Five Dramatic Ways Animals Respond to Human Noise, From Mimicking Car Alarms While Wooing Mates to Calling Higher Over the Din of Traffic As human-caused sound gets louder around the world, some animals change their behavior and many creatures suffer health issues

Key takeaways: How creatures respond to our clatter As human noise increases around the world, some animals copy our sounds, while others flee from the din.

Our noise can also negatively affect animal health and development, in critters ranging from seals to birds.

Nature’s soundscape is defined by rhythms: periodical cicadas beginning to sing in the same season after emerging from years underground, birds starting their chorus at the same time every day, or frogs calling out at the same time every evening.

Human contributions to the soundscape tend to be less rhythmic—in the spaces we share with wildlife, we punctuate the soundscape with traffic noise, industrial noise, speech and electronic devices.

Human-generated noise has exploded in the past few decades thanks to cities growing, international transportation soaring and resource extraction booming. Researchers are increasingly studying how this growing din affects wildlife. We scoured the scientific literature and spoke to wildlife experts to find the varied ways animals respond to our racket.

Birds remix human sounds to impress mates

Mockingbirds are some of the animal kingdom’s best-known mimics, with adult male mockingbirds learning up to 200 songs in their lifetimes. These tunes can include calls and songs from other birds, and—since these birds are common in cities—human-generated noises like car alarms or phone ringtones.

Mockingbird imitates a car alarm Watch on

Blackbirds also adjust their repertoires based on their environment: In German and Chinese cities, blackbirds have been observed imitating electric scooters’ alarm sounds. Ornithologists found the frequency and rhythm of the e-scooter alarm happened to align with the frequency and rhythm of the blackbirds’ natural songs, making it easy for them to incorporate a slightly simplified version into their repertoire. German researchers hypothesize that since the birds seem to find this alarm sound attractive, imitating the sound could give male blackbirds an advantage when searching for a mate.

And sulphur-crested cockatoos in Australian cities imitate car alarms, jackhammers, truck backup beepers and phone notification alerts—reportedly even imitating school bells near schools so well that it’s caused confusion among students.

Superb lyrebirds in Australia also mimic car alarms, as well as chainsaw and camera shutter noises, with males displaying a complex and diverse singing repertoire to attract mates. In some bird species that mimic sounds, males may have more mating success when they have larger, more diverse repertoires than their rivals, so taking inspiration from their human neighbors could actually benefit them.

Bird Mimics Chainsaw, Car Alarm and More | World's Weirdest Watch on

Frogs, birds and bats adjust their calls to be heard

The racket of human noise can cause difficulties for animals that need to hear each other to survive and reproduce. Male southern brown tree frogs in Australia call to attract mates and defend territory from rivals, and near areas with a lot of traffic noise they adjust their call to a higher frequency to be heard over traffic. This phenomenon is common, with many bird species using a similar strategy of adjusting their song frequency to be heard over traffic noise.

When confronted with background noise, bats adjust their echolocation strategy to be able to hear themselves so they can navigate—producing longer calls with a narrower range of frequencies.

While many species can adapt to noise, “the amount they can change doesn’t fully overcome the problem; it gives them a partial relief,” says Kirsten Parris, an urban ecologist at the University of Melbourne in Australia. Although these adaptations can help animals live their daily lives among human noise, scientists are unclear on the longer-term effects of these behavioral adjustments.

Some animals also change their schedule to deal with our clatter. Nightingales sing louder on weekday mornings than on weekend mornings, likely in response to traffic noise.

And birds living near an airport in Germany started their dawn chorus earlier, before air traffic began, found Henrik Brumm, an urban ecologist at the Max Planck Institute for Biological Intelligence in Germany. Since the airport operated from 6 a.m. onward, birds began singing in the morning around 4 or 5 a.m.

“Somehow these birds know, later in the day there will be a huge racket of noise, and they will have a hard time making themselves heard,” says Brumm.

Yet even after this airport closed, the research team found some bird species in the area still sang earlier. “It shows how long-lasting the negative effects of the pollution are,” says Brumm. “It may take a few generations until animals recover.”

Underwater, mammals and fish get louder or flee

The ocean is a symphony of natural sounds, with pistol shrimp using loud snaps to stun prey, male toadfish humming to attract females, dolphins and porpoises using sound to navigate and communicate with social groups, and whales producing low-frequency calls that can travel enormous distances to mates.

