History of Now How the 1973 D.C. Home Rule Act Enabled the Nation's Capital to Govern Itself—With Congressional Oversight Far from being a new debate brought on by current events, the discussion over extending home rule to Washingtonians has been around as long as the District of Columbia itself Meilan Solly - Senior Associate Digital Editor, History

The question of self-rule in the nation’s capital stretches back to the city’s establishment in 1790.

“Suffrage—at Last,” the Washington Post declared on Christmas Day in 1973, when its editorial board celebrated President Richard Nixon’s signing of a bill that paved the way for Washington, D.C.’s residents to finally be able to govern themselves.

The newspaper acknowledged that the measure didn’t deliver “the true home rule that other American communities enjoy.” Still, it argued that the District of Columbia Home Rule Act offered “a genuine opportunity for the people of the nation’s last colony to seize new local initiative toward that end.”

In the five decades since the law’s passage and a subsequent referendum affirming home rule, Washingtonians have elected their own mayors, council members and hyperlocal neighborhood commissioners. Under the system of home rule, the city’s legislators introduce and pass bills, as well as the budget, while the chief executive, the mayor, enforces the laws and oversees a network of government agencies.

But the authority vested in these politicians comes with a catch: The United States Congress has final say on the city’s budget and laws, and it has exercised this power on numerous occasions, blocking legislation on issues including the legalization of medical marijuana and needle exchange programs. Because Washington, D.C. isn’t a state, its sole representative in Congress can’t vote on bills. As recent events illustrate, the city is uniquely vulnerable to federal intervention.

On August 11, President Donald Trump invoked section 740 of the 1973 Home Rule Act to declare a “crime emergency” in Washington and take over the Metropolitan Police Department. The provision in question allows the president to assume control of the city’s police force for up to 48 hours after determining that “special conditions of an emergency nature exist.” This period can be extended to 30 days with proper notification to Congress and beyond that by a joint congressional resolution enacted by Congress—whichever comes first. (Trump has expressed interest in extending the takeover beyond 30 days, even without congressional authorization.) The president has also ordered hundreds of National Guard troops to patrol Washington’s streets, misstating crime statistics as justification for his actions.

Amid the fallout from the federal takeover, here’s what you need to know about the history of Washington’s self-governance, from an 1801 act that placed the capital under congressional control, to President Harry S. Truman’s 1948 call for home rule, to the civil rights activists who advocated for the city’s autonomy in the 1960s and 1970s.

The early years of Washington, D.C.’s governance

In the first decades of Washington’s existence, residents’ role in their city’s governance shifted as different political parties gained control of Congress. Founded in 1790, Washington had a unique political status from the start. In accordance with the U.S. Constitution, the nation’s seat of government was established as a district whose size didn’t exceed ten square miles. Congress “exercise[d] exclusive legislation in all cases”—a precaution taken by the founders to prevent any one state from wielding too much influence over the capital. Still, historians George Derek Musgrove and Chris Myers Asch write in Chocolate City: A History of Race And Democracy in the Nation’s Capital, “Few in Congress would have predicted that the citizens of the national capital would be denied the rights and privileges of residents of a state.”

Established on land ceded by Maryland and Virginia, Washington initially deferred to these states’ jurisdictions, advising residents who lived east of the Potomac River to vote in Maryland’s elections and those who lived west of the river to vote in Virginia. In 1801, however, the Federalist-dominated Congress passed a law placing Washington exclusively under congressional and presidential control. Its population at the time was about 14,000 residents, nearly one-fourth of them enslaved Black laborers.

“No longer were the residents of these areas considered citizens of Maryland or Virginia,” write Musgrove and Asch in Chocolate City. “No longer could they vote for president; no longer could they help choose representatives in Congress. … Just a generation after ‘no taxation without representation’ had been the rallying cry for the Revolutionary War, District residents lost the right to vote in all elections.”

In response to complaints by locals, the new Democratic-Republican-controlled Congress allowed Washington to form a municipal government in 1802, with a mayor appointed by the president and a council elected by white male landowners. (Much as today, Congress held veto power over this council.) Over the subsequent decades, the federal government made multiple concessions to Washington residents, eventually allowing them to elect their mayor directly and vote for public officials like a board of assessors and a registrar.

After the Civil War, Congress’ Radical Republican faction pushed to extend voting rights to African American men living in Washington, hoping to use the city as a test case for the argument that emancipation from slavery should be coupled with enfranchisement. In 1867, they succeeded, passing the U.S.’s first law granting Black men the right to vote—three years before the 15th Amendment extended the franchise nationwide. In 1868, Black voters helped secure the election of Republican Sayles J. Bowen as Washington’s new mayor.

“That enraged a lot of white men in power, who claimed that Washington, D.C. had become a financial mess—that white men were being marginalized, that the city was being ‘Africanized,’” wrote columnist Petula Dvorak for the Washington Post earlier this year. “So Congress took [the city] over in 1871,” passing an act that designated Washington as a territory and replaced its elected mayor and council with a governor and council appointed by the president. Capital citizens could still vote for members of a 22-seat House of Delegates, but they lost this right with another reshuffling in 1874. Finally, in 1878, Congress established a permanent form of government for the city, defining it as a municipal corporation overseen by three presidentially appointed commissioners. Washington’s population at this point was more than 177,000 residents.

“Three white men would run the city by themselves, being overseen by Congress, for the next 100 years,” Musgrove told DCist in 2024. “And so we effectively have the end of local democracy for three generations in the District of Columbia at that point.”

The 20th-century push for home rule in Washington, D.C.

