It’s Almost Impossible for Tristan Gooley to Get Lost. That’s One Reason He Has Millions of Followers

I’m standing at an intersection of footpaths in the woods of West Sussex, England, feeling a little uncertain of my bearings. Which one of these five paths leads back to the Land Rover, parked (I think) roughly north of here? The summer sun is high and obscured by clouds, so not much help. The wind, which has been blowing intermittently from the northeast all day, providing a reliable navigation guide, has now died away completely. And I have no phone, compass or GPS.

Standing next to me is Tristan Gooley, the “Sherlock Holmes of Nature,” as he’s nicknamed in the British media, so I’m in no danger of actually getting lost. This tall, affable, bearded Englishman, 52 years old and wearing a canvas bush hat, is one of the most skilled navigators on the planet. He’s a master yachtsman and pilot who has risked his life on long solo adventures, using conventional navigation instruments, but his greatest expertise is in “natural navigation”—the ancient, mostly lost art of finding direction by reading the signs and clues in nature. He has studied the directional techniques of the Tuareg, Bedouin, Dayak and other Indigenous peoples around the earth. He’s tested Viking seafaring methods in a small boat in the North Atlantic and has written a series of award-winning and internationally best-selling books about natural navigation, weather, water and more. His latest, out this fall, is The Hidden Seasons: A Calendar of Nature’s Clues.

Observing my uncertainty at the intersection, Gooley invites me to look more closely at the trees. An isolated broadleaf tree, he says, will nearly always have more branches and leaves on its south side. “Trees are in the light-harvesting business, and sunlight comes from the south in the Northern Hemisphere,” he explains. Sure enough, looking at a birch tree in a clearing, I can see that one side, presumably the southern, has more growth than the other sides.

Then he draws my attention to another clue on the same tree. “South-facing branches grow directly toward the sunlight,” he says. “The branches on the north side can’t do that, because the rest of the tree is in the way. So they grow more vertically to harvest the light above them.”

My bearings click back into place. The longer, more horizontal branches point south, which means I must be looking east. And the path turning left is going north—to the Land Rover!

Gooley tamps down my enthusiasm. “An isolated tree is pretty dependable, but you never put all your eggs in one basket,” he says. “You need seven or eight other signs to be sure.” The brambles flanking the footpath, for example. On one side, the leaves have a red pigment, because they’re facing south and receiving more sunlight. On the other side, all the leaves are green. The earthen pathway holds another clue: Its northern side is drier and lighter in color, and its south side damper and darker. Gooley can even find signs in an old puddle: “If you’ve got muddy, opaque water at one end, and pale green water at the other end, plant matter or algae has been blown there by the prevailing wind. In North America and Britain, the prevailing wind blows from the west or southwest.”

Having confirmed our directions, we walk on through the woods. He asks me what I see, and I list off birch trees, oaks, hazels, a mature beech tree, flowers with butterflies, brambles, patches of stinging nettles, cumulus clouds in the sky, two crows flying overhead. Gooley points out what I missed: many small birds partially hidden in foliage, spiderwebs among the roots of the trees—but only on the east side, where they’re sheltered from the prevailing westerly wind. He proceeds through 50 or 60 other directional clues that were completely invisible to me. If he is operating at close to 100 percent sensory awareness, I’m in the 5 percent range.

Because a song thrush has become accustomed to our presence and is singing unconcerned, Gooley concludes that we’re the only people in this stretch of woods. Then another, distant bird issues an alarm call, announcing some new and possibly dangerous intrusion into the woods, and the thrush falls silent. “Someone’s coming,” Gooley says. A few minutes later, two hikers appear with a dog.

