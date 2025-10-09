A Chance for Healing, 170 Years After a Lakota Massacre Dozens of personal belongings from the Rosebud Sioux tribe find their way home after spending decades in the Smithsonian collections Ari Daniel - Host, "There's More to That" Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

This fall, 69 belongings made their way home to the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. These items, which included buffalo robes, blankets, moccasins and a doll, had been taken from the Lakota community after the Blue Water Massacre in 1855, the first major ambush on a Native American community by the U.S. Army. It would become the start of a decades-long campaign against the Plains tribes that would end with the death and displacement of numerous Native Americans.

The return of the belongings offers a modicum of closure, but the pain of the massacre lives on among those on the reservation today. In this episode of Smithsonian magazine’s podcast “There’s More to That,” host Ari Daniel speaks with Ione Quigley and Karen Little Thunder, two members of the Rosebud Sioux tribe, and Smithsonian contributing writer Tim Madigan about the journey of these belongings from their birthplace to a museum and back.

A transcript is below.

Ari Daniel: Hey, it’s Ari. I recently had a rather memorable conversation with two women.

Ione Quigley: My name is Ione Quigley. I’m the tribal historic preservation officer for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Karen Little Thunder: My name is Karen K. Little Thunder. I am a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

Daniel: Karen and Ione live on the Rosebud Reservation in south-central South Dakota.

Little Thunder: Rolling plains, a little bit of hills. There’s a river running through the reservation. Pine trees, lots of cottonwood trees. It’s beautiful country.

Quigley: We are a population of maybe about 35,000 in our tribe. Some of them live off of the reservation. We have relatives amongst each other so that we’re forever connected with somebody. Everybody knows everybody, and everybody relates to all of the challenges that we all face as a tribe. But all in all, it’s home. Everybody that leaves from here sometime in their life, they look for home and they come home. Those of us that remain here throughout our lives, we’re always here for the relatives that want to make it home this way.

Daniel: Ione and Karen spoke about the beauty of this special place where they grew up and live today, of stepping outside in the early hours to say prayers under a morning star, of clean water and buffalo herds, and a connection to the earth. But they also spoke of difficulties, of overwhelming challenges, both modern and inherited, and to disconnect from their own culture. Here’s Karen.

Little Thunder: I now have my bachelor’s degree in business management from Sinte Gleska University. And the Lakota Studies Department, that is where I learned most of what I do know about my own culture.

Daniel: It was at this local university that Karen experienced an abrupt and painful awakening. A student came to her and urged Karen to talk to a professor on campus who was teaching his students about something called the Blue Water Massacre.

Little Thunder: So I did. We caught up with each other in the hallway of the Lakota Studies Department building, and he shared with me a quick 10, 15 minutes of the massacre—what he was teaching.

Daniel: The 1855 Blue Water Massacre took place about a four-hour drive south of where Karen stood at that moment. It’s considered the first major attack in what would become a 35-year campaign of assaults perpetrated by the U.S. Army upon the Lakota people, a campaign that culminated in the attack at Wounded Knee. By the end of the Blue Water Massacre, 86 Lakota would be dead, and 70 would be rounded up and held by the U.S. military at Fort Laramie. It was an event that forever changed the history of the Lakota, the tribes of the Northern Plains and Karen Little Thunder’s family.

Little Thunder: Yes. My great-great-grandfather Little Thunder, Wakinyan Cikala, was among the leaders of the camp at the time of the massacre. I call him Little Thunder the Elder, and then my great-grandfather I call Little Thunder the Younger. He was a young boy around 10, 12 years old at the time of the massacre, and he was protected and hidden by his grandmother. And he was able to survive.

Daniel: Karen knows about the massacre now, but as she stood in the hallway that day, she learned about much of it for basically the first time.

Little Thunder: It was horrible. It was horrifying. And I couldn’t express, I couldn’t share, I couldn’t even ask anybody. So this turned my world upside down entirely. I have come to believe that I was one of the people there who was killed. I do believe in reincarnation. I do believe in the ways of our people, and I do have memories of that day.

Daniel: Wow. You believe that you experienced it, died on that day, and came back?

Little Thunder: Exactly.

