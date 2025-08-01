Celebrate Man’s Best Friend With These 15 Photographs of Good Dogs

As many as one billion dogs live on our planet, and they are easily the most popular pet in the United States. Many people appreciate them for their loyalty and affection. It’s no wonder they’re known as “man’s best friend.”

With more than 300 breeds of dog in the world, from American bulldogs to Yorkshire terriers and everything in between, there’s likely a perfect one for you. Whether you prefer a large Great Dane or a small-enough-to-fit-in-your-backpack chihuahua, a lively golden retriever or a low-key basset hound, dogs are as diverse as their humans and have been known to adapt to their owners. However, it’s just as likely that your dog’s personality will rub off on you.

They’ve been domesticated for centuries, living side by side with Homo sapiens in harmony, and the human-canine bond just seems to get stronger. See why so many people love dogs. Take a look.