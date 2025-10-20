Sea Otters May Be Small Marine Mammals, But Their Effect on an Ecosystem Can Be Huge Their fur is so soft it almost led to their extinction, but otters’ recovery has been a boon to Pacific kelp forests, a key habitat for other sealife By Alex Fox Photograph by Gretchen Kay Stuart Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Sea otters are North America’s smallest marine mammal, weighing just 30 to 100 pounds, but their appetites are huge. They burn calories at three times the rate expected for their size, chomping on clams, mussels and sea urchins to compensate for a lack of blubber, the layer of fat mammals use to keep warm.

Because of their diets and appetites, otters exert a powerful influence on coastal ecosystems. In kelp forests, a key habitat for many fish, otters help prevent hungry urchins from creating desolate “urchin barrens” that support fewer species. In estuaries, otters feed heavily on crabs, allowing seagrass meadows to rebound, stabilizing salt-marsh erosion and helping sequester carbon that would otherwise enter the atmosphere.

Otters’ supercharged metabolism isn’t the only adaptation that helps them survive in chilly waters. They also grow the densest fur in the animal kingdom—up to one million hairs per square inch. Ironically, their extraordinarily soft fur also nearly led to their extinction. From the mid-1700s to 1911, when the Fur Seal Treaty was signed, hunters reduced an estimated population of 150,000 to 300,000 otters living along the North Pacific Rim, which stretches from northern Japan to Baja California, to just 1,000 to 2,000 animals. The otters have since staged a comeback, bolstered by safeguards such as the Marine Mammal Protection Act and managed reintroductions to southeast Alaska, Washington and British Columbia in the 1960s and ’70s. Today, they are scattered throughout waters from Russia to California, but the gaps are significant, and their overall recovery has stalled at roughly 50 percent.

To avoid stagnating further or even declining, sea otters must expand their range, but two marine predators present a challenge. Along the Aleutian Islands, in Alaska, killer whales caused a 90 percent population drop from the late 1980s to 2005, and attacks by great white sharks are often fatal for sea otters in California. (The sharks rarely eat the otters, having realized upon tasting them that they lack calorie-rich blubber, but not before that fatal bite.)

Elsewhere, the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation recently awarded Oregon’s Siletz Tribes and its fellow Native American partners a $1.56 million grant to develop plans to reintroduce sea otters to parts of Oregon and Northern California where they have been missing for more than a century. Because otters may feast on local profitable shellfish, like Dungeness crabs and sea urchins, the Elakha Alliance, a sea otter advocacy group, is working with researchers such as marine biologist Tim Tinker, of the University of California, Santa Cruz, to model how reintroductions might affect these populations. The idea is to engage with fishers to identify locations that can lessen economic impacts. “Otters never have a small effect,” Tinker says. “To some, those effects are positive; to others, negative. People need to decide what kinds of ecosystems they want.”

Fun Fact What’s the difference between sea otters and river otters? Sea otters support their ecosystems by preying on sea urchins, protecting kelp forests. River otters maintain the balance of their freshwater environments by dining on fish and other aquatic creatures. Both otter species have dense fur, but the fur of the river otter is thinner and more suitable for mobility on land.