Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Endangered, only about 4,500 tigers live in Asia and parts of the Middle East, down from 100,000 in 1900. While their African cousin, the lion, is often considered the king of the jungle, tigers hold the same position atop the food chain where they live. Their distinctive coats and fierce fangs make them expert predators—and easily identifiable by humans who admire them from afar. It’s wise not to get too close, but have a good look here.