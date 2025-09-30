Gulls’ Spit-Up Gunk Can Help Ecologists Understand Human Pollution Researchers and student volunteers pick up what seabirds throw up, then examine it for clues about our impact on the environment Jessica Leigh Hester Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

One day in January, foamy waves jostled the edge of a floating dock in New York City’s Hudson River Park. The structure, assembled from interlocking rectangles, looked bucking, alive, insistent on shooing away the 30 or so ring-billed gulls perched on top. The birds seemed unbothered by the heaving, but as park scientists Carrie Roble, Siddhartha Hayes and Michaela Mincone approached, the gulls grew wary.

As the humans clambered on the unsteady surface, the birds lifted into the air, smudges of white against the gray water and sky. While some eyed the scientists from nearby pilings, others circled and swooped, as if trying to hurry the researchers back to land. “I’m picking up your puke; give me a minute,” Hayes muttered, crouching down to scoop a little glob into a Petri dish. “If you didn’t puke so much, I wouldn’t be here so long.”

The researchers collected dozens of masses regurgitated by the gulls. Known as boluses, these are accumulations of materials the birds can’t digest. Scientists gather them when the park is thick with overwintering birds, and cold weather helps keep the little parcels intact. Park staff store the boluses in the fridge or freezer until summer, when interns dissect them and identify the gunk inside. They pay particular attention to trash. Like other researchers around the world, these teams are looking to bird “puke” to track ways that human behavior troubles our avian neighbors. By examining these clumps, researchers can trace what kinds of human trash winds up in birds’ bodies—and then outside of them again.

Quick fact: Ring-billed gulls and plastics In a study of ring-billed gulls in Lake Ontario, Canada, more than 95 percent of the birds’ sampled eggs had plastic-associated contaminants.

Birds regurgitate in several ways, and for several reasons. Adults of many species nourish their young by spitting partly digested food into their hatchlings’ waiting mouths. That nutritious gunk is not a bolus. Neither is the fire-hose-like stream that northern fulmars spray at creatures that get too close. Those birds spew a slurry of oil and food as “a disgusting and slimy defense mechanism,” says Jennifer Provencher, a research scientist with Environment and Climate Change Canada who specializes in seabirds’ tussles with plastic pollution. “Like, ‘Don’t mess with me.’ They vomit right at you.”

A bolus, in comparison, is more packaged—the product of exorcising indigestible bits the birds can’t use—and it’s a physiological response that Provencher suspects is often triggered by volume limits in the animals’ stomachs. Different birds disgorge on distinct timelines: like many other seabirds, sable shearwater chicks, for instance, empty out their stomachs by casting a bolus just before they fledge, potentially spitting out days’, weeks’ or months’ worth of indigestible material. Roble suspects that the boluses tumbling from adult gulls overwintering at Hudson River Park likely contain the indigestible items an animal swallowed in the previous 12 hours or so.

Such indigestible morsels are not always human debris. Boluses are often studded with rock or bone. Hayes says that, at Hudson River Park, researchers sometimes find ones containing crab claws, mussel shells or “parts of fish backbones—just chunks of spine.” Researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Kaua‘i Albatross Network have spotted albatrosses on the island of Kauō, also known as Laysan, ejecting ones containing heaps of sharp little squid beaks. But even on that remote island—more than 900 miles northwest of Honolulu and not permanently inhabited by people—albatross boluses contain our garbage, too.

Scientists have collected trash-filled boluses from shorelines and seas around the world. Provencher works with collaborators across Arctic Canada, France, California and elsewhere. Another team found humans’ castoffs—mostly plastics and glass—in more than 92 percent of boluses they gathered from a Pacific gull roosting site along Tasmania’s kanamaluka, or Tamar Island Wetlands. Scientists examining 18 years’ worth of boluses from ashy-feathered sable shearwaters on Lord Howe Island, a volcanic speck off the east coast of Australia between Brisbane and Sydney, detected trash in every mass they analyzed. And as we keep churning out plastics, birds will keep spitting them up. By one estimate, 99 percent of seabird species will have swallowed plastic within the next 25 years.

Researchers are increasingly interested in debris’ sublethal impacts—the health consequences from plastic ingestions that don’t kill the birds outright by plugging up their stomachs or perforating their intestines, says Alix de Jersey, a PhD candidate at the Tasmanian School of Medicine and member of the Adrift Lab, an international group of interdisciplinary researchers who study the impacts of marine plastics on seabirds. In 2023, a team of scientists reported that plastic-heavy sable shearwater fledglings on Lord Howe Island had stomachs scarred by contact with the material. De Jersey studied the same species at the same spot and found that ingesting plastics also changes the fledglings on a cellular level. Her team determined that plastics impaired the functioning of sable shearwater chicks’ kidneys, stomach, liver and brain, suggesting that the consequences go far beyond the digestive tract.

Despite having around a teaspoon of plastic in their stomachs, the birds looked healthy—until closer examination flagged problems. De Jersey’s team flushed the stomachs of individual birds that couldn’t pull it off themselves, and the researchers are keen to learn how the birds fare on their trek from the Tasman Sea to the Sea of Japan, where they remain for about five years before returning to breed. “We’re sending these birds off on their migration, and they’re seemingly normal. … How long are they able to survive, and are those consequences long-reaching? If we lavage the plastic out, are they able to live a seemingly normal life?” de Jersey asks.