Before the invention of compasses and sextants, the body of knowledge that Gooley has gathered into his nine books, and taught in lectures and classes, was essential to human survival and activity and widely familiar to people all over the planet. Today, if you have access to a cellphone and GPS, this knowledge is unnecessary, as people often point out to Gooley. He counters that a knowledge of art, music, history and literature is also “unnecessary”—but can greatly enrich one’s life. “That’s what I’m really offering,” he says. “I’ve got nothing against technology. I think it’s amazing. But if you leave your phone at home, or in your pocket, and start using some of these techniques, you will have a much richer experience outdoors. Your senses will awaken. Your brain will start solving puzzles, which is something the brain loves to do.”

And I can confirm that the trees and the woods will never look the same again.

Gooley grew up in the south of England. He says he moved around a lot, especially after his parents divorced, and he never developed a real sense of home, often feeling insecure and unmoored. As a teenager, he began hurling himself into ambitious outdoor challenges. He learned how to sail, took flying lessons in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior PA28, trekked all over Britain, climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, got horribly lost with a friend for three days on an active volcano in Indonesia—all by the time he turned 20, in 1993.

His father, a former special forces officer in the British Army, ran a travel company called Trailfinders, which made it relatively easy for Tristan to go where he wanted. He got his private pilot’s license in his mid-20s and became even more mobile. One day he called a friend and suggested that they fly a small plane from England into the Arctic Circle and back—a trip that pushed him to the very edge of his aviation comfort zone. With another friend, he sailed a boat, flew a plane and drove a 4x4 vehicle from England to the peak of Jebel Toubkal, the highest mountain in North Africa—all because he wanted to get there without buying a commercial ticket. In 1998, he walked from Glasgow to London, relying only on a paper map, taking five weeks to cover more than 350 miles.

He funded his adventures by working intermittently for his father’s company, with stints as a bartender, a crew worker transporting yachts and a financial speculator who did well betting against the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s. “Restless” is the word he uses to describe his younger self. He was also highly ambitious. He told himself that he needed to pick one of the things he loved—trekking, sailing or flying—and make a career out of it. He asked himself which he loved the most, then realized he wasn’t in love with any of them. Perplexed, he asked himself what these pursuits had in common. “There were only a few things, and the biggest of all was navigation,” he says. “And the penny dropped. It was shaping journeys that I loved.” Whether using conventional or natural navigation, he would devote his life to wayfinding.

At 25, he entered a long phase of hard study and practice, reading hundreds of books about exploration and navigation, taking courses, practicing skills and passing some 30 examinations as a pilot and yachtsman. He had no specific career path in mind. “I strongly believed that if I could develop a unique skill set, an income and career would follow,” he says.

The pinnacle of his ambition in his mid-20s was to fly solo and then sail single-handed across the Atlantic in two separate trips. Only one person, the American tycoon-adventurer Steve Fossett, had successfully completed the solo “double trans-Atlantic,” as Gooley calls it. If Gooley could pull it off, it would prove to himself, and everyone else, that he had reached the very highest level of skill, daring and expertise.

It wasn’t until 2007, however, by which time he was 34, that he had the money, qualifications and experience to attempt the crossings. And by then he was married to his high school sweetheart, Sophie, with a young child and a baby at home. Fossett himself would die in a plane crash that same year, reinforcing the danger of Gooley’s undertaking. There were only a few dozen pilots with the skill to take light aircraft on such extended legs. Gooley sought them out for advice. Of the seven he talked to, three had died in crashes by the time he was ready to fly.

At dawn on May 24, 2007, wearing a rubber immersion suit in case he crashed into the ocean, Gooley took off solo from Goose Bay, Labrador, in a single-engine Cessna Caravan—an aircraft unfamiliar to him and in no way designed to be flown across the Atlantic. “There are two ways to do it,” he says. “Nonstop, which involves putting a ferry tank of extra fuel in the back and flying in one long hop—it sounds romantic, but from a navigational and challenge point of view, it’s a dull way to do it: You’re staring at engine dials for hours. I wanted to go with refueling stops in Greenland and Iceland, which is riskier but much more interesting for a navigator.”

