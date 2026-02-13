Gallop Into the Year of the Horse With These Five Amazing Equine Discoveries Since their domestication, horses have changed the course of human history. It’s no wonder the Chinese zodiac associates them with prosperity and success Ryley Graham | Correspondent Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

The beloved horse can be traced back to a fox-size ancestor that roamed modern-day North America around 55 million years ago. Known as Eohippus, the creature’s lineage eventually gave rise to Equus, the genus of today’s horses. These animals emerged some 4 million to 4.5 million years ago, then, in time, journeyed across the Bering land bridge and populated Asia, Europe and Africa.

As human ancestors dispersed from the African continent, they encountered these early wild horses and hunted them as prey for hundreds of thousands of years. Archaeological sites in Germany dating back 300,000 years include horse remains alongside spearheads and stone tools. Cave paintings from the Ice Age depict scenes of humans hunting wild bands of horses.

Then, about 4,000 years ago, somewhere in the steppe between the Caucasus Mountains and the Black and Caspian Seas, something remarkable happened. Humans transitioned from hunting horses to raising, breeding and riding them. It changed the course of history.

“The landscape of Asia at 2500 B.C.E., on the eve of horsemanship and its impact, was beautiful, diverse, fascinating and exciting. But it was also spatially discrete, disconnected and local, in a way that horses would immediately alter,” says William Taylor, an archaeozoologist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the author of Hoof Beats: How Horses Shaped Human History. “And it would never be the same again.”

Over the ensuing centuries, humans on horseback moved ideas, culture, conflict and disease with unprecedented speed. Horsemanship spread from the steppe to places such as Egypt, Scandinavia, Greece, Mongolia and China, and the development of innumerable civilizations became intertwined with the animals.

Horses initially appear in China’s archaeological record between 2000 and 1300 B.C.E., used sparingly to pull the chariots of emperors. But by 350 B.C.E., horse-mounted warfare was widespread in the northern Chinese states in response to pressures from neighboring invaders, including the Huns. The Chinese ultimately sent campaigns west into Central Asia to acquire more horses to fight, and eventually defeat, the Huns.

“The reason China expands so far west is in large part due to the demand for horses,” says Timothy Winegard, author of The Horse: A Galloping History of Humanity. “Horses are a major reason for the consolidation of the Chinese states.”

It’s of little wonder, then, that the Chinese animal zodiac reserves a place for horses, or that the Year of the Horse is considered one of prosperity and fortune. The zodiac also cycles through five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal and water. The Lunar New Year in 2026, which will fall on February 17, begins the Year of the Fire Horse, which “may bring the heat of rapid change, [but] also illuminates the path for transformation,” according to the South China Morning Post.

The sequence of animals in the Chinese zodiac is fabled to be the result of a Great Race hosted by the Jade Emperor, the ruler of the heavens in Chinese tradition. The order in which the creatures crossed the finish line determined their position in the zodiac cycle, with each animal corresponding to traits for people born that year.

All competitors had to cross a vast river to reach the end of the race. Crafty Snake wrapped himself around Horse’s hoof, hitching a ride from the strong animal, and in the contest’s final moments, Snake crossed the finish line ahead. Consequently, many Chinese idioms represent horses as capable and resilient, and their presence is thought to foretell achievement for those around them.

Next week, a quarter of the world’s population will welcome the Lunar New Year with feasts, parades and fireworks. To ring in the Year of the Horse, take a look at these amazing scientific discoveries from the past few years that have helped illuminate our understanding of the creature and its link to human history.

More than 4,000 years ago, humans used selective breeding to make horses more rideable

Just as Horse carried Snake to the finish line, equines have earned the stamps of success and prosperity in part because of the advancements that humans have made while riding them. Thanks to a study published in August, archaeologists are learning that humans played an active role in this shift, making horses more rideable through selective breeding early in their domestication process.

Ludovic Orlando, director of the Center for Anthropobiology and Genomics at the University of Toulouse in France, and his team examined the full genetic instructions of 71 domestic horse remains from different time periods, hoping to track their genetic history from the point of domestication onward. The researchers found nine genes that seemed to have been selectively bred for by humans, and two of them, which appeared early on in the timeline of domestication, were associated with body size and tameness.

