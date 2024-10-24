Readers Respond to the September/October 2024 Issue

The Path to Independence

I thoroughly enjoyed Alexis Coe’s excellent article (“Freedom’s First Draft,” September/October 2024) on the sometimes overlooked First Continental Congress. As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation, this semiquincentennial provides the perfect opportunity to honor this bold 1774 meeting of the American colonies. —Andrew A. Zellers-Frederick | Haddonfield, New Jersey

English Roots

From linguistics, I must question the concept of a gentle blending of the Germanic and Celtic peoples (“How England Became England,” September/October 2024). Only a few Celtic words have survived into English, as expected for the speech of a subjugated race. By contrast, the Norman conquerors infused the Saxons’ language with their version of French and transformed it to what we call English. As for the proven genetic mix, blending of that sort occurs readily without the eager consent of the conquered. For one example, the blood of the Spaniards permeates modern Latin America; they were rightly called conquistadores. —Edward Ryan | El Segundo, California

Learning More of MacArthur

Your article (“MacArthur Down Under,” September/October 2024) revealed some little-known facts about the iconic general and his exploits during World War II. I knew that he had been sent to Australia to start forming an army, but I knew nothing of the town where it all began and the conditions there when he arrived. —Robert S. Colson Jr. | Franklin, Tennessee

Giving glory to the man who abandoned POWs does not sit well with me. A dear uncle of mine was in the Bataan Death March, and he survived a “hell ship” to Japan and slave labor in a mill at Kokura. MacArthur was a vain glory seeker, and his actions cost thousands of lives. —Curtis N. Craft | Dundas, Virginia

General Douglas MacArthur’s demanding ego and military accomplishments both loom large as testaments to leadership in times of war. Your article highlighted the man as a historical figure in all his flaws and genuine successes. —Robert L. Starr | Ephrata, Pennsylvania

Floating Inspiration

It was appropriate that Jackie Wullschläger quoted the late great art critic Robert Hughes in the excerpt (“Lasting Impressions,” September/October 2024) of her forthcoming biography of Monet, because her sumptuous, detailed writing definitely equals his. I truly attained a new understanding of Monet’s obsession with capturing the ever-changing textures of the water lilies at Giverny. —Stephen Conn | Las Cruces, New Mexico