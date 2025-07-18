See 15 Photos of Sensational, Slithering Snakes

Some animals loudly announce themselves. Others make a stealthy entrance, taking us by surprise. That’s the snake. Often, by the time we see them, they’ve already seen us, which may cause some uneasiness. However, there’s little reason to fret.

Reports of their venomous bites have been greatly exaggerated. Only about 15 percent of snakes have harmful venom. The number of fatal bites in the United States is just five or six annually. Chances are, that one hiding in your attic is harmless.

However, if you’re still a bit reluctant to pet or hug snakes, you can still enjoy their beauty without fear with these 15 Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest images. Take a look.