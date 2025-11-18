The Nation’s Biggest Animal Sanctuary Operates Under a Mantra to ‘Save Them All.’ How Could That Be Controversial? Best Friends Animal Society has a sprawling campus in the canyons of Utah, but its influence has grown to reach almost every shelter in the country By Douglas Starr Photographs by Shayan Asgharnia Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

In 1982 a balding, bearded guy named Francis Battista drove through a canyon outside of Kanab, Utah, in a battered blue hatchback. He gazed up at the majestic red walls rising from the lowlands of junipers and pines. “It’s magical!” he thought. Lowering his eyes, he saw a locked gate with a sign: $3 for a tour map. He paid the woman nearby.

The gate belonged to a ranch, and on an impulse, Battista asked the woman if the land might be for sale. “Sure might,” she replied. The area had once been a popular filming location for westerns. The TV series “Gunsmoke” had been shot nearby, as had many movies, and the property’s owners, a group of businessmen from Kanab, had been running a tour business. But it wasn’t going so well, and some of the stakeholders wanted to unload the property. Excited, Battista drove back to a homestead in Arizona he shared with 26 friends and 200 dogs, cats, bunnies, burros and birds.

Battista and his friends belonged to a new religion called the Foundation Faith of God. The faith’s founder was originally a Scientologist who broke off from the church and added elements of Christian millennialism and psychotherapy. The group ministered to children’s hospitals, prisons, poor neighborhoods and other places where they believed they could offer physical, mental and spiritual help. “It was all about how we get in touch with the angels in our lives,” Battista told me.

Battista and his cohort were in charge of an animal rescue ministry. They were a motley group—architects, Oxford and Cambridge graduates, artists, writers, college dropouts, an engineer, a CPA, a real estate agent, an heiress, a British stage actress, and an Afro-Cuban bass player—who chipped in to buy the small ranch in Arizona on behalf of the Foundation Faith. After taking in a couple hundred animals, they ran out of space, which was what motivated Battista to go looking for more.

By 1984, the group had scraped together enough money for a down payment on the ranch in Utah, and they moved in with their 200 adopted pets. Throughout the decade, as they focused on building what would become the Best Friends Animal Society, the religious group began to dissolve. “The Foundation Faith ran its course,” Battista told me recently. “Everything was being oriented around the animals.”

Today, Best Friends is a secular organization that runs the country’s largest sanctuary for neglected and abused pets, as well as a national network of like-minded shelters. Its property in Utah covers nearly 6,000 acres and houses around 1,600 animals, including dogs, cats, horses, pigs, bunnies and birds. It’s so big it has neighborhoods: Dogtown, Cat World, Horse Haven and others. Each animal gets individual medical and emotional care, ideally becoming healthy enough to be placed in a private home. More than 300 employees are joined there each year by 6,000 volunteers and 40,000 visitors, some of whom stay for weeks to play with and care for the animals. The place has become such a popular tourist attraction that the managers bought and refurbished a derelict hotel in town, and a fleet of vans to transport animals and people.

Did You Know? What is the oldest animal shelter in the United States? Animal pounds in the United States date back to the Massachusetts settlements of the 1600s.

The country's oldest true animal shelter, the Women’s Animal Center in Philadelphia, was established in 1869.

But Best Friends has also become a source of controversy. The group was among the earlier animal welfare organizations to come out against the widespread shelter practice of killing animals to relieve chronic overcrowding. Its call to action is direct: “Together, We Can Save Them All.” Increasingly, Best Friends has taken this goal nationwide—funding training programs, embedding its staff inside struggling shelters elsewhere and offering grants to those that share its vision. In the process, Best Friends has become a major voice in the national conversation about animal welfare, alongside such groups as the Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Yet critics argue that its tactics are uncompromising and sometimes counterproductive. “I give them a lot of credit for pushing the industry beyond its comfort zone,” Julie Levy, an expert in shelter medicine education at the University of Florida, told me. “But sometimes those strategies backfire, and you have to step back and try a different method.”

Julie Castle, the society’s CEO, responded to the criticism by reiterating the group’s guiding principle: Our pets are our best friends. Why should we be killing them?

