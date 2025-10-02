The Dionne Quintuplets Captivated the World During the Great Depression. But Their Fame Came at a Cost Nearly three million visitors flocked to Canada to see the five identical sisters—the first quintuplets to survive infancy. The siblings later said the publicity destroyed their childhoods Jordan Friedman - Freelance Writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In the early morning hours of May 28, 1934, a man named Leon Dionne called the editor of the North Bay Nugget, a local newspaper in Ontario, Canada, with a rather unusual request. He asked how much it would cost to print a birth announcement for his brother’s five daughters, all born to the same mother in one delivery earlier that day. At the time, the world had rarely witnessed the medical marvel of quintuplets. (The Lyon brothers were born in Kentucky in 1896 to much fanfare, but they all died of starvation within two weeks.) It wasn’t long before Canadian and American news outlets picked up the Nugget’s announcement, which ran at no cost to the family. The identical sisters became a media sensation and shocked the world.

Elzire Dionne gave birth to Yvonne, Annette, Cécile, Émilie and Marie Dionne two months prematurely, in the family’s tiny, remote farmhouse in the French Canadian village of Corbeil, with the help of a team of midwives and community doctor Allan Roy Dafoe. Collectively, the newborns weighed a total of just 13 pounds, 6 ounces. Over the following months, their fight for survival offered a glimmer of hope during the Great Depression. They eventually became the first quintuplets to ever live past infancy.

The quints’ father, Oliva Dionne, unexpectedly had five additional mouths to feed instead of just one. So, when promoters offered to pay him to display the infants at the Chicago World’s Fair, he reluctantly agreed. Oliva soon canceled the contract, but the Ontario government intervened, assuming legal guardianship of the quints and housing them in a Corbeil nursery—all in the name of “protecting” them from exploitation. Soon dubbed Quintland, the compound became a roadside attraction that drew nearly three million spectators who came to watch the sisters play between 1934 and 1943.

By 1938, the quints were an asset worth an estimated 500 million Canadian dollars to the Province of Ontario. They brought in as much as 25 million Canadian dollars in tourism revenue annually as surrounding areas transformed into thriving boomtowns. For the quintuplets, it all came at a cost. They spent half of their childhood away from their family in a so-called “baby zoo.” A government trust fund they were promised was mismanaged, with just a fraction remaining by the time they entered adulthood. Their personal lives were mired in tragedy.

“In some ways, they lost their childhood—they were financially taken advantage of,” says Chris Mayne, a council member in the city of North Bay, Ontario. His office overlooks the Dionne Quints Museum, which is housed in the sisters’ birthplace and managed by the nonprofit Dionne Quints Heritage Board. “The province did benefit from their celebrity status in terms of driving the economy of northern Ontario.”

Need to know: How to visit the Dionne Quints Museum Located in North Bay, Ontario, the Dionne Quints Museum is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can arrange private tours on the days the museum is closed to the public with at least 48 hours’ prior notice.

“Miracle babies” in dire times

At home on the day of the quints’ births, Elzire rested alongside her tiny daughters, who were placed in a wicker basket next to an open oven for warmth. In an era before in vitro fertilization made multiple births much more common, members of the public couldn’t wrap their minds around five babies born in quick succession.

The odds of naturally conceiving quintuplets are, by some estimates, as high as 1 in 60 million. The chances that all are identical are practically incalculable, though one nonprofit places the odds at 1 in 3.9 billion. Still, as the New York Times reported in June 1934, medical literature recorded nearly three dozen instances of quintuplet births between 1694 and 1923, including the Lyon brothers. None of these infants survived as long as the Dionne sisters.

The Dionne quints were “miracle babies” born in trying times. The American stock market crashed in late October 1929 and catapulted the country into the Great Depression, an era marked by widespread unemployment, poverty and hunger. The Depression hit Canada hard, too.

“There was a lot of pessimism in not just the whole country, but it seemed like the whole world,” says Mike Gelinas, a member of the Dionne Quints Heritage Board and a friend of Annette, the only quintuplet surviving today. “So when these five identical girls were born, it came to uplift just everybody.”

