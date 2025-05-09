Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries Be Blown Away by These 15 Images of Beautiful Butterflies These shots from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest show just why butterflies have floated into our hearts Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Insects don’t have the best reputation when it comes to Earth’s creatures. They’ve been known to frighten children and ruin picnics, but there is an exception: butterflies. With vibrant colors and intricate patterns, these pollinators are appreciated for more than just their environmental impact. Butterflies signify rebirth, transformation and beauty. Songs and poems have been written about them. Houses and sanctuaries have been built to protect them, and you don’t have to go far to see them. Often, they’re right in your backyard—but you can get an even closer look here.