In the early and mid-20th century, the question of home rule for the nation’s capital was intrinsically linked with suffrage—specifically Black suffrage. As Theodore W. Noyes, editor of the Washington Evening Star, testified at a 1928 congressional hearing, “We have had a hard time getting this Congress to discriminate between national representation and the Negro dominating in local suffrage.”

Washington’s Black population rose significantly between the 1930s and the 1950s, with the city becoming majority Black in 1957. While Black and white residents alike advocated for both representation in Congress and self-governance, some white elites prioritized voting rights over home rule. Others rejected suffrage for Washingtonians entirely, equating the Black vote with a Black takeover of the city.

World War II marked a turning point for home rule, laying bare the inherent contradictions of the U.S. “putting itself forward as the leader of the free world” while the residents of its capital “didn’t have a democratic say in how they were governed,” Musgrove tells NPR. In a 1948 address to Congress, Truman connected Washington’s bid for self-governance to the broader push for civil rights across the U.S., emboldening advocates of home rule. Between 1948 and 1966, the Senate passed six bills related to home rule, but each time, these measures died in the Southern-controlled House District of Columbia Committee.

The ratification of the 23rd Amendment in 1961 offered Washingtonians some of the rights they’d hoped for, allowing them to vote in presidential elections for the first time since 1800. President John F. Kennedy hailed the amendment as “a major step in the right direction … [demonstrating] the interest of the nation at large in providing to all American citizens the most valuable of human rights: the right to share in the election of those who govern us.” But the final amendment was limited in scope compared with the initial proposal, which had called for Washingtonians to receive voting representation in Congress proportional to the city’s population (the equivalent of three House seats at the time). The 1960 census placed its population at more than 760,000, with nearly 412,000 residents identifying as African American.

Locals cast their initial votes in the 1964 presidential election. “It’s the first time Washingtonians had a meaningful voice in the presidential process,” historian Marjorie Lightman told Smithsonian magazine in 2015.

Home rule and the civil rights movement

Black civil rights activists brought the issue of home rule to the fore in the mid- to late 1960s, with groups like the Free D.C. Movement and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) leading the charge. Future Washington Mayor Marion Barry headed the local SNCC chapter, organizing rallies and boycotts of businesses that didn’t support home rule. Martin Luther King Jr. joined in, too, participating in an August 1965 march for home rule alongside local activists like Walter Fauntroy, who would later serve as Washington’s first nonvoting delegate to Congress since the Reconstruction era.

These campaigns were arguably successful, as a national 1965 poll found that around 65 percent of respondents supported home rule, while just 10 percent opposed it. Support for Washington’s self-governance transcended party lines and regional differences, remaining largely consistent across voting blocs.

In 1970, Congress agreed to allow Washingtonians to elect a delegate who would represent their interests on the national stage, albeit without voting powers. This came about despite the vocal objections of Representative John L. McMillan, a conservative South Carolina Democrat who chaired the House District Committee. Fauntroy easily won the capital’s House seat the following year.

The home rule movement got a major boost in 1972, when McMillan lost his re-election bid. He’d been “a symbol of congressional resistance to home rule for the city, and for the domination by white Southern congressmen of a city with a majority of Black residents,” the Washington Post reported. McMillan’s replacement as chair of the District Committee was Charles Diggs, a Black congressman from Michigan who publicly supported home rule.

Fauntroy played a pivotal role in McMillan’s defeat, traveling to South Carolina to organize voters there. He also employed what he described as the “arithmetic of our [Black] political power” to drum up support for home rule within Congress. As Johnny Barnes, Fauntroy’s former chief of staff, told WAMU in 2013, the delegate visited congressional districts where the Black vote could determine the margin of victory, lobbying these voters to support candidates who would, in turn, back home rule legislation. (Fauntroy would employ this strategy throughout his career, sending a representative who faced a tough 1978 re-election campaign “the not-so-subtle message … that if [he] wants any share of the Black vote in November, he had better support D.C. voting representation in Congress,” according to the Washington Post.)

As Barnes explained, “I would say that was maybe singularly most responsible for us obtaining home rule, the work that [Fauntroy] did quietly, uneventfully, behind the scenes, helping members get back for re-election” or preventing critics of self-governance from winning seats in Congress.

In October 1973, the House finally approved home rule for Washington, sending the legislation to Nixon for his signature on Christmas Eve. “As the nation approaches the 200th anniversary of its founding,” the president said in a statement, “it is particularly appropriate to assure those persons who live in our capital city rights and privileges which have long been enjoyed by most of their countrymen.”

Washington held a referendum on the act in May 1974, with voters approving a home rule charter and the creation of Advisory Neighborhood Commissions by a 4-to-1 margin. That November, Washingtonians chose Walter Washington, who’d previously been appointed “mayor-commissioner” by Lyndon B. Johnson in 1967, as their first elected mayor. Though home rule did not deliver “all that we wanted,” Walter told the Washington Post while on the campaign trail, “we did get a series of new powers that I think will make a great deal of difference in the days ahead.” Statehood, however, remained—and still remains—elusive, leaving Washington without many of the rights afforded to the 50 states.

“Though we pay taxes—in fact, we pay more than most states, per capita—we’re not a state,” said Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser at an August 11 press conference. “We don’t control the D.C. National Guard. We don’t have senators or full autonomy. Limited home rule gives the federal government the ability to intrude on our autonomy in many ways.”

Bowser added, “We know that access to our democracy is tenuous. This is why you have heard me and many, many Washingtonians before me, advocate for full statehood for the District of Columbia.”

In response, Trump called the idea of statehood for Washington, D.C. “ridiculous.”