Daniel: At the very moment that Karen was standing in that hallway, some 1,500 miles east in Washington, D.C., there were belongings that had borne witness to that massacre, items that had been sitting in a Smithsonian Institution storage facility for generations. And early this fall, Karen and Ione got them back.

Little Thunder: The massacre happened on September 3, 1855. It was an attack of retaliation and revenge.

Daniel: The story of the Blue Water Massacre begins a year prior to the actual day of the attack, when a cow being led by a group of Mormon settlers got separated from its party.

Little Thunder: And our people found that cow and made meals of it, fed the people.

Daniel: This is Karen again.

Little Thunder: Our leadership made restitution for that cow—tried to, but the military was angry and wanted to find the person who took that cow.

Daniel: The incident caught the attention of a young U.S. Army lieutenant named John Grattan.

Little Thunder: So in August 1854, Lieutenant Grattan and his 30 soldiers approached the camp of Conquering Bear. They attempted to do this by force. And our people, when realizing what was going on, fought back and killed the entire party of 30 soldiers. And it’s called the Grattan Massacre.

Daniel: This massacre, in turn, caught the attention of President Franklin Pierce and his cabinet.

Little Thunder: So they turned around and hired General Harney, commissioned him to lead what was called the Sioux Expedition.

Tim Madigan: William Harney was this imposing six-foot-something figure, barrel-chested with a big, white beard, and he was a well-known Indian fighter at the time and known to be particularly bloodthirsty.

Daniel: Tim Madigan is an author and journalist who’s been reporting on the Blue Water Massacre and its fallout for Smithsonian magazine.

Madigan: He was also a friend of Jefferson Davis.

Daniel: The same Jefferson Davis who would go on to become the president of the Confederacy. But back then, he was President Franklin Pierce’s secretary of war. And he called upon his friend, William Harney, to exact revenge for what happened with Grattan.

Madigan: Late 1854, there was a meeting in the White House, and the president said, “Just whip the Indians for us.” It wasn’t his mission to go out and negotiate. It wasn’t his mission to go out and strategically arrest. It was to teach them a lesson.

Daniel: And so Harney and his force of about 600 men set off to do just that. Tell me about the day of the massacre, Tim. Can you walk me through what happened?

Madigan: In the middle of the night, Harney sent a large part of them around to the north, basically to lie in wait for the camp, because what they were going to do is they were going to attack from the south and drive the people into the teeth of this ambush.

Daniel: But before the troops could arrive at their hidden station to the north, the Lakota people noticed Harney and the rest of the troops to the south on the horizon.

Madigan: The people immediately started to strike their camp and prepare to flee. So he called Little Thunder to a parley.

Daniel: You mean like a chat?

Madigan: Yeah, a parley, chat, negotiation. And Little Thunder shows up according to one account with two of his warriors, Spotted Tail and Iron Shell. They gallop out to Harney and said, “We come in peace. We don’t want anything to do with you.” And it was said that Little Thunder was holding an umbrella as a makeshift white flag. Harney basically said, “Too bad. We’re here to fight. Go back to your people, and that’s the way it’s going to be.” And so Little Thunder returned to his people, and Harney gave the order to attack.

Daniel: But this was a stalling tactic by Harney, right?

Madigan: Exactly. It was a stalling tactic by Harney to make sure that his troops at the other end of the massacre site had a chance to get in place to basically catch the people as they fled away from Harney’s force. And as soon as Harney felt like he had sufficient time, the day unfolded from there.

Daniel: Tell me about what happened.

Madigan: The Harney force had just become equipped with Sharps rifles. They were very powerful and had a long range, and so they could fire down on the people from a significant distance. And the muskets and the bows and arrows that the Lakota had couldn’t reach them. It just became a slaughter.

Daniel: Warning. We’re about to discuss some of the graphic details about what happened. If you prefer to skip ahead about a minute, we invite you to do so now.

Madigan: The Lakota people fled into some caves that were kind of hewn from these cliffs. They were trying to take shelter in these caves, and the soldiers followed them there and just opened fire indiscriminately into these caves and kept firing until one of the officers heard a baby cry. And then the firing stopped. And there was any number of people, mostly women and children, killed and maimed and wounded in that cave.

