See Fantastic Frogs in 15 Fun Photographs
Hop through these images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Blue jeans poison dart frogs cannot be handled since their skin—not made of denim—is extremely toxic.
Beverly Houwing, Costa Rica, 2020
There’s a good chance that you’ll hear them before you see them. Frogs’ croaks and
ribbits often echo through the night when the nocturnal species of these amphibians are most active. Not always easy to spot, many frogs are small enough to fit in your pocket, and frogs can be elusive, blending in with the flora of their surroundings, hopping through treetops or along riverbanks.
While some frogs call the great outdoors on six continents (excluding Antarctica) home, others are domesticated, kept as pets. However, you don’t have to venture through forests or bring a frog into your home to see them. Get your close-up look right here.
Frogs have been known to inhabit homeowners’ backyards—sometimes even clinging to doors, seemingly hoping to be invited in.
Gabriella Hanstein, Georgia, 2010
Many frogs are small enough to fit in the palm of your hands, and some of the tiniest can fit on a U.S. dime.
Samantha Sigelakis-Minski, New York, 2011
Orange. Blue. Red. Green. The bright colors of a red-eyed tree frog are strikingly vivid as it clings to a flower in bloom.
Leesa Beckmann, New Jersey, 2020
Red-eyed tree frogs are found in tropical lowlands from southern Mexico throughout Central America and in northern South America. They use their sticky tongues to hunt crickets, moths and flies.
John Mariana, Costa Rica, 2018
A somewhat camouflaged, submerged frog peeks its head out of the waters of a pond in Philadelphia.
Carrie Biegler, Pennsylvania, 2017
Seemingly camera-shy, a frog hops into a hole in a leaf, leaving its head exposed, before being photographed.
Salvador Colvée Nebot, Costa Rica, 2015
Soon to take their first breaths, tiny baby frogs are visible in small, transparent, bubble-like eggs.
Caesar Sengupta, India, 2024
Some veterinarians suggest pet owners use glass jars to transport frogs.
Katrina Schoonover, Illinois, 2010
Some might refer to them as elusive. Red-eyed tree frogs are mostly nocturnal and often found in tree canopies.
Clinton Harris, Costa Rica, 2021
An insect lands on the nose of a small, brown frog that recently morphed from a tadpole.
Iván Ruiz Barranco, Spain, 2017
Duckweed helps this frog remain hidden as it hunts for prey.
Owen Chase, Washington, 2017
The skin of male Moor frogs turns blue for just a few weeks each year, during mating season.
Jan Rzaczek, Germany, 2021
Do frogs dream? This one seems to be enjoying a nap, and possibly a sweet dream, on a small branch.
Michael Oberman, Virginia, 2023