Few expected the quints—the biggest weighing only 3 pounds, 4 ounces—to live very long. Trains shipped breast milk, donated from afar, to Corbeil. Journalists from Chicago and Toronto sent water-heated incubators to the Dionne home. A team of nurses paid for by the Red Cross cared for the babies alongside Dafoe, a well-respected doctor in his early 50s.

“[Dafoe] was a simple country doctor who was thrown into a situation where he became an overnight celebrity because he was given a huge part of the credit, as [were] the midwives who were [at the birth],” says Carlo Tarini, who has served as the quints’ spokesman since the 1990s.

The decision to display the quints at the Chicago World’s Fair, which had just reopened after a monthslong closure, came a few days after their birth. To Oliva, the money—including all medical expenses paid—was tempting. According to Gelinas, the Dionnes were relatively well off among families in Corbeil, and they were among the few locals who owned a car. But Oliva and Elzire were now raising a total of ten children, including five older Dionne siblings. (A sixth had died in infancy.)

The quints’ father sought the advice of a local parish priest, who’d agreed to serve as the Dionnes’ business manager. The priest encouraged Oliva to accept the offer, eager to collect a buyout himself. Oliva did just that.

How the quints were taken from their parents and displayed at a “baby zoo”

The idea of turning the quints into a sideshow attraction and possibly jeopardizing their medical care played out in the press—and it outraged Canadians. Oliva terminated the contract within 24 hours of signing it, but the tide of public opinion had already turned against him.

In late July 1934, at the urging of the Ontario government, the Dionnes—desperate to save their prematurely born infants and facing mounting legal obstacles—signed over custody to the Red Cross, which agreed to “assume all expenses [and cover] medical care, food and clothing for a period of two years,” the Nugget reported. The government also appointed four guardians to manage the quints’ affairs: Dafoe, Dafoe’s friend Kenneth Morrison, William Alderson of the Red Cross and the babies’ grandfather Olivier Dionne. By September, the quints had been moved into Dafoe Hospital, a compound built by the Red Cross just for them, located across the street from their family home.

The Dionne Quintuplets At Callander, Ontario (1936) Watch on

To “protect” the girls from “racketeers, chiselers and promoters whose only interest in the babes is a financial one,” in the words of a local newspaper, the Ontario government passed the Dionne Quintuplet Guardianship Act in March 1935, effectively naming the siblings “special … wards of His Majesty.” The legislation would remain in effect until they were 18 years old.

It wasn’t long before spectators started pouring into Corbeil to see the quints up close, albeit from behind a wire fence as nurses brought them outside for fresh air. The compound soon became Quintland, a thriving, carnival-like attraction with photographers, souvenir shops, gift shops and a staff house.

A horseshoe-shaped observation gallery with glass, screen-covered windows lining its inner walls opened at Quintland in 1936. It enclosed a grassy area with a jungle gym; a wading pool; and a sandbox where, during multiple showings each day, visitors waited in line for a quick glimpse of the girls playing. Canadian historian and author Pierre Berton later wrote that Quintland was on par with Niagara Falls as the biggest tourist attraction in Canada. “The whole thing was so hypocritical in design,” says Sarah Miller, author of The Miracle & Tragedy of the Dionne Quintuplets.

“When you see five of them all looking alike, all dressed alike, all doing the same thing—well, it’s like nothing on this earth,” a tourist told the now-defunct North American Newspaper Alliance on his third trip to Quintland in September 1936.

The girls appeared on the covers of Time and Life magazines and in ads for everything from cough syrup to candy bars. Sales of Dionne quintuplets merchandise, including dolls, calendars and artwork, skyrocketed, and Hollywood released four films starring the sisters in as many years. Aviator Amelia Earhart visited Quintland in April 1937, six weeks before her disappearance, and the quints met Britain’s George VI and his queen consort, Elizabeth, in May 1939, during the couple’s royal tour of Canada.

The overall reality of the quints’ situation, however, was much bleaker than what the public could see. They endured constant observation and psychological and biological testing as the subjects of scientific studies. They were largely sheltered from the world and, despite occasional visits, couldn’t develop meaningful relationships with their parents and older siblings. Over the years, Oliva and Elzire persisted in a legal battle against the Ontario government to regain custody of their daughters.