The red rock region of southern Utah had seen a lot of residents over the years. Early inhabitants included Ancestral Puebloans, who dwelt there thousands of years ago and carved mysterious petroglyphs on the rock walls. A Spanish expedition came through in 1776, looking for a trade route between Santa Fe and Monterey. A century later, ten Mormon families arrived and established the present town of Kanab. Then came the moviemaking days of the early 20th century. By the time the animal sanctuary arrived, those days were largely over, and the canyon was quiet.

Cyrus Mejia, a co-founder and board member of the group, recalled his first impressions of the ranch. “There was nothing,” he said. “No infrastructure, no roads, no electricity, no telephone.” The friends pooled their funds, got a couple of donated trailers and started building a bunkhouse. They used do-it-yourself manuals to teach themselves construction. (There’s a good-hearted debate among the founders about whether they used Reader’s Digest or a Time/Life guide.) They hired a local man to help them dig wells.

Their plan was to take in animals that had run out of chances and would otherwise be killed. “We wanted to give them space and time to heal,” Mejia said. Soon animals started coming in. People would bring an unwanted pet; local law enforcement would drop off a few strays.

Everything changed after one dog ran away from the sanctuary and turned up at the local pound. The sanctuary members found it to be a grim, tin-roofed cellblock, boiling in the summer and freezing in the winter. A vet would come once a week and put down any unadopted creatures. Here was a prime example of the problem, right on their doorstep! Battista spoke to the mayor of Kanab, explaining that he and his friends were new to the area, had limitless land and would be happy to take over animal control. “Sure,” said the mayor.

“It’s just a tiny town,” thought Battista and his friends. “How bad could it be?”

They quickly found out. The animal control district stretched beyond Kanab; it included all the towns and counties in the area, encompassing thousands of square miles. When word got out that a bunch of hippies were adopting animals, the critters came pouring in: strays, invaders, victims of hoarding and pets that the owners could no longer take care of. “One time someone called us to see about some cats under their trailer,” Battista said. “By the time we got out of there, we had 65 cats.”

From the beginning, Battista and his friends were committed to doing things differently from conventional pounds, which had their roots in the mid-19th century and were established to protect the public’s health. Pounds initially served as depots where stray dogs presumed to carry rabies were rounded up to be executed. Yes, it was cruel, but it was an improvement over letting people shoot or club dogs in the streets. In the 1930s and 1940s, rabies vaccines for dogs became widely available, reducing the threat. The population crisis began to ease in the 1970s, thanks to low-cost spaying and neutering. Cultural shifts also played a role, as people began to see pets as family members and became less likely to abandon them. Still, America’s shelters were so overrun that they killed at least 13.5 million cats and dogs per year, according to the Humane Society.

Best Friends adamantly opposed this approach. It is committed to rehabilitating every animal it possibly can, only putting down creatures a vet has deemed beyond rehabilitation. When it comes to animals that are simply taking up space or need more time to heal, Best Friends argues that “euthanasia” is a weasel word. It prefers the frank and direct word “kill.”

Because of this philosophy, it didn’t take long for Best Friends to have 2,000 animals—far more than the number of humans coming to adopt them. Money ran short. In danger of having their animals starve (not to mention going hungry themselves), the founders started begging, or “tabling,” as they called it. They’d drive hundreds of miles to Salt Lake City, Denver, Las Vegas and other cities. They’d set up tables in front of grocery stores and malls, display photos of happy animals, tell their story, give advice about animal care, and set out a coffee can where people could drop a few dollars. It was a daily, penny-counting existence.

Their luck changed one day in Los Angeles, when Maria Borgel-Petersen, the wife of the movie director Wolfgang Petersen, stopped at their table. Moved by Best Friends’ mission, she recruited her celebrity friends to publicize the cause and help raise money. In 1992, one of the co-founders with a background in publishing created a magazine with a subscription list and membership fees. Thousands signed up.

Then, in the summer of 1993, Caroline Marcus, “dogwalker to the stars,” stopped at a table manned by Battista and his future wife, Silva. She worked with them to organize a fundraiser and invite a bunch of A-list celebrities.

That fall, Marcus and Best Friends hosted a benefit at Chateau Marmont, one of the swankiest hotels in town. Battista and his crew were so poor they had to borrow formal wear from their Hollywood acquaintances. “We felt like ‘The Muppets Take L.A.,’” he recalled. More events followed—year after year.

