For Women’s History Month, Smithsonian.com has partnered with the podcast network Wondery and its show American Innovations on a special series about women inventors. Each week, we’re telling the story of an ingenious woman whose invention changed the world and our lives through one artifact from the Smithsonian’s collections. To learn more about incredible women represented in our collections, follow the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, a comprehensive undertaking to document, research, collect, display and share the rich and compelling story of women in the United States.