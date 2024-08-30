Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Poet Joyce Kilmer wrote, “I think that I shall never see a poem lovely as a tree.” They provide wood, flowers, shade, fruit, nuts and, most importantly, oxygen. Besides what they supply for humans, trees are just beautiful to behold. With their outstretched branches, long trunks and colorful leaves, they add something scenic and serene to nearly any landscape.

Tie your hammock between two, pour a glass of coconut juice, enjoy some almonds and renew your appreciation for trees. Take a look.