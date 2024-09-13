Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

Birds can be found on every continent—some living near water, others atop mountain ranges, and many nesting in forests and jungles. These often aerial animals, believed to be the modern-day cousins of prehistoric dinosaurs, continue to stand the test of time. Species of birds have inhabited the Earth for more than 150 million years.



What makes birds so special? See for yourself.