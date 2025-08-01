Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries

Celebrate Man’s Best Friend With These 15 Photographs of Good Dogs

Delight in dogs with snapshots from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest

photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

OPENER - Boston terriers are said to be affectionate with human family members, good with children and playful.
Boston terriers are said to be affectionate with human family members, good with children and playful. Andrew Coronado, California, 2012

As many as one billion dogs live on our planet, and they are easily the most popular pet in the United States. Many people appreciate them for their loyalty and affection. It’s no wonder they’re known as “man’s best friend.”

With more than 300 breeds of dog in the world, from American bulldogs to Yorkshire terriers and everything in between, there’s likely a perfect one for you. Whether you prefer a large Great Dane or a small-enough-to-fit-in-your-backpack chihuahua, a lively golden retriever or a low-key basset hound, dogs are as diverse as their humans and have been known to adapt to their owners. However, it’s just as likely that your dog’s personality will rub off on you.

They’ve been domesticated for centuries, living side by side with Homo sapiens in harmony, and the human-canine bond just seems to get stronger. See why so many people love dogs. Take a look.

2 - This puppy found its forever home when adopted from a canine rescue in Aurora, Colorado
This puppy found its forever home when adopted from a canine rescue in Aurora, Colorado Cerrina Smith, Wyoming, 2024
3 -An actual greyhound poses near a vintage Volkswagen with a greyhound decal. The likeness is uncanny.
An actual greyhound poses near a vintage Volkswagen with a greyhound decal. The likeness is uncanny. Carrie Biegler, New Jersey, 2023
4 - Chauncey, a young pit bull terrier mix, stands at attention on a trail.
Chauncey, a young pit bull terrier mix, stands at attention on a trail. James Kittendorf, Wisconsin, 2022
6 - AAlong with bat-like ears, African wild dogs are often distinguishable by their patchy coats and bushy, white-tipped tails.
Along with bat-like ears, African wild dogs are often distinguishable by their patchy coats and bushy, white-tipped tails. Charlie Wemyss-Dunn, Zimbabwe, 2022
7 - A man and a few dogs go to higher ground away from the flooded streets.
A man and a few dogs go to higher ground away from the flooded streets. Jonathan Jasberg, India, 2022
5 - A dog waits expectantly for food at mealtime.
A dog waits expectantly for food at meal time. Sage Wong-Davies, Italy, 2023
8 - Murphy, a beagle, enjoys hunting, once a commonplace activity for some dog breeds
Murphy, a beagle, enjoys hunting, once a commonplace activity for some dog breeds. Richard Stokes, Ohio, 2020
9 - Tilly, a Great Dane, serves as a model for her human’s flower shop business.
Tilly, a Great Dane, serves as a model for her human’s flower shop business. Kathryn Davidson, Pennsylvania, 2021
11 - What better way to enjoy the beach than a game of fetch?
What better way to enjoy the beach than a game of fetch? Meg Vincent, Chicago, 2023
10 - Jackson, a two-toned Great Dane, sinks into the grass on a lazy summer afternoon.
Jackson, a two-toned Great Dane, sinks into the grass on a lazy summer afternoon. Bridget Brown, California, 2012
12 - A chihuahua sprints through the grass and around poles of an agility course.
A chihuahua sprints through the grass and around poles of an agility course. Barbara J. Gilbert, Maryland, 2016
13 - A curly-haired poodle named Cooper poses with orange tulips awash in the soft rays of late-afternoon sunlight.
A curly-haired poodle named Cooper poses with orange tulips awash in the soft rays of late-afternoon sunlight. Rose Ungvari, Florida, 2023
14 - Part German shepherd and Carpathian wolf, Czechoslovakian wolfdogs were originally bred in the 1950s for border patrol.
Part German shepherd and Carpathian wolf, Czechoslovakian wolfdogs were originally bred in the 1950s for border patrol. Pieter Clicteur, Belgium, 2023
15 - Birds flying overhead attract the attention of a dog out on a camping trip with its human.
Birds flying overhead attract the attention of a dog out on a camping trip with its human. Cole Siemasko, Tennessee, 2022

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine. You can follow him on Instagram at @jeffcampagna.

