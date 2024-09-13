Birds can be found on every continent—some living near water, others atop mountain ranges, and many nesting in forests and jungles. These often aerial animals, believed to be the modern-day cousins of prehistoric dinosaurs, continue to stand the test of time. Species of birds have inhabited the Earth for more than 150 million years.
What makes birds so special? See for yourself.
A blue-feathered bird peeks from under his wing while “posing” among brightly colored flowers.
Prince Paul Joy, Bangladesh, 2021
Water droplets spray from the beak of a colorful common kingfisher.
Sultan Mohammed Asif Hossain, Bangladesh, 2023
The setting sun silhouettes two flying cranes.
Dean Busquaert, California, 2022
Likely fishing for dinner, a tricolored heron waits patiently on branches of driftwood, prepared to strike.
Bonnie Masdeu, Florida, 2023
Flamingos spread out within the waters of peaceful and scenic Miankaleh Lagoon for as far as the eye can see.
Mehdi Mohebi Pour, Iran, 2019
Did this flock miss the memo about flying south for the winter? Atop an iceberg, these gulls brave the snow and enjoy the view.
Rajiv Bhambri, Greenland, 2023
Great egrets construct their nests high up in trees to safeguard against predators, sometimes leading to enchanting and dreamlike photo opportunities under the bright moonlight.
Fenqiang Liu, Florida, 2020
A mama oystercatcher tends to her chick near the shoreline.
K C Bailey, New York, 2023
A ruby-throated hummingbird flaps its wings as it seeks nectar from coral honeysuckle.
Jerry Lazarus, Maryland, 2023
Several ostriches—a flock of a few dozen—seemingly convene to figure out their next moves while taking in the scenes of the Serengeti.
Tom Torget, Tanzania, 2023
Two bush stone-curlews, a species endemic to Australia, seemingly prefer profile pictures, as opposed to looking at the camera straight on.
Frédéric Grimaître, Australia, 2023
A lone female red-winged blackbird, with feathers that create an intricate pattern, doesn’t seem to mind the solitude.
Savannah Van Nice, Canada, 2023
Its red “eyeshadow” is in sharp contrast to the muted browns and grays of this cheer pheasant’s feathers.
Prashant Dubey, India, 2022
A migrating blackburnian warbler makes a pit stop in Tawas Point State Park in search of sustenance.
Stuart Levine, Michigan, 2023
