years ago.

Strange as Helicoprion was, however, the fish was hardly alone. The predator was just one expression of a long-lived and varied group of fishes with whorl-like jaws suited to piercing, cutting and crushing. “There’s quite a range of tooth shapes, tooth arrangements, growth patterns and biting styles among these fish,” says Idaho Museum of Natural History paleontologist Leif Tapanila, leader of the 2013 CT-scan research and an expert on Helicoprion and its relatives. Some were giants with mouths like enormous pinking shears, while others combined pointed tooth whorls with batteries of crushing teeth to bust open shells. Long before the time of the dinosaurs, or even sharks as we know them today, Earth’s seas were filled with these whorl-toothed hunters that stand out as unique in our planet’s history.

Even now, several of these species remain just as mysterious as Helicoprion once was, sporting elongated lower jaws and other features that continue to confound experts. But based on what paleontologists have been able to piece together, these fishes with sawing and shearing bites looked roughly sharklike. Small or large, they cruised through the seas with swishes of their tails and angled their bodies with broad pectoral fins.

But Helicoprion and its relatives were not actually sharks. They belonged to a totally extinct group called eugeneodontiformes, and their closest living relatives are the big-eyed and bizarre chimaeras, sometimes called ratfish, that live in the deep sea. The whorl-tooths were a diverse and long-lived group of predatory ratfish that have no modern counterparts. No wonder they’ve puzzled experts for so long.

The most famous eugeneodonts are the species with sawlike and slicing teeth. Many of these had complements of serrated teeth in their upper and lower jaws, like biological pinking shears best suited to cutting small prey into pieces. Edestus, which preceded Helicoprion and lived between 307 million and 313 million years ago, could exceed 20 feet in length and snapped at prey with scissorlike jaws fitted with up to a dozen pointed teeth. The fish constantly grew new teeth as well: The old and worn piercers got shoved off the end of the jaw as new ones filled in behind. Edestus probably sliced ancient, squidlike cephalopods that were relatively soft. But not all eugeneodonts were giants, nor did they all focus on cutting.

A subgroup of these peculiar fish called caseodonts, Tapanila points out, had both whorls and crushing dentition. Among them was Ornithoprion, which grew only about three feet in length and is distinguished by a long, narrow lower jaw. Even among its bizarre family, Tapanila says, “Ornithoprion is a weirdo,” perhaps using its rodlike jaws to dig through the sediment in search of hard-shelled animals, such as brachiopods and mollusks, that it could crush in its teeth.

Looked at all together, Tapanila says, “it’s reasonable to speculate that these variations are tuned to a diverse menu of prey, mollusks chief among them.” As ancient relatives of squid, snails and clams spread and spun off new forms in prehistoric seas, whorl-toothed ratfish evolved an array of different methods to cut through the squishy bodies and bust into the hard-shelled ones.

“I think it really comes down to timing and opportunity,” says University of Washington anatomist Karly Elizabeth Cohen. During the Permian and Carboniferous periods, between 252 million and 358 million years ago, Earth’s oceans seemed to be full of soft-bodied prey and lacking in speedy predators like today’s large sharks. “With lots of opportunity and low competition, you end up with these total monsters of fishes in terms of size, with a really wide diversity of dental morphologies,” she says.

A mass extinction finally tipped the scales toward other carnivorous fish, such as the predecessors of today’s sharks. Even though some eugeneodonts survived into the earliest parts of the Triassic, just before the first dinosaurs appeared on land, most went extinct at the end of the Permian, about 252 million years ago. Intense volcanic activity in what’s now Russia launched the world into a widespread, grinding mass extinction that wiped out about 90 percent of marine species. “After that event, the oceans were completely reshuffled,” Cohen says. The eugeneodonts and their close relatives almost entirely disappeared, the exception being the ancestors of modern chimaeras. Despite the wide variety of sharks, rays and other cartilaginous fish that have evolved since that time, none have come in the same stunning array of forms as the whorl-toothed species.

With the eugeneodonts long gone and no living animals quite like them, clues to their biology are hard to come by—their skeletons were made of cartilage, after all, which decays more easily over time, compared with the big, sturdy bones of dinosaurs. So paleontologists and anatomists have had to get inventive to work out how the fishes lived and even what they looked like. For example, while modern chimaeras don’t exactly resemble the ancient eugeneodonts, their close evolutionary relationship has allowed experts to investigate how teeth formed and evolved among these extinct swimmers. In September, a study of a strange chimaera appendage revealed a powerful clue.

Just as paleontologists puzzled over the whorls of Helicoprion, biologists have been fascinated by the unusual tenaculum of modern chimaeras—a toothed appendage jutting from the head of males that’s used to hold on to a female during mating. Cohen and her colleagues studied how the appendage develops, as well as fossil examples, such as a tenaculum on a prehistoric ratfish relative called Helodus. They found that the tenaculum teeth are not just modified scales but are, in fact, true teeth, like those in the fish’s mouth. “It became clear that this isn’t just a patch of specialized skin; it’s a jaw outside the jaw,” Cohen says.

The finding has implications for how other cartilaginous fish, like the extinct eugeneodonts, evolved their wild whorls in the first place. “Modern chimaeras were able to use the same genetic and tissue toolkit that normally builds oral teeth and repurpose it somewhere completely different,” Cohen says. The versatility hints that fossil ratfish relatives likely had a similar flexibility to make and modify teeth in unusual ways. “It might help explain why extinct groups like the eugeneodontiformes could evolve such bizarre tooth architectures,” she says.

New imaging techniques have changed what we know of the whorl-toothed creatures, as well. Before the 21st century, paleontologists assessed the eugeneodonts on the basis of what they could see with the naked eye. The trouble is that fossil rocks often contain bones and other clues that are easy to miss, especially fragile skull bones and cartilage fragments that might be hidden within what otherwise look like lumps of rock. It’s taken CT scanning and other visualization techniques to finally reveal the anatomy of these fish.

“The last 12 years of research on eugeneodonts has advanced far more than the previous 50 years, especially because of technology that allows us to see inside rocks,” Tapanila says. The mystery of Helicoprion, for example, was solved not because of a stunning new fossil but because Tapanila and his team CT scanned a jaw that happened to have some preserved bones around it that were otherwise impossible to see or reconstruct.

Tapanila and his colleagues are now applying similar techniques to even more whorl-toothed fossils. The species that paleontologists currently recognize as the last of the giant whorl-toothed fish, named Sarcoprion, was described in 1952. Not much is known of the animal beyond the front of its snout, so Tapanila and his team have CT scanned the original specimens to get a better look. In the process, Tapanila says, he found that an unstudied and seemingly forgotten fossil block from Greenland contained the remainder of the fish’s skull. “I’m in the process of getting that block scanned in Australia, but it’s exciting to think we have a nearly three-foot head of Sarcoprion preserved and waiting to be described for the first time.”



In order to learn more, however, experts will soon have to turn back to the rocks. Paleontologists have accumulated a variety of amazing fish fossils over more than a century, but even the most powerful CT scans can only reveal what’s in the rock. To get a better view of these animals and trace their evolutionary relationships, more fish fossils will be needed. “We’re getting to the point, soon, where we really need to be finding more high-quality specimens that have jaw and cranial material,” Tapanila says. When they do turn up, paleontologists will be waiting with 21st-century technology to unspool the secrets of the whorl-tooths.