Quintland’s nurses were reportedly instructed to show the children little affection. “Kisses spread germs,” writes Miller in The Miracle & Tragedy of the Dionne Quintuplets. “Cuddles risked favoritism, or spoiling.” Still, the sisters regularly appeared with Dafoe in widely circulated photos. They received an education in an on-site schoolroom with a handful of local girls—an experience they later said did little to prepare them for the real world.

“I resented everyone for the way we were brought up,” recalled Cécile, who died in July at age 91, in a 1984 interview. “Because of the accident of birth, we were not considered people.”

Tourism boom in Northern Ontario

To quell public fears of exploitation, the Ontario government neither charged an admission fee at Quintland nor permitted indoor photos. But the girls still managed to become a huge asset for Ontario by encouraging tourism. During the Depression, “they saved an entire region from bankruptcy,” wrote Berton in The Dionne Years: A Thirties Melodrama.

Though the government created a trust fund for the quints to manage their earnings, an investigation launched decades later by Cécile’s son Bertrand Langlois and Montreal attorney Daniel Payette revealed that most of the money was used to cover Quintland operations and pay staff salaries. At the height of the sisters’ fame, Dafoe earned 200 Canadian dollars a month, while Oliva, who would eventually become a reluctant member of his children’s board of guardians, received 100 Canadian dollars a month.

As interest in the quints rose, souvenir shops and buildings sprouted up along the newly paved roads surrounding Quintland. The Ontario government increased its gas tax as traffic surged on Canada’s Highway 11, and the province launched large-scale highway paving and improvement projects in the late 1930s.

“[Highway 11] became the north-south corridor for highway traffic,” says Ed Valenti, chair of the Dionne Quints Heritage Board. “It just kept boosting North Bay.”

Visitors came for the quints and returned for activities like fishing and hunting, Gelinas says. In Corbeil’s neighboring town of Callander, newly dubbed a “tourist mecca,” the taxi business boomed, hotels expanded and filled to capacity, and local residents advertised available “tourist rooms.”

“It went from a town with no jobs, no nothing, to an abundance of people coming in and the post office being unable to keep up with the amount of letters,” says Natasha Wiatr, a curator at the Callander Bay Heritage Museum & Alex Dufresne Gallery, located in Dafoe’s former home.

Upon the completion of the Thousand Islands International Bridge linking New York State and Ontario in 1938, Time reported, “To a whimsical few, the route had still another charm. Nearer the U.S. than ever were Ontario’s Dionne quintuplets.”

The Dionne quintuplets’ reunion with their family

World War II broke out in September 1939. As the U.S. and Canada instituted rations on gasoline, rubber and other key goods, visitor numbers at Quintland began to fall.

The quints “just turned into perfectly nice, regular little kids, and that’s not enough to draw people across the continent anymore,” Miller says. “The tide had turned from [people] favoring Dr. Dafoe’s perspective to really coming around” to the parents’ plight.

Public opinion started to shift amid the Dionnes’ much-publicized custody fight. It ended in 1941, when an order from the Ontario cabinet mandated that the children be turned back over to their parents. That year, the province planned a new 19-room mansion for the soon-to-be-reunited Dionne family, including two younger siblings born after 1934. In the meantime, the girls were to remain at Quintland.

Dafoe resigned as the quints’ official physician in early 1942, and Quintland officially closed its doors in 1943—the same year Dafoe died of pneumonia at age 60 and the Dionnes moved into their new home, paid for by the quints’ trust fund. Aptly nicknamed the “Big House” and located near the former Quintland compound, it was where the girls finished their childhoods with a family they’d never really known.

When Valenti gives tours of the Dionne Quints Museum, he asks visitors to imagine the 9-year-old sisters experiencing “a complete change in lifestyle.”

“Can you picture the Kardashians, the lifestyle they live, and all of a sudden they’ve got to work on a farm?” he says. The transition “was difficult, and it was hard on everybody.”

The Big House was the “saddest home we ever knew,” three of the quints told author James Brough, who wrote the 1965 book We Were Five from the sisters’ perspective. They later said their mother, overcome with grief and anger after her lengthy custody battle, sometimes slapped them when they did something wrong, and that they experienced sexual abuse by their father, though their older and younger siblings denied these claims.