Different gull species have different relationships with food. Some, like the American herring gull, are consummate opportunists, avian omnivores feasting on whatever they can scrounge up, from trash or earthworms to mussels, squid or clams. Others, including the great black-backed gull, are comparative specialists—pickier eaters preying on a narrower range of species, including various crabs and fish and other birds, among them unlucky Atlantic puffins and common terns. Eating patterns can backfire when trash resembles one of the many things a bird deems edible. A group of scientists working in the Gulf of Maine found that herring gulls, the less-discerning eaters, were much more likely to have ingested plastics compared to the great black-backed gulls they lived alongside.

Roble finds that the ring-billed gulls at Hudson River Park feed by plunging just below the water’s surface, where trash occupies the same place as some of the birds’ natural fare—which includes fish and insects. Many birds surely consume trash accidentally, but plastics sometimes have features that mimic prey, Roble says. Thin plastic film can look a lot like comb jellies or minnows, Mincone points out, and rubber bands could easily be mistaken for worms. Some studies suggest that plastics degrading in sunlight or salty water emit olfactory cues that can puzzle birds, including a “smell that mimics a shrimpy scent,” Mincone adds.

For researchers, boluses are little treasure troves of information. While necropsies also reveal the contents of a dead animal’s stomach, scientists can look to boluses for information about what birds are ingesting while the creatures are still alive. Bolus collectors can also easily collaborate from a distance, because bird puke can go through the mail without the messy procedural processes and permits required of tissues and stomachs.

For all these benefits, studying boluses also has drawbacks, including data that can be maddeningly vague. Boluses hold useful clues about how birds are interacting with trash, but not necessarily where. Even if a gull roams only a few miles, that range could include several types of landscapes, from bodies of water to agricultural fields to human recreation spaces, docks, parking lots and landfills. “We have high arctic colonies that we know hang out at McDonald’s in the nonbreeding season,” Provencher says. “They’re just as happy following a tractor around and being in a dump.” The site where a scientist collects a bolus is not necessarily the place the animal encountered the trash—a problem Provencher’s collaborators are trying to solve by affixing tracking devices to birds so they can follow along on the foraging.

When it is possible to pinpoint where birds ingest our garbage, boluses can help scientists gauge the victories or stumbles of regulation. The key is performing chemical analyses on the debris to identify specific polymers and sources of plastics, such as pinpointing high-density polyethylene or bits of a flimsy plastic bag. Armed with that kind of data, Provencher says, scientists can begin to assess whether a bag ban or some other type of legislation spurred the volume of particular types of trash to rise, fall or hold steady in the ecosystem. Or, as Provencher put it: “Did it actually do the thing we wanted it to do?”

Interns dissecting boluses in a building at Hudson River Park are not examining them at the chemical level. But students and park staff have repeated the process for four years, affording them the chance to stockpile information about how the samples’ composition shifts over time.

In July, interns tweezed the boluses apart. Suited up in nitrile gloves, they separated organic debris from inorganic components, including rubber bands and bread clips. As the sticky matrix fastening a bolus together dries up, the mass in the Petri dish can start to resemble a loose pile of stuff, like someone dumped out the contents of a dollhouse junk drawer. Wetter ones—examples Hayes described as “juicy”—remain a denser tangle. At Hudson River Park, boluses are sometimes tufted with little clumps of synthetic green turf. When students weren’t sure whether they were looking at something synthetic or organic, they poked it with tweezers or probes to see whether it cracked or yielded. Sometimes they dropped it to assess how it clattered.

Dissection wasn’t a particularly palatable undertaking, but students agreed that it could have been worse. “It doesn’t smell like human throw-up to me,” said Hudy Weiss, one of the program mentors and a student at City College—more like “dumped litter at the edge of a river, and it’s been sitting there in the sun and the water and breaking down.” Boluses don’t reek from a distance, Weiss added, “only if you have your nose in them.” “That’s been happening a lot,” chimed in Nadia Naba, a rising high school senior. “If you’re trying to take it apart, you’re going to have to really get personal and get comfortable with them.”

Some of the students had expected more of a sensory wallop. “I kind of thought it would be like pigeon poop, something liquidy with chunks in it,” said Ashley Zhang, another rising senior. That wasn’t a deterrent. “I was still excited. I still wanted to do it,” Zhang clarified. “I like picking stuff apart. I was just like, “Mmmm!” Zhang waggled fingers in the air, miming mischievous delight.

Students sorted 48 boluses in all. Naba was a second-time dissector, back for another summer after working on the bolus project last year, too. Naba encountered a lot of white and clear plastics, and wondered if the birds were duped into eating them because they might have been hard to see as light struck the water. When students finished their dissections, they flowed all their findings into a spreadsheet, then brainstormed questions they could ask about their results.

After encountering mounds of evidence of the ways our influence inscribes itself across ecosystems and breaches the bodies of other species, finding a bolus stuffed with more organic debris than synthetic castoffs seemed like a cause for celebration. It wasn’t an exculpation of humans’ heavy footfalls across the planet, but a small reprieve. “Sometimes it’s a little bit emotional. My last bolus had a lot of shells, and looking at that, it was like, ‘Oh my God, yes!’” Zhang said, flinging hands skyward. “It makes me so happy.”

And for the student dissectors, taking apart a bolus also spurred empathy for animals they had previously dismissed as goofy or obnoxious. “A lot of people think of them as pests; they like to steal food from people at the beach. They’re kind of annoying,” Weiss said. “But now I feel bad for the gulls.”