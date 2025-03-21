See Fantastic Frogs in 15 Fun Photographs

There’s a good chance that you’ll hear them before you see them. Frogs’ croaks and ribbits often echo through the night when the nocturnal species of these amphibians are most active. Not always easy to spot, many frogs are small enough to fit in your pocket, and frogs can be elusive, blending in with the flora of their surroundings, hopping through treetops or along riverbanks.

While some frogs call the great outdoors on six continents (excluding Antarctica) home, others are domesticated, kept as pets. However, you don’t have to venture through forests or bring a frog into your home to see them. Get your close-up look right here.