The one surviving account of a person who is from the Lakota side who was there, her name is Cokawin, I think. She was a woman in her 40s at the time. And she described the horror of it. I mean, smoke and the dust and the screams and the bodies falling out everywhere, and just the carnage of it. She was wounded herself but managed to bandage herself with a piece of her dress and hide in a bush or something until things were done.

This was not a fair fight. And the thing about it is that for a hundred years afterward at least, it was known in the history books as just another great military triumph for the Army against the Lakota, and that’s the way the historical markers read: the Battle of Blue Water. Well, it wasn’t a Battle of Blue Water. It was the Blue Water Massacre.

Daniel: Tim says the massacre ushered in a bloody new era.

Madigan: This was, I think, a really important moment in American history, because this was a deeply traumatizing and eye-opening event for the Lakota and the people of the Northern Plains generally, because it became obvious that they couldn’t compete with their numbers and couldn’t compete with their weaponry. And on top of that, they were shown the kind of tactics that they were willing to use to basically subjugate these people.

That opened a new chapter, but the people started to divide into two camps, the Lakota did. One was the camp of Sitting Bull and Crazy Horse who believed that the government could never be trusted and the only way to deal with what was happening, this encroachment on their sacred lands, was to fight. The other people, the Little Thunder and later Spotted Tail, who succeeded Little Thunder as the chief, saw the choice was either surrender and go to reservations or continue to fight and be killed.

And so they chose the less violent path. And so there was always this tension among the people from that time on. What do we do about this? Do we fight, or do we give in? All the while, I think there was a sense of inevitability on the Plains at the time that these people could fight, they were very proud, they were very accomplished, but that ultimately they just didn’t have the resources to forestall what was happening in the West at the time.

Daniel: After the attack, General Harney ordered that the battle site be burned.

Madigan: The most vivid account of this came from Lieutenant Gouverneur Warren, who later became a Civil War general, who wrote about how heartbroken he was and how horrified he was by what he saw. But he also, while this village was still smoldering, gathered up dozens and dozens of pieces of the belongings from the bodies of the slain, probably put them on a cart, and shipped them back to the East Coast and eventually donated them to the Smithsonian very quietly. And he never spoke about it publicly afterward. And the supposition was that the reason he didn’t was he was ashamed by what he did.

Daniel: Why did Warren think to send these belongings to the Smithsonian? What was the Smithsonian at the time?

Madigan: The Smithsonian was a fledgling cultural institution. It had not been in existence for very long. Why exactly he did this? No one can say for sure. The only thing that is for certain is that he did. He was a map maker and a topographer. And at the time, doing these things could be justified because they were for the good of science.

Warren was a friend of Joseph Henry, the first Secretary of the Smithsonian, and one of the things that we came across was a letter that Joseph Henry wrote to General Sherman, who was then the head of the Army. And Henry said, “Dear General Sherman, we know you’re fighting a lot of Indians these days”—I’m paraphrasing—“but when you do, basically try to remember to get their stuff, because we need it for the museum. It’s important for us to have a fulsome collection of Native American artifacts, and the best way to get it is probably when you have these battles to go ahead and take their stuff.” And he said as an example, what happened in 1855, there was this battle along this place called Blue Water Creek. And Lieutenant Warren had the presence of mind to gather all these articles, and then the quote was in this letter, “from the bodies of the slain.”

Daniel: We know these belongings arrived, but we don’t know much about what happened after that. They were likely displayed infrequently, if at all. Decades passed. Many forgot.

Madigan: So in the early 1970s, a young historian named James Hanson was going through the card catalog at the time in the National Museum of Natural History and seeing all these Lakota items attached to Gouverneur Warren. And Hanson knew of Gouverneur Warren because he had followed him and his sojourns across the West. And so he said, “Oh, my God, there’s all this stuff here.”

He ended up writing a book about it and published in 1996 called Little Chief’s Gatherings. Little Chief is what the Lakota called Warren. Well, James Hanson’s book started being passed around by people [which] I think was important in alerting them to the fact that these things existed there. And then it just went from there.

Little Thunder: Between that book being shared with me and then Peter Gibbs sharing with me what he was teaching in his class, that’s how I even learned about the collection.

Daniel: This is Karen again.

