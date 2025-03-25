For Some Women With Serious Physical Ailments, Mental Illness Has Become a Scapegoat Diagnosis Patients with difficult-to-diagnose conditions like endometriosis are often sent home with diagnoses like anxiety or bipolar disorder Shreyas Teegala and Simar Bajaj Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Veronika Denner felt like she was dying. She had blood in her stool, an overactive bladder and such severe, debilitating pain that she compared it to barbed wire being cinched around her diaphragm, intestines and pelvis.

The doctor ran the standard tests, checking her complete blood count, inflammatory markers and her abdomen via ultrasound. But when they all came back normal, he said that she was probably just stressed, given her history of childhood trauma and busy college schedule, Denner recalls.

Upset about this dismissal, she sought out doctor after doctor—with little recourse. Denner says a gastroenterologist called her “a drama queen like many women her age,” while another called her a psychopath, making up symptoms to manipulate those around her. “These doctors were getting frustrated that they couldn’t find the answer to my problems,” she says.

In reality, Denner had endometriosis—a disease that affects about 10 percent of women of reproductive age—and a particularly aggressive form, with excess tissue infiltrating her vaginal area and digestive tract. But with her doctors unable to diagnose this condition, she says they called her crazy and prescribed Xanax for anxiety.

Unfortunately, Denner’s experience is all too common. Over a third of endometriosis patients are misdiagnosed with mental health conditions, which helps delay the actual diagnosis by over four years on average in the United States. Many patients with lupus and other autoimmune diseases have similar stories, with another study finding that 36 percent of patients reported misdiagnoses of mental health or “medically unexplained symptoms.”

Medical gaslighting, or inappropriately dismissing patient symptoms, has long been an issue in health care. But many patients say the issue isn’t just rote dismissal but doctors saying their pain is “in their head” and defaulting to diagnoses like anxiety and bipolar disorder. Mental health has thus become a “scapegoat diagnosis,” as Denner puts it, for when doctors don’t know what’s going on, causing a cascade of harm.

Why patients get misdiagnosed

Medicine has long been obsessed with finding the right answer, according to Richard Schwartzstein, the chief of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Patients present with a constellation of symptoms, and the doctor is entrusted with bringing clarity to this nebulousness.

So, doctors are hesitant to express uncertainty. “They have difficulty saying that they don’t know, that they want to refer you to someone else who may know better than them,” Denner says. And patients don’t always appreciate it either. “There are some patients who think, ‘Why am I going to this doctor? They never seem to really know what’s wrong,’” adds Schwartzstein.

Beyond this pressure to appear confident, time constraints push doctors to provide quick, definitive answers, as opposed to engaging in more meaningful conversations about what is clear and what remains uncertain, says Alyson McGregor, an emergency physician at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville. “I have three minutes to find out if you have an emergency,” she says. “There is this expectation of accuracy that we can’t provide in medicine.”

But this culture of certainty doesn’t begin in the exam room; it starts in medical education. Students are taught through “illness scripts”—if A, B and C are present, then the diagnosis is X; if not, then it’s not X. The process is quick but rigid, and when symptoms don’t follow the script, “some doctors throw up their hands,” Schwartzstein says. Relying too heavily on this shortcut, they may conclude that the patient “must be confabulating the symptoms, as opposed to saying they’re perplexed,” shifting the focus to the patient’s mental health.

During this process, the patient’s voice can be subsumed by the supposed infallibility of diagnostic tests. Nearly one-third of these tests are deemed inappropriate, yet they often play a disproportionate role in doctors’ clinical reasoning, Schwartzstein says. When a test comes back negative, it’s often treated as the final word—proof that no physical problem exists. In a sense, the tests become the doctor.

Endometriosis exemplifies these challenges since it can only be diagnosed definitively through surgical observation and tissue biopsy, says Allyson Bontempo, a health communications researcher at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. But doctors will typically order an ultrasound and, after seeing no abnormalities, often dismiss the possibility of physical illness.

“We are in a technological age now where if technology can’t pick it up, it can’t possibly be anything,” she says. “And when nothing is found, I think the default mode is to fall back on mental health.”

Women at high risk

While mental health misdiagnoses can affect anyone, women are most vulnerable. “Anatomy and physiology have been developed based on the male model,” McGregor says, “so more often, women will not be correctly diagnosed for a physical ailment.”

In other words, women have long been viewed as a deviation from men rather than a group deserving their own research and consideration, McGregor says. So, when their symptoms inevitably don’t fit the standard mold, women are more likely to be misdiagnosed and told their pain is “all in their head,” she continues.

Jessica Wetzstein, a chronic pain influencer, has heard far too many stories of women’s pain being invalidated. Her own undiagnosed condition left Wetzstein bedridden and nocturnal for much of her childhood. But when she got a phone, she could connect with others like her around the world, sharing stories about their experiences and creating new communities through social media.

She offers the example of the bowel condition Crohn’s disease and how many of her friends and followers have gone to the doctor worried about shedding blood, only to be asked “‘Are you sure you’re not on your period?’ Like, I think I can tell what hole it’s coming from.”

“It comes back down to this idea that women are just not good narrators of their own experience,” Wetzstein says.