One of those genes, called GSDMC, affects the ratio of a horse’s body length to height. In the horse remains, the researchers saw a variant of this gene increase dramatically over just a few centuries starting about 4,750 years ago, indicating that humans were breeding horses with that variant. This change to the gene might have altered how horses bear weight, likely making them more capable of carrying human riders.

Widespread horse domestication happened much later than previously thought

Pinpointing when humans went from hunting horses to sitting astride them has been a major and, at times, heated debate among researchers. “That story of when people began riding, raising and having a relationship with horses—that is really the hardest and most important question,” says Taylor. “And the answer to that has shifted a lot in the last 30 years.”

Since the 1990s, the popular theory held that nomadic Eurasian steppe people, known as the Yamnaya, began taming and riding horses before 3000 B.C.E. Archaeologists based this hypothesis on damage in fossilized horse teeth, which suggested that they had worn riding equipment. That theory lost weight ten years later, however, when radiocarbon dating of the primary remains used in the study found them to be much younger than previously thought.

Next, attention turned to northern Kazakhstan, where excavations indicated that the Botai people were practicing horse husbandry around 3500 B.C.E. Archaeologists uncovered massive numbers of horse bones from that time, but a 2018 study showed that Botai horses shared almost no genetic similarity with modern-day domestic horses. Any domestication event there, the work suggests, could not have been the one that resulted in the equines of today.

Did you know? The last truly wild horse While domestic horses represent some 200 breeds of the same species, another species is known as the world’s last truly wild horse: the Przewalski’s horse, also called the takhi. These animals went extinct in the wild in the 1960s, but captive breeding programs and reintroductions to the wild have boosted their numbers.

Finally, last June, a genetic analysis led by Pablo Librado of the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Spain offered a new story, dating the origin of modern horses to around 2200 B.C.E., somewhere in the Black Sea steppe—and placing widespread horse ridership much later than previously thought.

The new time frame came from a sweeping study of 475 ancient horse genomes in search of evidence of human intervention in the animal’s life cycle. Librado and his team found that the time between horse generations shortened, suggesting that humans were caring for the horses and possibly encouraging them to breed at younger ages than they would in the wild.

They also found evidence of homozygosity, an indicator of inbreeding, in the genomes of horses from that period. Horses avoid close-kin mating in the wild, but it is a common practice when humans are breeding animals for desired traits. Taylor says that this new timeline also better aligns with archaeological evidence, which suggests that shortly after this, humans utilized horses for transport and spread throughout the world.

“We see the first archeological clues of horse transport, which are horses being buried with chariots and people in burials with the first horse equipment,” said Taylor. “We also see the first spoked wheels. So there’s a big technology shift.”

A genetic mutation allowed horses to work harder with fewer consequences

Horses gave humans a strength and speed that our species didn’t naturally possess. “They literally allowed human beings to circumvent our own biological limitations,” Winegard says.

How do horses manage that power? Perhaps part of the answer is an uncanny hack in their genetic code, identified in a study last March by a team of scientists led by biochemist Gianni Castiglione at Vanderbilt University. The mutation gives horses a rare ability to produce high amounts of energy without the deleterious side effects faced by other mammals.

All exertion, from walking to digestion, requires metabolic activity to turn oxygen into energy. That process causes oxidative stress, which is harmful to cells and ultimately contributes to aging and chronic illnesses. Castiglione suggests the analogy of a wood-burning stove: A fire creates energy in the form of heat and light by burning wood, but burning that wood inevitably creates smoke, a harmful byproduct.

“Horses are able to burn this fire hotter to make more energy, and they can also make less smoke at the same time,” says Castiglione. “They really got the best of both worlds with this mutation.”

The secret to this nifty trick starts with a stop codon, like a “stop sign” for genetic code. These usually come at the end of a gene’s code, but horses have unusually developed one near the beginning of the code in a gene called KEAP1. Essentially, this halts the gene from instructing the body to create the KEAP1 protein, which is responsible for recognizing and mitigating the damaging byproducts, or the smoke, of the metabolic process. When replicated in mice, this mutation has proved lethal.

