Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

Many people think of Antarctica and other polar regions when it comes to penguins, but the flightless birds can also be found in warmer climates in the Falkland Islands, South Africa and the Galápagos. While the 18 species of penguin differ, they are more alike than not, sharing their trademark flippers, appreciation for the sea, bowling pin shape and unmistakable waddle.



Often living in large colonies in remote areas, penguins can be difficult to find, but photographers who’ve entered the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest have made the trek to locate them. Enjoy the fruits of their labor. Take a look.