Indeed, the higher prevalence of mental health disorders among women—along with social stereotypes that portray women as more emotional—makes them especially vulnerable to mental health misdiagnoses. “It’s just easier to label women as emotional or as having some personality flaw that would account for their symptoms,” Bontempo says.

This bias has deep historical roots, harkening back to perceptions of female hysteria. First documented in 1900 B.C.E. in ancient Egypt, hysteria was defined by a “wandering womb” disrupting the body. But from the 18th century onward, it became synonymous with women being “over-emotional” or “deranged”—and a catch-all term for “everything that men found mysterious or unmanageable in the opposite sex,” as medical historian Mark Micale wrote in 1989.

Although female hysteria is no longer recognized as legitimate, its vestiges persist. “We just have different names for it now,” McGregor says. “We have conversion disorder or anxiety. It’s just disguised in different language.”

The misdiagnosis spiral

A key issue with mental health misdiagnoses is that their fingerprints linger over every future doctor’s visit. Anxiety and depression are “where doctors’ mindset goes before patients really even get to tell their story,” Bontempo says.

In Wetzstein’s case, for example, she experienced severe pain almost her entire life, but when countless specialists couldn’t pinpoint a physical cause, they instead diagnosed her with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

These labels followed her from doctor to doctor, each seeing her medical record and previous diagnoses of mental illness before Wetzstein uttered a single word. The diagnoses cast a shadow over her symptoms and “got me written off immediately,” Wetzstein says. “The second I said anything, it was, ‘You have anxiety, you have hypochondria.’”

Schwartzstein describes this as “anchoring bias,” where doctors lean on the original diagnosis instead of fully exploring other options. This compounds diagnostic delays, making it harder to identify and treat the true underlying condition.

Meanwhile, patients continue to suffer as their underlying disease advances behind the cloak of mental illness. Denner is an endometriosis awareness advocate, and she has dozens of friends for whom it has taken over a decade to be diagnosed—at which point, the disease has wrecked their bladders, intestines and reproductive organs, requiring surgical removal and leaving permanent damage.

“All of these misdiagnoses lead to worse symptoms, worse organ damage and constant pain,” Denner says.

Furthermore, dismissing that underlying condition as mental illness can instigate the very illness being misdiagnosed. “Being chronically ill gave me depression and anxiety. If you heard me describe why I don’t get out of bed, it’s because it hurts when I stand up—not because I’m now ‘daunted by the responsibilities of life,’” Wetzstein says.

Trapped in a cycle of misdiagnosis, Wetzstein internalized the blame, believing her worsening symptoms were a personal failure. It wasn’t until 14 years later that she discovered she had a rare connective tissue disorder called hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome—with abnormally severe symptoms.

Rewriting the script

Since much of this issue stems from how doctors are socialized into their profession, Schwartzstein says change must begin from the ground up.

For one, Bontempo believes that physicians ought to be better trained in diagnosing psychiatric conditions. As an example, there’s a mental health condition—somatic symptom disorder—characterized by excessive focus on physical symptoms. But often, this is diagnosed simply because doctors are not able to identify a physical cause, which Bontempo says is a clear violation of the guidelines. Doctors should be reminded that absence of evidence does not connote a mental illness, she continues.

More broadly, in the fast-paced, high-tech landscape of contemporary medical care, doctors have to pay special attention to patient narratives and prevent their voices from being drowned out, Bontempo says. This need not demand vast time or effort. Taking a few minutes to connect before diving into the medicine can transform the relationship and even help doctors collect a more detailed, insightful history, Schwartzstein says. Another strategy to rescue the patient’s voice prioritizes simple affirmations. “I don’t really know what’s going on, but what you’re experiencing is real and valid,” Bontempo suggests saying. “That can hold a lot of power and really buffer the discomfort that comes with being undiagnosed.”

At a philosophical level, Schwartzstein says doctors must carry themselves with greater intellectual humility and willingness to embrace uncertainty. If the doctor is considering a particular diagnosis and the patient has an unusual symptom, “rather than jamming it in, forcing it to fit, let me take a new view of what’s happening,” Schwartzstein says.

The future

However, patients can’t just wait for medicine to change, which is why Denner believes advocating for yourself is so important. “A lot of my friends, including myself, only got diagnosed because we brought up endometriosis to the doctor,” Denner says.

After all, she knew her body and could separate out the anxiety from not being diagnosed with the debilitating pain that had brought her to the hospital. So, Denner kept seeing doctor after doctor until someone took her symptoms seriously.

Because patients are often in highly vulnerable positions, this strategy isn’t always feasible, so another option is going to doctors’ appointments with a loved one to advocate on your behalf. A friend or family member might be able to tell the doctor, “I’ve known her, and she gets migraines all the time. But we’ve never had to come to the emergency department for one. I think this is something else,” McGregor says. “That’s especially critical for women.”

Many women also find solace in advocating as part of larger communities. “It wasn’t until TikTok specifically told me the languages that I needed to use to speak to doctors and exactly what they needed to write down that I was able to get evaluated for a connective tissue disorder,” Wetzstein says. Now, she has been using her social media platform to create a space for other chronic pain patients, sharing her story to help others navigate similar struggles.

“It’s advocacy about dismantling stereotypes, about exploring pain manifestations in women,” Denner says. “Let’s educate people so that more doctors will be able to correctly diagnose us.”