But over two years of research, Castiglione’s team found an extremely rare genetic phenomenon, called “stop codon recoding,” in which this stop sign can be bypassed and turned into a functional protein that works differently than it would have previously. In the case of KEAP1, this phenomenon allows the gene to code for a different amino acid, one that better helps horses produce energy and simultaneously put out the smoke that accompanies it. Previously, this type of genetic hack had been seen only in viruses.

“Of course horses are remarkable,” says Castiglione. “They’ve even taken genetic tricks from a virus. It’s hard to believe, but we are forced to accept it because we cannot disprove it.”

Horses seem to plan ahead and strategize to earn a reward

In the field of cognitive science, researchers are uncovering their own surprises in equine minds. Recent work has revealed that horses can control their impulses and understand consequences in a laboratory task.

Louise Evans, who was at Nottingham Trent University at the time, set out to test horses’ inhibitory control—the capacity to resist a behavior that one has a strong impulse to do. For a 2024 study, Evans and her team first trained horses to touch a target for a food reward, building a desire in the horses to touch the target. Then, they added a “stop light” to the experiment: If the light was on and the horse touched the target, the animal would not be rewarded with a treat. The goal was to see how well the horses could learn to resist touching the target while the light was on.

“What we found, which was a huge surprise, was that the horses performed really poorly at this and actually got worse over time,” says Evans. The horses continually touched the target regardless of whether the light was on—even goldfish have performed better.

Seeking an explanation, Evans and her team tried adding an extra rule to the experiment—a penalty for making errors. With this twist, if the horse touched the target while the light was on, a ten-second timeout from the game would result, limiting the horse’s ability to access food rewards. Upon conducting the new trials with this added penalty, the team saw a drop-off in the horses’ errors after the first session.

Evans says that the speed with which the horses improved at the game indicates that they had understood the task all along. The mammals seemed to have previously chosen to touch the target even when the light was on because they incurred no penalty for doing so.

“Somewhere in their cognitive processing, they were able to choose, or select, the right strategy to maximize reward but minimize effort and cost,” says Evans. “It’s actually quite a clever thing for a horse to be able to do, and it’s something we never had any evidence of before.”

Horses were part of North American Indigenous cultures earlier than previously thought

After the Equus horse ancestors spread from North America, they ultimately died out everywhere except Eurasia by 10,000 B.C.E. Thousands of years later, European colonists brought horses back to the Americas, and the animals eventually became an intrinsic part of life for Indigenous cultures on the Great Plains.

But most theories as to how Plains tribes came into horsemanship have long been developed through a Western lens. A widely accepted story went that after the 1680 Pueblo Revolt, in which the Spanish were expelled from New Mexico, the Pueblo people gained control of Spanish livestock, including horses. However, this account did not align with Indigenous histories, which tell of an older human-horse relationship in these societies.

In a 2023 study, an international team of 80 researchers, scholars and Indigenous knowledge holders looked at 33 horse skeletons from museum collections across the Western United States. Three of the skeletons significantly predated the Pueblo Revolt—by nearly 100 years. These remains showed evidence of domestication, including damage from wearing a bridle. By examining molecules on the fossilized teeth, the team found that these horses had been raised on local Indigenous crops.

Although Spanish colonists did bring horses when they landed in Central America, this evidence suggests that the animals reached the Great Plains much earlier than the Europeans did. It supports what Indigenous oral traditions have long held—that domesticated horses spread north through Indigenous trade networks long before the Pueblo Revolt.

As Native cultures adopted horses across the region, from New Mexico to Idaho, the animals came to play key roles, both practical and ceremonial. “For me the most striking element of studying the past, and the past linked to horses, is just how rapid the transformations of our world have been across the centuries,” says Taylor, who led the 2023 study. “That’s true for China, where this Chinese zodiac and the ideas behind it are extraordinarily ancient and remain influential, and it’s also true in its own way here in Colorado. I think that makes the horse story one worth telling.”

Twelve years have passed since the horse’s last turn in the zodiac cycle, and in that time new technology and continued dedication from researchers have helped uncover some of the most profound answers in the human-horse story, propelled our intertwined narrative forward and made corrections where necessary.

Still, much remains to be learned about this animal and its millennia-long relationship to humans. But if Chinese tradition holds true, those in equine studies can expect this year of research to be one of prosperity and success.