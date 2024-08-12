Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

August 12 is World Elephant Day, which has been celebrated since 2012 as a time to support elephant conservation and raise awareness about their plight. Some of the world’s most recognizable animals, with their distinct ears, protruding tusks and large trunks, wild elephants are most often found in the savannas and deserts of Africa and Asia. However, climate change and the ivory trade have threatened their homelands and decreased their numbers.



They say that elephants never forget. On this World Elephant Day, let’s remember why we want them to stick around. Take a look.