For Women’s History Month, Smithsonian.com has partnered with the podcast network Wondery and its show American Innovations on a special series about women inventors. Each week, we’re telling the story of an ingenious woman whose invention changed the world and our lives through one artifact from the Smithsonian’s collections. To learn more about incredible women represented in our collections, follow the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, a comprehensive undertaking to document, research, collect, display and share the rich and compelling story of women in the United States.

Episode One

Margaret Hamilton Led the NASA Software Team that Landed Astronauts on the Moon

Apollo’s successful computing software was optimized to deal with unknown problems and to interrupt one task to take on a more important one
Women Inventors

The Woman Who Made a Device to Help Disabled Veterans Feed Themselves

World War II nurse Bessie Blount went on to become an inventor and forensic handwriting expert
How Marie Tharp Changed Geology Forever

Marie Tharp's maps helped prove continental drift was real. But her work was initially dismissed as "girl talk"
Amelia Bloomer Started a Fashion Revolution

In the 1850s, women’s rights activists briefly adopted a new style in an effort to liberate themselves from heavy dresses
These Black Women Inventors Reimagined the Technology of the Home

By designating the realm of technology as 'male,' we overlook key inventions that took place in the domestic sphere
Sidedoor: A Smithsonian Podcast

Gladys Bentley Sings the Gender-Bending Blues

While her provocative performances kept her from becoming as well-known as her peers, they are exactly why she is being rediscovered—and admired—today

Stories From the Collections

These Objects Begin To Tell the Story of Women's History in America

Thirteen artifacts from the National Museum of American History chronicle profound changes in the life of the nation

The Story of Brownie Wise, the Ingenious Marketer Behind the Tupperware Party

Earl Tupper invented the container's seal, but it was a savvy, convention-defying entrepreneur who got the product line into the homes of housewives
The Unknown Designer of the First Home Pregnancy Test Is Finally Getting Her Due

Margaret Crane says it was a simple idea, but it met with enormous push back
The First Jogbra Was Made By Sewing Together Two Men's Athletic Supporters

An archive collected from the sports company reveals that the bra gave a boost to women's athletics