The quints left their family home at age 18 to study at a Catholic college in Quebec. The following year, Marie joined a convent, and Yvonne moved to Montreal to study art. Émilie followed in Marie’s footsteps in May 1954, entering a convent in Quebec. Yet the damage inflicted on all of the Dionnes was long-lasting.

“Speaking for all my aunts and uncles that I spent a lot of time with, there’s one word that always comes to mind: animosity,” says Brian Callahan, son of the quintuplets’ older sister Thérèse and the vice chair of the Dionne Quints Heritage Board. “I don’t think there’s any other word that even comes close to what this family went through.”

Tragedy struck in August 1954, just a few months after Émilie’s arrival at the convent. She died at age 20 following a series of epileptic seizures. When the four remaining sisters received the news, they couldn’t accept it. “You could not have one die without the rest,” they told Brough. “How could we be alive if she was not?”

The surviving quints became eligible for their trust fund money in May 1955, at age 21. The government informed them that only about 800,000 Canadian dollars remained. But while mismanagement had cost the sisters a sizable share of their inheritance, they “were indeed rich, just as the government of Ontario had promised,” Miller writes. “However, it wasn’t as though they were handed keys to four vaults full of money and invited to help themselves. Instead, an elaborate payout system had been structured to ensure that their fortune would last for decades to come.”

Annette, Cécile and Marie all went on to marry, have children, and eventually divorce or separate from their husbands. Marie died of a blood clot in 1970 at age 35.

A formal apology—and a legacy preserved

By the 1990s, the three surviving sisters were nearly penniless, their trust fund payouts spent on mortgage payments, house repairs, legal fees and health issues, among other expenses. (Cécile’s son Bertrand, who had spearheaded the initial investigation into the trust fund, later took his mother’s remaining money and vanished.)

Annette, Cécile and Yvonne petitioned to hold the Ontario government accountable for its actions decades earlier. After a contentious legal battle, the sisters received a settlement of 4 million Canadian dollars in 1998. (They’d previously rejected an offer of 6,000 Canadian dollars a month.) The head of the provincial government also issued a formal apology to the quints.

Surviving Dionne quintuplets trying to save home Watch on

A few months earlier, the 63-year-old sisters had published an open letter to the parents of the newborn McCaughey septuplets, born in Iowa in 1997, in which they described their own lives as “ruined by the exploitation we suffered at the hands of the government of Ontario.”

The quints wrote that the septuplets’ “fate should be no different from that of other children. Multiple births should not be confused with entertainment, nor should they be an opportunity to sell products.”

Yvonne died of cancer at age 67 in 2001, and Cécile died this year after a long illness, leaving Annette as the only survivor. The sisters’ legacy lives on in the home where they were born, now the site of the Dionne Quints Museum at North Bay’s downtown waterfront. The building was moved to North Bay in the 1960s—when, according to Callahan, it first became a museum—and relocated within the city in the 1980s.

In 2015, high operating costs, among other factors, led North Bay’s chamber of commerce to consider closing the museum’s doors. City officials planned to sell the home to a nearby village, donate all documents to a local university and send its artifacts to the Callander Bay Heritage Museum.

Dionne Quints Museum (Long video) - August 5th, 2018 Event Watch on

Citing the home as a “huge part of the city’s heritage,” local residents circulated petitions to “save the Dionne home.” Annette and Cécile granted rare media interviews and wrote a letter to city officials, urging them to reconsider. In the end, the city reversed its decision and moved the home to its current site. In 2018, as the museum was readying for its reopening, the Canadian government formally recognized the quints’ birth as an event of “national historic significance.”

The Dionne quintuplets shaped society’s understanding of multiple births and put Callander, North Bay and surrounding towns on the map. At the same time, their lives revealed the tragic implications of exploiting children for fame and money.

“They didn’t know what the word was, but they grew up under exploitation, and they came to realize that,” Miller says. Their parents were left to “fight, fight, fight for children that were treated like a commodity. I don’t know if those wounds have ever healed.”