Little Thunder: It was called the Warren collection. We are now calling it the Blue Water collection, and we try to avoid the word “artifacts.” These are not artifacts. These are our relatives’ …

Quigley: Belongings.

Little Thunder: Belongings, spirits. These are not mere artifacts.

Daniel: And what are they exactly? Can you describe what these belongings are? What was taken?

Little Thunder: The collection includes things such as clothing, tools, two of our chanunpa, our sacred pipes, what the world calls peace pipes. There are buffalo robes. There are blankets.

Quigley: Moccasins.

Little Thunder: Moccasins. Lots of moccasins.

Daniel: Ione is here too.

Quigley: Like Karen said, we had items that were very personal items. And from looking at the designs and looking at the collection itself of belongings, it seemed to be from one or two families, because they had the same kind of design and the same kind of beadwork on some of the items. You couldn’t help but notice that they came from at least one or more camps or homes.

Daniel: So they were at the Smithsonian all this time?

Quigley: All of these years, yes. So when the family stepped up and said, “We want these belongings back,” I agreed that they should come home, that they should have come home years back, that they shouldn’t have even left from here. With a lot of hard work, Phil and Karen Little Thunder went about requesting that repatriation of these belongings back. And I stepped into encourage and advise and help facilitate in any way that I could as the preservation officer.

Daniel: A big break came in 2022 for Ione, Karen and Karen’s cousin Phil Little Thunder when the Smithsonian museums adopted an ethical returns policy for items from Native American communities.

Quigley: And we were asked to go and identify the belongings at the Smithsonian. So we were there, and we were able to really see for ourselves and identify for ourselves all the belongings.

Daniel: Here, again, comes a portion with explicit details. Some of this is quite difficult, so please take care while listening.

Quigley: Before we had left, we had been given photographs of these items, and I noticed that one of the items was a baby blanket. And there was a couple of sinew strings that were visibly obviously attached to something else at one time, but were broken off. And I knew that what had been broken off had to have been an umbilical cord. And there it was. But it was mislabeled. It was mislabeled as a pincushion. Well, we did not use pin cushions in that year. I was a little amused by it, but I was a little offended as well. So we took a look at the blanket and we saw where the sinew had been broken off, and we found the object, which was the umbilical cord. And not only within the umbilical cord, but there are some quill work that had been done. And people that know the Lakota way of quill work techniques know that the grandmas, the aunties, the mothers, they put these quills into their mouth to flatten them before they worked with them and applied them to the leather or the material. And so they have a DNA attached to them. And so we had to point this out and identify each and every one of the objects that were there and help them to identify them correctly.

Daniel: One belonging stood out in particular to Karen—a doll.

Little Thunder: The doll stands may be eight to ten inches tall. She’s wearing a blue traditional-style dress. She has beaded leggings and little beaded moccasins. And dolls like that are actually used in passing on our family traditions, our ways. Our young children learn, especially our women, they learn by taking care of those dolls. And that doll was taken from a little girl.

Quigley: A doll in another time was actually used to create the feelings of responsibility, to create the feelings of nurturing and create the feelings of taking care physically, spiritually, culturally, intellectually, emotionally as well, to take care of a child. And this actually prepared the young ladies in that sense to be able to nurture a child well. You cannot nurture a child just physically by feeding them, cleaning them—no. We nurture their emotions. We nurture their spirit as well. So a doll in a child’s life, a young lady’s life, would be more than just a doll, an item. Spirit. We put all these things into our life, into the things that we have. We recognize that a bowl would feed us, so we would survive and be protected with that bowl.

And I was told by an elder that if you find a projectile point out in the field, yes, you may pick it up, you may look at it, but you smudge yourself off and you leave it there, because you didn’t make that. It’s not yours. That object, it might’ve been used to feed your family. It might’ve been used to kill someone, and you don’t know what it was used for, basically. And so you leave it there. We’re careful about the things that we come across, because they all have a story to them and that energy attached to them.

Daniel: Karen and Ione were able to help the Smithsonian recognize the need to have these belongings returned to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and to do so as soon as possible.

Quigley: And the staff there were very, very open. They’re not of that old, old mindset where you don’t let anything out. These people were open, and [said] that, “These are your belongings. They should be home with you.” And these young people were even able to say that, “We are not the experts on identifying anything of yours. You are the experts. You come in and tell us what these things are.”

