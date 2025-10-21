This 16-Year-Old Invented an A.I. Tool to Help Cool Down the World’s Hottest Cities Isaque Carvalho Borges experiences the urban heat island effect in his home of Palmas, Brazil, and he wants to do something about it Ramsha Waseem - Freelance writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Growing up in Palmas, the capital city of the state of Tocantins in central Brazil, 16-year-old Isaque Carvalho Borges is all too familiar with the problem of extreme heat and humid temperatures in urban areas. Founded in 1989, Palmas was the last major planned city built in Brazil in the 20th century.

“The city was designed by urban planners and architects, and they built it so that people would come and inhabit the city,” says Borges, who is a high school senior at the Palmas campus of Instituto Federal do Tocantins. The city’s modern urban planning, economic opportunities and the quality of life it offered made it an appealing choice for many people. But some important details weren’t factored into the design. “One of these points has to do with heat,” he says. “There are some points of the city that are much hotter than their surrounding areas, [turning them into] micro urban heat islands.”

World Weather Attribution declared 2024 the hottest year on record, and temperatures will likely only intensify due to climate change. Certain areas within a city, scientifically known as urban heat islands (UHI), experience hotter climates than others, especially in summers. Temperatures in certain UHIs can be 20 degrees Fahrenheit higher than their surrounding neighborhoods. These thermal pockets are a result of alterations made to the local landscape. Loss of tree cover and vegetation, the use of concrete surfaces and other heat-trapping construction materials, and waste heat produced by livestock farming, cars and data centers all contribute to this effect.

Did you know? The discovery of urban heat islands Luke Howard, a British chemist and amateur meteorologist, was the first to observe and document the urban heat island effect when he discovered warmer temperatures in London than in its surrounding countryside.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, more than 80 percent of Americans live in urban areas, likely exposing vulnerable groups such as older adults, children, pregnant women, and low-income and marginalized communities to higher temperatures. Higher than usual temperatures can lead to health issues like respiratory illnesses, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and, in some cases, fatalities. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports extreme heat as the number one weather-related cause of death in the U.S. for the past three decades.

In Palmas, Borges has been discouraged by the city’s inefficiency in combating micro UHIs. He hypothesizes that having a uniform distribution of green cover instead of concentrating buildings in one section of the city and trees in another could be the way to get a drop in temperature. “You need to distribute everything to make it more homogeneous,” he says. But the city has yet to complete any reforestation projects.

“There’s no solution out there that tells you what are the most important points [specific places] that you should be focusing on,” Borges says. “So that really inspired me to think outside of the box—to find a way to solve the problem.”

From May 2024 to January 2025, the budding environmental scientist researched the problem and devised a solution, an A.I. model he calls EcoAção Brasil.

EcoAção Brasil collects data from open-source satellites to assess environmental variables, such as land surface temperature; normalized difference vegetation index, which measures the density and health of vegetation in any area; normalized difference built-up index, used to monitor urban growth; and more. “[The A.I. tool] then analyzes how each one of them interact over time and how the micro urban heat islands within the city progress over time,” Borges says. “We look into historical trends and think about that in the future perspective. We need to act based on what’s going to happen in the future, because it takes time to have an effect.”

Next, the A.I. model identifies the areas that would most benefit from interventions, whether it’s reforestation, installing green roofs, improving building materials and reflectivity enhancing ventilation corridors, redesigning street layouts, adding public parks, or implementing permeable pavements. “When we combine all of that,” he says, “we have strategic spots for intervention.”

With EcoAção Brasil, Borges won $12,500 in the Central and South American category of the 2025 Earth Prize, the world’s largest environmental sustainability competition for students between 13 and 19 years of age. This year’s global winners included 18-year-old Tomáš Čermák and 19-year-old Anna Podmanická, inventors of PURA, a groundbreaking water purification solution that uses a combination of light and cold plasma to remove harmful pollutants and antibiotic-resistant bacteria from water.

“It is an interesting idea to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify hotspots of local urban heat islands and climate mitigation strategies,” says Zhihua Wang, an environmental engineer at Arizona State University whose research analyzes the processes dictating urban climate. He believes the model can give promising results provided the project leverages advances of technically sound artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, high-quality datasets, and meticulous quality control.

But Wang acknowledges that there are certain challenges that cannot be overlooked. The main being that the project involves highly transdisciplinary expertise and knowledge, including remote sensing, meteorology, landscape architecture and urban planning. “The proposed use of open-source satellite images and data is often inadequate for the purpose, as the product aims to look into hyperlocal UHIs at very fine scales,” he adds.

Moreover, mitigation of the UHI effect goes beyond just finding the emerging hotspots, but also evaluating and implementing effective strategies. “There is no ‘optimal’ solution that fits all circumstances,” Wang clarifies. The most fitting strategy must be tailored to the needs of local urban residents, with delicate trade-offs between urban heat measures and things like air quality, water sustainability, socio-economic conditions and even cultural preferences. A local community may be hesitant to adopt a certain species of trees, for instance. “Technically, the use of A.I. and machine learning tools to identify mitigation strategies or sustainable planning is still at its infancy,” he adds. “This project will need to spend tremendous effort and resources to train A.I. for that purpose.”

Regardless of the challenges ahead, Borges remains optimistic about his innovation. He hopes to have a functional prototype by December. “EcoAção Brasil is something I did to combine my love not only for the environment and technology, but also for people,” he says. “Our solutions are mission-driven. We believe that we are creating science for humans and for the planet, for the next generations.”

EcoAção Brasil’s team of 10 volunteers plans to preprint their first scientific paper this month. The study will introduce a metric called the Tocantins Index, which captures the evolution of intra-urban heat anomalies. It offers a standardized framework for identifying areas that deviate from expected thermal conditions within the urban landscape while considering the thermo-spatial impact of an anomaly, whether it be an intra-urban heat island or intra-urban cool island, on its surrounding environment. This approach facilitates comparative analysis across neighborhoods and cities, supporting evidence-based urban planning and heat mitigation strategies. “[It] is very important to measure the impact of different land cover characteristics over its surrounding temperatures, as that is something that contributes directly with our goal of developing our A.I. model,” says Borges.

By spring 2026, the young scientist intends to create a platform driven by his A.I. model, complete with maps and metrics. “Something visual and palpable for institutions,” he says. Borges is teaming up with local governments and other entities and offering select partners the ability to test his prototype for free.

“As for the government of Palmas, Tocantins specifically,” Borges says, “it’ll be completely free for the institutions here, because that was our original objective.”