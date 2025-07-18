Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries

See 15 Photos of Sensational, Slithering Snakes

These reptiles often get a bad rap, but there are plenty of reasons to celebrate snakes

photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

The eyelash viper is a relatively small species
The eyelash viper is a relatively small species, with adults averaging from 22 to 32 inches long. Its most distinguishing feature, and origin of its common name, is the set of modified scales above the eyes that look much like eyelashes. Nicolas Reusens, Costa Rica, 2021

Some animals loudly announce themselves. Others make a stealthy entrance, taking us by surprise. That’s the snake. Often, by the time we see them, they’ve already seen us, which may cause some uneasiness. However, there’s little reason to fret.

Reports of their venomous bites have been greatly exaggerated. Only about 15 percent of snakes have harmful venom. The number of fatal bites in the United States is just five or six annually. Chances are, that one hiding in your attic is harmless.

However, if you’re still a bit reluctant to pet or hug snakes, you can still enjoy their beauty without fear with these 15 Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest images. Take a look.

Ahaetulla prasina, sometimes known as the short-nosed vine snake, is more often green than white.
Ahaetulla prasina, sometimes known as the short-nosed vine snake, is more often green than white. Chintan Sheth, India, 2011
A copperhead snake swims between two turtles.
A copperhead snake swims between two turtles. Adrienne Holton, Georgia, 2019
The juvenile green tree python
The juvenile green tree python—native to New Guinea and some parts of Indonesia and Australia—is often yellow in color. Green tree pythons love to snuggle up branches, coiled up and ready to ambush prey. Chin Leong Teo, Indonesia, 2019
children pose for pictures with a large snake.
During an annual carnival in the city of Tanta, children pose for pictures with a large snake. Abdelhamid Tahoun, Egypt, 2024
roadrunner is the predator, scoring a similarly hued copperhead.
Instead of evading a coyote, this roadrunner is the predator, scoring a similarly hued copperhead. Andrea Shaw, Texas, 2021
Some attribute many humans’ fear and dislike of snakes to the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.
Some attribute many humans’ fear and dislike of snakes to the story of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. Mahmud Hasan, Bangladesh, 1997
A keeled slug snake seemingly misplaces its meal, which is above its head.
A keeled slug snake seemingly misplaces its meal, which is above its head. Dikky Oesin, Indonesia, 2020
An anaconda wraps its tail around the neck of a caiman
An anaconda wraps its tail around the neck of a caiman, trying to strangle the adversary. The caiman submerged itself, suffocating the snake, which ultimately had to release the caiman. Alexander Perov, Brazil, 2022
Malabar pit viper on a tree branch
Endemic to the Western Ghats, Malabar pit vipers are nocturnal snakes that are very much at home in the dense, wet rainforests of Amboli. Apurba Das, India, 2021
Green vine snakes’ venom is not dangerous to humans
Green vine snakes’ venom is not dangerous to humans, which allows observers to get a close-up look at the intricate, geometric patterns of their skin. Anandhu M, India, 2022
A captured snake hangs in the clutches of a brahminy kite
A captured snake hangs in the clutches of a brahminy kite, a raptor and opportunistic hunter that primarily feeds on fish, small mammals and other prey. Pramod CL, India, 2023
Coachwhip snakes dwell at the tops of trees
Coachwhip snakes dwell at the tops of trees and are known to be extraordinarily fast. Rodolfo Vega Littlewood, Mexico, 2023
A purple heron is seemingly losing the battle against a snake that has wrapped around its beak and neck.
A purple heron is seemingly losing the battle against a snake that has wrapped around its beak and neck. Vinod C.L., India, 2023
The wings of an unlucky bat protrude from the tightly clamped jaws of a Yucatán rat snake
The wings of an unlucky bat protrude from the tightly clamped jaws of a Yucatán rat snake in Kantemo Cave. Bernhard Schubert, Mexico, 2023

Donny Bajohr is the associate photography editor at Smithsonian. You can follow him on Instagram @donny_bajohr.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