The most poignant moment on the flight for Gooley was writing down the letters “PNR,” and circling them, after he’d passed the point of no return, roughly halfway between Goose Bay and Narsarsuaq in Greenland. However much he might want to turn back, if the weather got hairy, he wouldn’t make it, because he’d run out of fuel and wind up in the sea. At one point, ice formed on the wings, forcing him to deploy his oxygen mask and to fly above the aircraft’s legal limit in order to escape the icing conditions—“very scary times,” he recalls.

As he descended into Scottish airspace on the morning of the second day, he could hear through his headset, above the din of the engine, an ominous cracking sound. “Is the whole airframe about to implode around me as the air pressure increases because of some stupid oversight of mine?” he recalls thinking. The sound, it turned out, was the plastic bottle of urine next to him. He had half-filled it at 15,000 feet—a challenging maneuver in a rubber immersion suit with no fly and five harness straps—and the bottle was now reacting to the descent into higher air pressure. After refueling in Scotland, Gooley made his final landing in Oxford, England.

In December of that year, he attempted the ocean crossing, departing the marina in the Canary Island of Lanzarote in a 32-foot-long fiberglass monohull sailing yacht named Golden Eye that he’d bought for the voyage. The first two days were appalling. He had to thread the boat through the chain of the Canary Islands via busy shipping lanes, dodging large fishing vessels. Sudden accelerating winds rushed between the volcanic peaks of the Canary Islands and were impossible to anticipate at night. A storm off Madeira produced daunting 20-foot swells.

Once he’d reached the middle of Atlantic, he went for ten days without seeing, hearing or sensing any evidence of human beings. “It was physically relaxing but psychologically challenging,” he says. He was lonely with no stimuli to change his mood. It was sometimes tedious, and he was always uncomfortably hot. It was also an extended exercise in making important decisions while extremely sleep deprived. Except once, when he missed his alarm and slept for an hour and a half, Gooley didn’t sleep for more than 30 minutes at a stretch for the whole 26 days.

A romantic highlight was getting smacked in the face by flying fish while he watched dolphins ride his bow wave. He navigated by the sun, the wind, the ocean currents and the amazing stars at night, and he used navigational instruments to avoid collisions with other vessels. He felt a deep bond with his boat, but during serene moments, his mind erupted with a self-lacerating question: “What the hell are you doing out here with a 6-month-old baby at home?”

Making landfall in St. Lucia, on New Year’s Day 2008, he met a glorious surprise. Sophie was there on a launch with baby Vincent, 4-year-old Ben and other family members. The bay was full of tooting horns, crowds, dignitaries and TV cameras, and folks had brought champagne to toast him and a steel band to boot.

In a way, it was the grand finale to his life as an international adventurer, and he remains the only living person to have flown solo and sailed single-handed across the Atlantic.

In 2008, Gooley decided to open a small school to teach the natural navigation techniques he had picked up and developed over the years. He budgeted approximately $2,000 of his savings, spent half of it getting a rudimentary website built and sent out press releases. “I genuinely didn’t think it could work,” he says.

At first he operated out of a shepherd’s hut near his home in West Sussex. Then he was able to rent a heavily discounted room from the Royal Geographical Society, the London-based organization that has promoted geographical knowledge since 1830. (Gooley has been a fellow there for more than a decade.) The teaching sessions were well attended by members of the public and journalists, as well—first the newspapers, then radio and BBC Television—and he’s been busy ever since.

Many of Gooley’s students attest that his teaching has led them to a deeper connection with nature. But in his sales pitch, he steers well clear of anything spiritual, medicinal or metaphysical. Rather, he emphasizes, natural navigation is about exploration and simple fun. “If someone said to me, ‘Go spend 20 minutes in a forest and just look at a tree,’ I’d be thinking, What is the f—king point of that? My approach is to help people share the fun of dozens of mini treasure hunts. I say, ‘Would you like to learn how to find your way using a butterfly? Or find north by looking at a tree leaf?’”

