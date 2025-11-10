Colorful Snapdragons in the Valleys of the Pyrenees Offer a Rare Window Into How Evolution Happens Studying the ways that magenta and yellow flowers intermingle paints a vibrant picture of how the plants exchange genetic information—and what keeps each color variety unique Marta Hill | Freelance contributor Share Copy link Email SMS Facebook X Reddit LinkedIn Bluesky Print Add as preferred source

Sitting along the border of Spain and France is a stunning natural laboratory, not only in the typical sense of the word—as gorgeous flowers coat the mountainside—but also in that it could hold a key to understanding a mystery of biology. The valley presents an interesting scientific opportunity to study hybridization of flowers in the wild.

Almost 25 years ago, geneticist Enrico Coen and a colleague headed to the Pyrenees mountain range in search of magenta and yellow snapdragons, curious about the evolutionary processes playing out where the two populations meet. What they discovered, now known as the Avellanet hybrid zone, is a riot of color.

“We were driving along, and then—I remember it, I can still see it—we came to a corner in the road, and we see a whole range of different colors all of a sudden,” says Coen, of the John Innes Center in the United Kingdom. “We started off with magenta. Now there were yellows, there were whites—and it was just amazing.”

Typically, the landscape along the side of the road is covered in just one color of snapdragon: an unbroken sea of magenta or a wall of yellow. But the rare gradient of color Coen saw in the hybrid zone is due to genetic mixing. Some hybrid flowers are mainly magenta, with a smattering of yellow; others are predominantly yellow; and still others are a mottled medley of the two, sometimes with white mixed in.

Long ago, before the last ice age, these magenta and yellow blossoms are thought to have been restricted to low-elevation areas. As the ice retreated, it created at least three sites where the plants now mix and mingle. As bees go about their pollination duties, pollen from different flower varieties can mix, leading to offspring with some genes from both types of snapdragons.

The Avellanet hybrid zone sits only about 30 miles away from a well-studied hybrid zone, the Planoles zone. The natural hybridization occurring in these areas removes scientists’ reliance on manually cross-pollinating flowers in a greenhouse.

“Irrespective of how many [genetic] crosses you can do in the laboratory, you can never mimic what nature has done over tens of thousands of years,” says Arka Pal, who recently completed his PhD in evolutionary genomics at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria.

A recent study by Pal and others, published in August in Molecular Ecology, takes a closer look at how these two snapdragon hybrid zones compare, to better understand what keeps the magenta and yellow snapdragons separate from each other.

“We know that they can naturally hybridize. Why not just hybridize along the entire mountain range or their entire species range?” Pal says. “Why only just hybridize in this really tiny, one-kilometer, narrow bit, while the magenta stays on the magenta side and the yellow stays on the other side?”

To find out, Pal and his colleagues collected samples from 19 magenta and 19 yellow snapdragons in the Avellanet zone as well as 18 of each color variety from the Planoles zone. They sequenced the flowers’ genomes in the lab, looking for which key segments might be responsible for preventing all the blossoms from becoming a total mix of colors.

One might expect the flower varieties within the same hybrid zone to share genetic markers—that is, the magenta and yellow flowers in the Avellanet zone should be similar to each other, and the magenta and yellow flowers at Planoles should bear a resemblance.

But in the encyclopedia of DNA that makes up snapdragons, the team found that the keywords, or genes, that control flower color were more similar across zones, linking yellow snapdragons to other yellow snapdragons and magenta to magenta.

“If you look across hybrid zones in different parts of the Pyrenees that we studied, there are these keywords whose main function is to give the flower the color that it is,” Pal says. Those color-associated keywords are “basically the same” across the two zones, “although the rest of the words, which are not keeping the organisms separated, are extremely different.”

Need to know: Magenta and yellow snapdragons The common snapdragon (Antirrhinum majus) gets its genus name from the Greek words for “like” and “nose,” a nod to the flower’s shape. The yellow and magenta snapdragons studied belong to the subspecies A. majus majus and have separate names for each color variety: pseudomajus (magenta flowers) and striatum (yellow flowers).

This indicates to researchers that the genes responsible for flower color have a shared evolutionary history—and that these genes are key to keeping the two snapdragon varieties distinct.

Hybridization is possible because of gene flow, which occurs when similar varieties mix and some genes are passed down. Where it gets more complicated, however, is determining which genetic combination will best serve the species and get passed down again and again across the generations through survival of the fittest.