But the growth of shipping over the previous 50 years had made low-frequency noise along ocean shipping routes 32 times louder by 2010.

The increasingly loud cacophony of underwater human-generated noise—from ships, oil drilling platforms, sonar and more—can drown out marine animals’ sounds.

Gordon Hastie, a biologist at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, studies how seals respond to industrial noise. “Sound is so important to marine mammals,” Hastie says, explaining that when construction noise is present underwater, gray seals will avoid the area and ultimately eat fewer fish. Along with climate change and habitat destruction, Hastie says, “we have to consider noise as one stressor among a whole group of stressors” and study the long-term effects of our commotion on marine animals.

“Dolphins and fish and whales all communicate with each other using sound. And the information that they’re sending is really important, otherwise they wouldn’t be bothering,” says Parris. “In the presence of lots of human-generated noise it’s much harder to communicate.”

Some respond by adjusting their calls: Beluga whales respond to human noise underwater by changing their vocalization frequency, and orcas call more loudly in response to human noise.

But when marine mammals, fish and crabs are less able to communicate and hear, they can miss prey or predators. Ultimately that can lead to creatures eating less or being eaten themselves.

Animals sometimes change their lifestyles to avoid humans

Human noise often triggers fearful responses in animals. Sumatran elephants exposed to the sounds of axes, vehicles and chainsaws acted alert and fearful throughout the day. Researchers using speakers to play human noises in Wyoming forests found elk, deer and black bears became three to four times more likely to flee the area. Even a week after the speakers were turned off, the amount of wildlife appearing in videos in the area was 1.5 times lower.

Liana Zanette, an ecologist at the University of Western Ontario, also uses speakers to play human sounds near wildlife to study fear. Around the world, humans are consistently the most-feared predator, she says. Badgers in the United Kingdom show more fear of recorded human sounds than of the sounds of bears or wolves, and in the United States, deer in Georgia stopped feeding to flee more in response to human noises than to those of coyotes, cougars or wolves. In the South African savanna, animals even reacted more fearfully to human sounds than to lion sounds.

“They were two times more afraid of humans than they were of even lions, the most feared large carnivore in the universe,” says Zanette. “We’re getting this pattern all over the world, so it really does seem to be prevalent and pervasive.”

And this fear of human presence can stop animals from living their lives. Zanette’s research has found that if some animals think that predators are around, they can feed less, and they produce 53 percent fewer offspring. Her studies of fear help show why, in the presence of human noise, some animals might seek other ways to live to avoid getting close to us, sometimes to the detriment of their own survival or reproduction.

Animal health and development are harmed by our noise

The worldwide commotion of human noise is also detrimental to animal health. Human-caused noise has been found to affect animal immune response, making some creatures more susceptible to disease or parasites. Brumm’s research found noise exposure in birds makes their cells age faster and shortens their lives. Seals suffer from short- and long-term hearing damage due to underwater construction noise, says Hastie.

And since noise pollution has been linked to health issues in humans, including chronic stress and even diabetes, more health hazards likely occur in animals that haven’t been studied yet, says Brumm.

Human noise also hinders young animals’ growth and development. Exposure to a lot of traffic noise affects young birds’ ability to learn songs. “The chronic stress impairs their cognition, their mental abilities, their learning and their memory,” says Brumm. “So they take a longer time to learn how to sing … and once they reach the final song, the song is of lower quality.”

While some laws protect humans from the effects of excessive noise, no laws currently protect animals in the same way. But Parris suggests this could be explored in the future: For example, in areas where threatened species live, lowering speed limits during the breeding season would keep things quieter. Scientists are also calling for regulation to reduce human noise in oceans, since we know our racket is harmful to ocean life. The International Maritime Organization has developed voluntary guidelines to reduce ships’ underwater noise, which they can do partially through using new propellers and other machinery designed to be quieter. The next step is for shipping organizations to adopt these guidelines.

In the meantime, more and more research is discovering that human noise influences animals around the world. “We know that for humans being exposed to loud noise on a daily basis or living in noisy environments affects sleep, physiology and health,” says Parris. “If we can protect people and nature from noise, then that’s probably a good thing.”