“They were at all the best places,” Silva Battista said. “The Hollywood Roosevelt, the Hollywood Palladium.”

“One time we had Charlize Theron, Laura Dern, Hilary Swank and Debra Messing all at the same event,” her husband added, still a little starstruck.

In 1995, Best Friends began holding local “Strut Your Mutt” adoption events in various cities. In 1999, it began an annual super-adoption event in L.A. (The most recent took place at the Rose Bowl.)

With donations and grant money coming in, the organizers could feed the animals and continue construction. Each section—Dogtown, Cat World, Horse Haven, Marshall’s Piggy Paradise, Bunny House and Parrot Garden—included multiple buildings and enough outdoor space to make the animals feel stimulated and at ease. They built a wildlife area, a veterinary clinic and a welcome center, and they purchased a fleet of vans. They also hired more staff and, in 2001, began to hold conferences, spreading their message and confabbing with other shelter leaders on how they could achieve their goal.

Then came a tragedy that rocketed Best Friends to fame. In 2007, police in Virginia raided the Bad Newz Kennels, the dogfighting operation co-owned by NFL quarterback Michael Vick. The animals had been horribly abused—run to exhaustion, whipped with chains, starved, shocked, set against each other and killed if they didn’t act aggressively enough. People may have had vague notions about dogfighting, but this case—so extreme and involving a sports star—brought the issue to wide attention.

Most people assumed that dogs trained for fighting were too vicious to let live. The Humane Society, among others, recommended they be put down. Best Friends had other ideas, and it took in 22 of the most traumatized animals. (A Bay Area pit bull advocacy group took ten others.) The caregivers insisted that these dogs were frightened, not vicious. Under the supervision of Frank McMillan, an expert in animal behavior, Best Friends evaluated each dog and created individual rehabilitation plans. “Within weeks, some of them were coming out of their shells, having fun with toys and engaging with people,” Michelle Weaver, who managed the project, said. In the end, 13 dogs were sufficiently rehabbed to be adopted, and nine lived out their lives at the sanctuary. None of the Bad Newz rescues that went to the sanctuary had to be killed.

National Geographic celebrated the program in “DogTown,” a television series about Best Friends. As the Washington Post put it, “The dogs became ambassadors, tail-wagging proof of what’s possible through rescue and rehabilitation.”

Visiting the sanctuary is like spending time in a national park, with its majestic scenery and rustic-looking buildings. The welcome center offers exhibits, trail maps, a desk where you can sign up for tours and a gift shop. A dirt road winds through the canyon, with pull-ins for the various domains and an award-winning plant-based café. Along the way, you’ll see volunteers walking dogs or wheeling a trolley with a cat. Some tourists come for adoption, and they get time to hang out and play with their future pet.

Each animal arriving at the sanctuary goes through an intake procedure that includes medical examination, vaccination and any other care it may need, including surgery. It’s also spayed or neutered and quarantined to make sure it’s free of disease. Then it’s evaluated for behavior: Is the creature aggressive? Shy? Does it get along with its fellow animals, and with people?

Then it’s treated with behavioral protocols—therapy, in human terms. It can take weeks, months or years for an animal to become ready for adoption. If that isn’t possible, it lives out its life in a beautiful, low-stress environment.

During my few days at the sanctuary, I met Melissa McCormic, a senior manager at Dogtown, who has a degree in biopsychology. She worked with an onsite staff of around 30 who care for more than 420 canines, emphasizing social adjustment. “We try to get them into a play group,” she said. They bring each new dog to a small solo enclosure next to the larger group pen and watch its body language. If it seems OK, they’ll put it in with a small pack and a “greeter dog,” a highly social, low-key animal that’s good at making other dogs feel comfortable. A staff member is always present inside the yard.

McCormic and her staff favor an approach known among dog trainers as LIMA: Least Intrusive, Minimally Aversive. The idea is to reduce fear in an animal that’s already stressed out from confinement or abuse. They use a training clicker paired with a treat to identify and reward positive behavior, such as coming when called, or to distract a dog from negative behavior, such as guarding its resources too aggressively. The absence of a reward might be enough to discourage negative behavior, or they might use a squirt of water to interrupt it. Staff members enter notes about each animal in a daily log. It’s a gradual process whose pace depends on the dog. Sometimes the trainers put a dog on a leash outside the front door and give it a treat simply for staying calm. Days later, they might walk a few feet from the building, letting the dog slowly build confidence that they’ll return, and eventually go further. When a dog is really comfortable, the staff encourage volunteers to take it for walks or car rides.