“If you go anywhere in the world, you’ll find Starbucks, you’ll find McDonald’s. These things spread without any problem,” Coen says, as a way of explaining gene flow. “But there are some things that don’t spread, like driving on the left versus driving on the right. The reason they don’t spread is because the hybrid solution, which is sometimes driving on the left, doesn’t work.”

In a similar way, some hybrid mixes of snapdragon traits won’t work as well as others, Coen says, and those gene combinations generally won’t thrive and be passed down to offspring.

Factors that limit gene exchange are known as gene flow barriers, and for snapdragons, pollinators are one example, says Stuart Baird, a senior researcher at the Czech Academy of Sciences who was not involved in the recent study. If the color combination of a specific flower doesn’t attract enough pollinators, it’s not going to spread.

Previous research by Coen and others suggests that bees show a preference for the mostly solid magenta or yellow flowers. If a hybrid emerges that is more white and multicolored, the bees might pass over the hybrid flower in their search for pollen, preventing that specific variety from passing down its genes. The recent study offers a genetic line of evidence that indicates the genes that control flower color are acting as a barrier to gene flow.

“These all give us insight not only to the evolutionary process of flower colors, but even more broadly speaking, to the evolutionary course of adaptation,” Pal says. “Like, how does a species evolve to higher fitness? What are the steps that they have to take to reach that fitness peak?”

Combined with survival of the fittest, hybridization is one way for a species to evolve to meet a changing world, Baird says. “The animals and plants around us, they’re constantly solving this problem of how to continue to exist in our environment,” he explains. “And you can either solve that linearly or you can solve that in parallel and then swap solutions.”

Snapdragons may feel very removed from answering larger questions of evolution, but they make a good model for scientists to explore, Coen says.

The flowers, named in English for their resemblance to the head of a dragon, are easy to grow and notably produce hundreds of seeds per plant, a marked difference from other favorites of early geneticists, like the famous pea plants of Gregor Mendel. Though most research eventually turned to more traditionally useful plants like crops, the early interest in snapdragons has built a massive foundation of knowledge for current work to expand on.

“The key advantage of snapdragon is if you go back to the beginning of the 1900s, actually more was known about snapdragon genes than probably any other plant,” Coen says.

Now, more advanced genetic sequencing methods have taken out much of the guesswork involved in evolutionary research of this kind. For about the last 18 years, scientists have been sampling several thousand snapdragons annually in the Planoles zone. In that time, the world of plant genetics has undergone major technological advancements, most notably the ability to sequence a full plant genome. This technology, and the steadily decreasing price of using it, has made detailed research much easier.

The recent paper from the Institute of Science and Technology Austria used advanced genetic analysis techniques on the snapdragons from each zone. By comparing the plants’ genomes across the two hybrid zones, the researchers were able to show that gene flow has historically happened far less at Avellanet than in Planoles.

This slower exchange of genetic information in the Avellanet zone could be due to various factors, like density of plants or pollinator habits, says Coen, who was not involved in this study. At Avellanet, snapdragons are more abundant in some years than others, which might prevent them from hybridizing as frequently as the snapdragons do at Planoles, where the flowers are abundant every year, per the paper.

Studying the evolutionary path of snapdragon flowers is one way to get a closer look at the fight to survive playing out across all forms of life. Measuring this survival of the fittest is a “massively difficult thing to do,” Coen says.

Other species—like toads, crows and blue mussels—have well-documented hybrid zones, but many of them present different research challenges than snapdragons do. “Plants don’t move—that is helpful,” Coen says. “If you were trying to do this with mice or something else, you would have to catch them [and] so forth. With plants, they’re just there. You just go and record them.”

Beyond the general genetic understanding this area of research offers, it can help inform conservation decisions, says study co-author Daria Shipilina, an evolutionary genomicist at Uppsala University in Sweden.

“Something which speaks to my heart a lot is that speciation research actually connects us to understanding of the wide variety of life forms in the world and, as a consequence, connects us to the ways we can save it from the current and coming biodiversity crisis,” Shipilina says. If scientists can identify specific lineages and what sustains them, they can target interventions to help these species, she says.

The exchange of genes in the Avellanet and Planoles zones is unique to snapdragons, but the concepts illustrated during the flowers’ evolution and hybridization can hold wider lessons, the research team says.

“This process of how evolution works is universal and not just limited to how yellow snapdragons stay yellow,” Pal says. “This is true for how all the primates evolved from a common ancestor. This is true for how … influenza is evolving every single year, for how all the pesticide-resistant pests evolve. It’s exactly the same process of natural selection and hybridization that we are studying, on a much broader level.”