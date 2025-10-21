After Motorcycle Daredevil Evel Knievel Failed to Clear 13 Buses on a Jump Attempt, There Was Only One Thing to Do: Try 14 A wreck in London broke his bones but not his spirit. So he got back on his two-wheeled horse and sailed through the Cleveland sky, with half the country watching Elana Scherr Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

By the mid-1970s, after a decade of stunts, professional daredevil Evel Knievel was more famous for crashing than landing. Many of his exploits put him in the hospital for weeks, and when he limped out, every kid in America (and their worried parents) would be waiting to see what he did next.

A bid to expand his fame in May 1975 brought Knievel across the Atlantic, where he tried and failed to clear his Stars and Stripes-painted Harley-Davidson XR-750 over 13 buses in London’s Wembley Stadium. Just five months later, on October 25, with his semi-healed bones barely knitted together beneath his star-spangled leathers, Knievel mounted again to conquer an even bigger jump.

Fun Fact Was he actually named Evel Knievel? Robert Knievel got his devilish nickname in 1956. After he stole a motorcycle and ended up in jail, Knievel met another inmate named William Knofel, known in the jail as "Awful Knofel." In some versions of the story, a jailer gave Knievel his moniker; in other versions, Knievel bestowed it on himself.

It was a day of cold drizzle at Kings Island amusement park in Ohio, but the crowds came nonetheless, 25,000 people or more. The cameras were fixed on Knievel as he revved his engine and squinted at the steep ramp that would send him skyward over a row of 14 buses. As he made his ramp warm-ups, he seemed to hesitate—but after his fourth approach to the ramp, just when Knievel appeared to have lost his nerve, he gave a thumbs-up. Then he reset his bike and pinned the throttle and was traveling at roughly 95 miles per hour by the time he hit the air.

As Knievel began his latest dispute with gravity, he said afterward, his bike’s front wheel came up in the air so high that if the jump had been any longer, he would’ve flipped over backward. At the far end, with his bike losing altitude and the crowd breathless, Knievel touched the rear wheel down safely and rode along the landing ramp to ebullient applause. He had cleared 133 feet, a world record, and landed so hard he’d broken the bike’s frame. Knievel, for a change, was uninjured. The jump would stand as the longest and most successful of his career.

The Kings Island jump also took place in front of Knievel’s biggest audience, thanks to the crew from ABC’s “Wide World of Sports,” which beamed it into waiting households all over the country. The episode remains the most viewed in the show’s history.

With his epic rides, Knievel—who survived his stunts and died in 2007 at age 69—inspired today’s high-flying motocross tricks and sporting events like the X Games. His showmanship paved the way for stunt-led productions such as Johnny Knoxville’s “Jackass.” His approach to life resembled his jumps: wild, risky, bold and thrilling. Knievel left us with a reminder that sometimes you simply have to rev up and take the leap.