Gilmore, a chubby tan dog, had been attacked by other dogs at a shelter in New Mexico, and he still wasn’t comfortable in a play group. Now he was staying in his own private kennel and outdoor run. Around humans, he was shy but not terrified. “You can pet him briefly, but he doesn’t love it,” McCormic advised. She and her team were building his confidence with “nose work,” among other things: hiding his food and letting him feel competent by sniffing it out. As they slowly exposed him to people and other dogs, he was making progress. McCormic said he was adoptable but would need a special person, “someone who wants a really shy dog.”

When I visited Cat World, around 550 cats were living in its 11 buildings and outdoor areas. Each cat that needs rehabilitation is assigned a “pathway to progress”—a series of 30-, 60- and 90-day goals—with daily milestones recorded in a logbook.

Pipkin, for example, was a well-adjusted tabby who had an aversion to human hands. “She’d come up and rub on you, but if you tried to touch her with your hand, she’d attack,” said Amy Kohlbecker, who was serving as the director of Cat World. Pipkin’s 30-day goal was simply to allow a human to come near. Her 60-day goal was allowing a trainer to touch her with a plastic hand on a stick. Kohlbecker said they used a fake hand to avoid being bitten and scratched. Eventually, Pipkin reached her 90-day goal: letting someone pet her without a violent reaction. The ultimate goal: “Getting her adopted to a calm, understanding home.” (Pipkin was adopted soon after my visit.)

Another cat, Charlee, had been part of a therapy program in a woman’s prison, until one day an inmate started kicking her until a guard intervened. That was more than a year before my visit, but Charlee remained traumatized. She expressed it by biting herself on the side until she bled. Charlee wore a plastic recovery cone like the ones you see on dogs after surgery. She loved to be petted and acted like any well-adjusted cat. But the moment the caregivers took off the cone, Kohlbecker told me, Charlee would start biting herself again. “We’ve done every test under the sun to find out if there’s a physical issue,” Kohlbecker said. “It’s more psychological now.”

Despite such cases, Cat World was a cheerful place. There was a house and outdoor space for every category of need: incontinent cats, cats with neurological problems, rescued ferals, cats with feline leukemia virus and healthy cats. Most of the animals were available for adoption.

Kohlbecker was speaking to me in a room full of healthy adolescent cats when a tour group came in. They melted at the spectacle of kitties scampering over obstacles, running through tunnels, batting around toys, tumbling over each other—sheer feline cuteness. Within moments, the visitors had cats in their laps.

“Oh, look at these guys!”

“Oh, Mom, over here! They’re so pretty, so precious!”

“I love that black cat!”

“If you fall in love with one of these guys, our adoption specialists will make sure that you’re well informed about making that decision,” said the tour guide.

Exotic birds might be the least adoptable creatures at the sanctuary, especially the big parrot species. They’re blessed with longevity (some have life spans of 50 years or more), but that means they can outlive their owners. And some have difficult behaviors. Cockatoos love to yell. Their shrieks can exceed 130 decibels, more than enough to damage your hearing. The bite of some parrot species has a force of more than 300 pounds of pressure per square inch, which can partially sever your finger.

These birds are never truly domesticated, said Elle Greer, who oversaw Parrot Garden. While dogs and cats have lived with humans for thousands of years, some exotic birds may be only a generation or two removed from the wilderness. “You’re talking about a wild animal that’s extremely intelligent and has some of the most complex social dynamics that we’ve been able to study,” Greer said.

Putting these birds in solitary confinement in a cage makes them crazy, she said: At least 10 to 15 percent of parrots in captivity exhibit self-destructive neurotic behavior. It may take the form of compulsive preening, called “barbering,” or plucking out feathers, or self-mutilation to the point of drawing blood. Many caged birds develop physical ailments such as heart disease and osteoporosis from poor diet, as well as a lack of sunshine and exercise.

Some 140 birds live in Parrot Garden, in a cluster of indoor and outdoor aviaries. Their screeches are so loud that earplug dispensers are mounted along the walls. Like other trainers, Greer and her colleagues create progress plans for the animals, and they use positive reinforcements and stimulating games to distract the birds from destructive behavior.

