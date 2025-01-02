The route that runs straight through Darien, Georgia, and cuts across the marshes, rivers and creeks along coastal McIntosh County leads to a historic site: Butler Island, a once vast antebellum plantation.

Drivers unfamiliar with this stretch of U.S. Highway 17 likely pay little attention to the remains of a 75-foot brick chimney that powered the old rice mill or the huge kiln nearby, both planted in the lush landscape of palmetto trees and marsh grass. The 1,500-acre tidewater plantation was originally purchased in 1793 by Major Pierce Butler, a signer of the United States Constitution whose grandsons—Pierce Mease Butler and John Mease Butler—inherited the property and the people enslaved there. Relying on agricultural knowledge passed down to them by their ancestors who honed their techniques in West Africa’s rice-growing region—stretching from present-day Senegal to Liberia—the captives on Butler Island waded through boggy and marshy fields, doing intensive, grueling work to produce the rice crop that made coastal planters rich. Today, all that remains to acknowledge the hundreds who maintained the residence and worked the land is a historical marker erected in 2019 that shares a brief story of the “Enslaved People of Butler Island.”

Dehumanization and suffering were inherent effects of slavery, and some of the agonies Butler Island’s enslaved population endured were documented by Frances Anne Kemble, Pierce Mease Butler’s wife, a well-known British actress who spent the winter of 1838-1839 on the plantation. (The couple typically resided in Philadelphia.) Absent any detailed testimonies from Butler Island’s enslaved residents, Kemble’s record singularly sheds light on the everyday conditions there. She recalls the pitiful sight of Black women in the property’s infirmary, “most of them on the ground,” some “too ill to rise.” Kemble was stunned into the realization that “here, in their hour of sickness and suffering, lay those whose health and strength are spent in unrequited labor for us—those who, perhaps even yesterday, were being urged on to their unpaid task.” (Kemble became an outspoken abolitionist, which reportedly played a role in her 1849 divorce from Butler.) Through it all, the enslaved individuals on the Butlers’ plantation made families and a community, passing on what remained of their forebears’ traditions—such as hand-weaving baskets used to winnow rice—through the generations and adding more than captivity and suffering to the meaning of the place. That’s what made the events of March 2 and 3, 1859, especially catastrophic. To pay off gambling debts and financial losses, Pierce Mease Butler sold 436 Black people, a portion of those he enslaved on Butler Island along with some from his nearby Hampton Plantation, a major cotton-producing farm. The auction of enslaved people, held at Ten Broeck Race Course in Savannah, was among the largest in American history.

Anne C. Bailey, a historian and the author of a book about the auction, writes that the mass sale and its aftermath came to be known as the “Weeping Time,” ripping apart families and the community forged on the island, and scattering some of its members across the South. Moreover, not only did the Butler auction represent “a traumatic breach in family bonds” for those who were bought and sold, Bailey writes, but it also severed a link “between present and future generations.”

After the Civil War, the Butler Island Plantation would never again achieve the same scale of agricultural production. The Butler estate was passed down in the family until it was sold in 1923, becoming a vegetable and dairy farm before changing hands again. Today, the island is the property of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Descendants of those who remained on Butler Island after the auction consider it a sacred place for ancestral remembrance. “Down every road in McIntosh County there is some history,” says Eunice Moore, an 85-year-old lifelong Darien resident who believes her ancestors were once enslaved on the Butler Island Plantation. A former member of Darien’s City Council and a representative on a local historic preservation board, Moore has advocated to keep Butler Island’s history alive. She is a regular honored guest at local Black history events and commemorations, dressed in African-style attire that, she says, “pulls my culture to me.”

For residents descended from people enslaved on Butler Island and other Lowcountry plantations, the customs of their ancestors are instilled in their culture. They point to hand-woven sweetgrass and palmetto baskets, rice fanners, intricately crafted fishing nets, musical customs such as the ring shout (singing spirituals while keeping the rhythm by pounding a stick and marching in a circle), spiritual traditions such as baptismal “seeking” rituals, and patterns of speech and syntax that can all be traced back to African influences and a culture sometimes known today as Gullah Geechee.

Amy Lotson Mitchell, another coastal Georgia native, has been a key figure in preserving local Black history. She calls herself a “memory keeper.” Born and raised in St. Simons, a nearby island settled by members of the emancipated Black community from local plantations, Mitchell is now the historian for the St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition. She was instrumental in saving the historic Harrington School, a one-room structure built on St. Simons in the 1920s to serve three Black communities. A few years ago, she published a book, co-written with historian Patrick J. Holladay: Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles. The old rice plantation on Butler Island also has personal significance for Mitchell—her paternal ancestors are from McIntosh County and may have been enslaved there. She says all Black Americans, not just those with family ties to the plantation, should learn about it: “Our people need to know what struggle we had.”

For the communities around Georgia’s coast, the struggle continues, as efforts to preserve local history have grown urgent. Residents face increasing challenges, not the least of which is their displacement. The encroachment of developers and the “heirs’ property” crisis, which is marked by the forced sales of family homesteads passed down without a will, make the future of these culturally rich areas uncertain. Tax hikes and new proposed zoning regulations may also drive out residents hoping to preserve the area’s history.

Other dangers also threaten these historically significant sites. In 2020, a bill put forward in the Georgia state legislature would have opened Butler Island and other heritage sites statewide to private sale. One proposal, which would have turned the plantation into a distillery, was protested by Butler Island descendants and preservation groups, including the recently formed Coalition to Save Butler Island Plantation & House. Moore was among those who fought against the sale. The bill died in the State Senate.

Then last summer, the 1920s-era mansion on the site was set on fire, allegedly by a burglar, and destroyed. Meanwhile, intensifying and damaging storms are battering coastal neighborhoods, and rising seas threaten to submerge Butler Island and other heritage sites.

But Moore, Mitchell and other leaders refuse to lose faith, vowing to continue to keep the memory of their ancestors alive. “Some of these things we can’t erase,” says Moore. “You might want to cover them up, but you can’t erase it. It’s still there.”