In 2010, Gooley published his first book, The Natural Navigator. He was aware that the knowledge he had accumulated, and the methods he had cultivated himself, might vanish from the Earth, and this was one impetus to write them down. He was also evolving from an adventurer into an educator and hoping that others would share his passion for the subject. The book unexpectedly sold out its first printing in days and raced through a second and third, attracting international attention. In all, his books have now sold 1.5 million copies and been published in 20 languages.

How to Read Water: Clues and Patterns From Puddles to the Sea (2016) shares hundreds of techniques from Gooley’s sailing voyages, his canoe trips in Borneo and his time navigating the Gulf of Oman by starlight. The Secret World of Weather (2021), based on decades of study and observations and two years’ intensive research within Britain’s meteorological community, helps readers make detailed, highly local weather forecasts by observing nature: Perching birds usually face into the wind, because taking off is easier for them that way; if they turn around, a change in the weather is probably approaching. Gliding birds signal stable air and fair weather. Crickets chirp faster as the temperature rises, while snowflakes get smaller as the temperature drops. Gooley’s new book, The Hidden Seasons, distills new insights into a month-by-month guide to being more attentive to nature’s signs.

Gooley has settled into a comfortable, rewarding career of teaching, lecturing, writing and researching, while making ever more detailed observations of the natural landscape in West Sussex and other parts of Britain. In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, he won praise from the Royal Institute of Navigation for naming a previously uncategorized type of path—the “smile path.” Gooley describes it as a “short, curved detour around an obstacle or problem,” such as a muddy area or a fallen tree. During social distancing, he noticed, people moved aside to give other walkers a wider berth, and curving, smile-shaped paths formed alongside the straighter, established pathways in woods and parks. The Royal Institute invited the public to send images of smile paths, offering a year’s free membership and six Gooley books for the most interesting ones.

Confirmation bias is the constant enemy of the natural navigator—humans tend to look for signs that support their current theory (or hunch) of direction and ignore those that contradict it. And nature’s signs can be deceptive. Back in the woods of West Sussex, we come upon a large, isolated beech tree, and Gooley asks me which direction we’re facing. The tree has more growth on what I assume is its south side, but I’m 180 degrees wrong. This tree has more branches and leaves on its north side.

“I’m willing to bet there was another large tree growing south of this one and blocking its light,” Gooley says. Striding through the bracken and brambles, his pants tucked into his boots to protect against ticks, he finds a large stump to the beech’s south. This departed tree inadvertently sculpted the shape of its living neighbor and was now feeding it by decaying into the earth.

As a young man, Gooley would trek at a fast march, covering at least 15 miles a day, even in difficult mountainous terrain. These days, he’s incapable of going on a family walk without getting left far behind. He is physically fit but moves very slowly through the woods because he’s forever stopping, examining, noticing new things—anomalies, asymmetries—trying to solve the riddles that nature keeps setting in front of him.

He maintains this extraordinary degree of awareness when he’s in cities, paying close attention to cloud movements, moss and lichen growths on buildings, puddle reflections, the flows of pedestrian traffic at different times of day. Brick chimneys, he’s noticed, tend to lean slightly north over time. TV satellites in the Northeast United States generally point southwest, and the world’s tennis courts are often aligned north-to-south to minimize the sun’s glare.

Over a late lunch of sandwiches, strawberries and strong black coffee from a flask, I ask Gooley what to do if you get lost in the woods. “The biggest challenge is psychological, because you panic and go into a mental tailspin,” he says. “The best thing to do is to touch a rock or a tree and focus on the temperature differences. The north side will be cooler, the south side warmer. Taking that one small action will tell your panic circuitry that it’s not needed.”

He munches a strawberry and decides to refine his advice: “In most situations, you stay put. It’s harder to find people who walk in circles, and lost people nearly always walk in circles.”