Matthew, a hybrid macaw, had been surrendered by an elderly woman who could no longer take care of him. He was a two-and-a-half-foot festival of colors—blue, yellow, red and green—with a white face and black-patterned rings around his eyes. He’d arrived with an assortment of symptoms, including seizures that caused him to fall off his perch and lie motionless on the cage floor. He bit without warning, with a force that could cut through a piece of tin. “If he was a dog he’d have to be muzzled,” Greer said. He was also engaging in feather picking, which his trainers aimed to prevent by giving him toys to distract him. They added stimulation by making him forage for meals by covering his food bowl with shredded newsprint—a strange new experience for a bird that may never have seen shredded paper before.

Matthew was lovable in his own way. He was musically inclined, and he liked popular 1990s ballads, especially Whitney Houston songs. “He’ll sway to the music and go, ‘La-la-la-la-la,’” Greer said. “It’s very cute.” But Matthew’s seizures and unpredictable biting meant he would be a difficult candidate for adoption.

At Horse Haven, I met Emma Dean, a reddish-brown mare who had survived an ordeal. She’d been grazing with her foal on the shores of Lake Powell when fast-rising water from a record spring runoff trapped them for weeks—water in front of them, cliffs behind. Horses, as prey animals, are naturally skittish; Emma Dean’s experience made her doubly so. The foal survived and was adopted. But Jen Reid, senior manager of horses at the sanctuary, knew that Emma Dean’s nerves were strung as tight as a fiddle string. For weeks Reid didn’t even enter the pen: She’d drop in the hay for the horse to eat without making eye contact. She spent months gradually getting closer to the horse, a step at a time, watching for subtle signs of distress. “If she flicked an ear at me, I’d stop my forward progress,” Reid said. Eventually she was able to touch Emma Dean with an eight-foot lunge stick while keeping her distance; weeks later, stroke her flank; months after that, slip on a halter; still later, take her for a walk. Bit by bit, Emma Dean was learning to let go of her fear.

When I met Emma Dean, she had been at the sanctuary for a year and eight months. She showed a comfortable body language as we approached: soft eyes, non-twitchy ears, relaxed mouth. She stood calmly as Reid stroked her face, slipped a rope halter over her head and walked her around. “It’s sort of like math,” Reid said, explaining the process. “You start with one plus one, then one plus two, and you just add complications until eventually you’re doing algebra and trigonometry.”

Best Friends is big, and not just in terms of acreage. In recent years, its annual revenue has been more than $173 million. The society has become a marketing juggernaut, with a sophisticated web presence and more than 900 nationwide employees. In 2007, Best Friends began building a national network of like-minded shelters, whose staff members help one another. They relieve overcrowding by transporting animals to less crowded shelters and providing equipment and technical support. In the 2010s and 2020s, they created a network of centers and programs in Atlanta; Bentonville, Arkansas; Houston; Los Angeles; Salt Lake City; and New York City. They hired hundreds of new employees to support regional help centers, offering veterinary care and management expertise.

“In 2016, we drew a line in the sand and said, ‘We’re going to take this country to no-kill by 2025,’” Castle told me. “We were very interested in pushing the limits of what’s considered savable.” As Best Friends saw it, no more than 10 percent of the animals at any given shelter should be beyond saving. Its definition of “no-kill” meant keeping at least 90 percent of animals alive, a goal it pursued with an evangelical zeal. Castle hired a tech team to gather data on the nation’s public and private animal shelters (nearly 4,000 by their estimates). They created a digital dashboard that shows monthly performance data at the state, county and individual shelter levels. (The map is online, as well as on the wall at the welcome center.) In 2024, the society developed an algorithm that uses artificial intelligence to predict rising euthanasia rates before they occur, using an area’s demographic, economic and social data. This all serves to identify shelters performing below par in order to pair them with successful shelters or send out a team from Best Friends to help.

In 2018, for example, Best Friends sent a team to embed at a shelter in southern Texas. The Palm Valley Animal Society was taking in nearly 40,000 animals per year, but only around 25 percent made it out alive. Best Friends took over the shelter’s management, helping it boost adoptions through better marketing and special programs, returning more lost pets to their original owners, and taking other measures to reduce the kill rate. “Within 18 months we went from euthanizing over 100 animals per day to saving over 90 percent of them,” said Luis Quintanilla, who worked at Palm Valley at the time. He was so impressed that he moved to Utah and became Best Friends’ senior director of sanctuary animal care. Quintanilla’s colleagues pointed me to several other shelters with similar happy outcomes.

But some encounters went less smoothly. In order to earn Best Friends’ no-kill designation, a shelter must have a 90 percent “save rate,” and when a place falls short, it can be labeled “pro-kill” by implication. Donors turn away, staff members face stigma, and managers are harassed. “There are good leaders, veterinarians and staff leaving animal welfare entirely due to conflicts related to the arbitrary 90 percent metric,” Levy, the University of Florida shelter medicine specialist, said.

When Paulette Dean, executive director of an animal shelter in Danville, Virginia, declined Best Friends’ offer to step in, the society organized a local pressure campaign with TV commercials, a Facebook page, door-to-door canvassing and testimony at city council meetings. As Best Friends accused her shelter of poor performance, Dean found herself “living in a social media hell” of abuse and threats. Katie Fine, a Best Friends representative, said the society never meant for such abuse to take place. The activism did eventually help push the city to give the shelter support to make improvements, but Ken Larking, the city manager, says it happened in a way that caused unnecessary conflict and aggravation. Other communities have reported similar experiences.

Critics say this doctrinaire approach can harm animals as well. Shelter managers who live in fear of being branded “pro-kill” often keep far more animals than their capacity allows, to the point of stacking cages in their hallways. The animals become stir-crazy, which makes them miserable as well as less attractive for adoption. Sometimes shelters that don’t want to be targeted turn away animals they would otherwise accept, leaving them to be abandoned, neglected or dumped somewhere else. Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president of cruelty investigations at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), is a harsh critic of Best Friends. “Maybe they reduce euthanasia, but they don’t reduce suffering,” she said.

Few people in the animal shelter world would deny that the no-kill message was valuable decades ago, back when euthanizing animals was the norm. The movement forced the industry to think creatively about sterilizing pets, supporting pet owners and boosting adoptions.

But now that national survival rates are around 89 percent, many see the label as simplistic and divisive. It doesn’t distinguish between private shelters that can regulate their intake and public shelters that often can’t; between rich and poor areas, or urban and rural; between shelters that have staff shortages and those that don’t.

Climate can also play a role, as warm weather enables strays to survive and multiply. For example, one animal shelter in Houston, where an estimated one million dogs and cats run loose in the streets, takes in around 20,000 per year. “What can they do with all these animals?” asked Mike Keiley, vice president of the animal protection division for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell Animal Medical Center. Unfortunately, he says, some of the response has to involve euthanasia.

Keiley’s own shelters have a laudable 94 percent placement rate. Still, he refuses to accept the no-kill designation, which he says creates more fights than solutions, and he argues with Best Friends’ leaders about their philosophy. But he takes part in their shelter collaborative program, accepting grants to partner with needy shelters in South Carolina. “We share a common goal,” he explained.

Best Friends would seem to share another goal with many of its critics: an ambition to turn shelters into something more akin to community resource centers. For instance, rather than take in all comers, some shelter managers are beginning to ask pet owners why they need to surrender their pets and offer to help them find ways to keep them.

Many shelters give out grants to pet owners for routine procedures such as spaying, neutering and vaccines, or even provide those services for free. If the problem is a pet’s behavioral issue, some shelters provide access to animal training. If a landlord doesn’t allow pets, a shelter or animal welfare organization sometimes helps negotiate a compromise. And most shelters now offer foster programs, in which people can take an animal temporarily to relieve overcrowding, much as foster parents might take in a child.

Castle, who began working at Best Friends 27 years ago as a low-paid, do-it-all employee, says she’s encouraged by the country’s progress. The group didn’t reach its goal of having every U.S. shelter meet its no-kill standards by 2025. But it estimates that about two-thirds have, and hundreds more are close. Castle is confident it will get there, whether or not its methods seem heavy handed.

“Shelters have such a bad reputation,” Castle said. “We’re going to rebrand them as lifesaving centers with positive outcomes. They’re going to be places where you walk in and smile.”