So I felt that there has been a major, major shift of thinking and the philosophy of what the Smithsonian was back in the 1800s to now, 2025. They basically opened their hearts as well to us, telling us that, “We are going to fully trust you and let you tell us about these items,” which had never been done before. I looked at a few of the items, and all I could do was shake my head, because I cannot hold anybody accountable that is there right now.

Daniel: Yeah.

Quigley: The people to hold accountable were the people back in the 1850s. Back then, they even scratched in a number on the bowl of a pipe. They wrote a number on a little child’s moccasin. It was not theirs to number, to claim, to put a mark on there. It didn’t belong to them, but they did. It’s just horrifying to sit here and think back on what their mindset was. I’m beyond blaming anyone now. It happened. Let’s just correct it from this day on. Let’s start making those corrections. And I believe we have the right people at the Smithsonian right now to make those corrections and make those changes that we need.

Daniel: A big step toward this correction happened a couple months ago in late August. Just days before the 170th commemoration of the Blue Water Massacre, Karen watched a truck arrive in Lewellen, Nebraska, at Ash Hollow State Historical Park, which overlooks the site of the battle.

Little Thunder: I have a picture of that truck coming up the driveway toward the visitor center. Throughout this entire process, I’ve been in disbelief, because I never ever believed that these would be returned. And knowing that they were in that truck, coming up the drive, it was emotional. Yes, it was truly emotional. There were many of our friends and relatives who also joined us. It was just overwhelming, but it was happy. It was good. That day was more than I can say in just a few minutes. That’s what it was like.

Daniel: There were many that attended the commemoration of the massacre a week after the belongings were returned. Here’s Ione.

Quigley: The community of Lewellen, the state park people, a couple of the people came from the Smithsonian, and the relatives, it was a good feeling of—I’m going to use the word “unity.” I won’t tell you any kind of specific details, because that ceremony belongs in that ceremony itself. But I can tell you that there were prayers and songs for the spirits of our relatives whose lives were taken there, letting them know that they are comforted, that they are remembered and that they can move on peacefully now. And the Harney family, Paul Harney Soderman, who was the descendant of Harney that wanted to make things right, he came. He was there. He was a big part of the event there and a big part of the belongings coming back. And so he made things right for himself at least. Not for his ancestor, but for himself. And now he can walk without carrying that burden as well. So for everyone involved, some of us that needed to cry and let that out, that happened. But when I left him there, I had this content feeling that we did our best making things right for all the people that had their lives taken there, and all the ones that had been marched up to Fort Laramie and on through the generations.

Daniel: The 69 belongings that have been returned will be housed at Ash Hollow State Historical Park for the next two years. The community will have a say in what happens to them next.

Quigley: We’re beginning to realize the full impact that the history has had on our people. And each and every item that comes home makes us that much stronger as people and makes us come to a point of healing, which is so, so important in this day that we come to some point of healing. Each and every child can stand up and introduce themselves in Lakota and feeling good about it, feeling very good about it. So it’s really important that whether it be a song or an item that comes home, each and every piece of our history that comes back, we’re willing to celebrate that.

Daniel: And I’m wondering, what does it mean for each of you to have these belongings back home in the care of your community? And what do you hope that having them back will mean?

Little Thunder: What it means to me is truth. Our history, these types of things have been erased. What this has come to mean to me as I’ve experienced this is forgiveness. We need to talk about forgiveness and get back to love, get back to taking care of each other the way it once was. For the people, I want healing, forgiveness, unity and restoration of our Lakota ways, our Lakota life ways. I believe we can use this collection in helping our people to see ourselves, to learn about ourselves. We’re human. The reason this happened is because we were not seen as human, but we are human and we are surviving. That’s what it means to me.

Quigley: I applaud that, Karen. One of the things that I really began to see was that each and every item that comes home actually brings us a little closer to a place of actually healing. We are still here, we are resilient, and we will remain as long as our young people know who they are. And bringing these belongings home, bringing our songs together, our ceremonies together, our relatives together, bringing them back together is so crucial in all of this healing.

Daniel: The restoration of these belongings has also helped Karen find personal healing.

Little Thunder: I visited the collection while it was still in Washington, D.C. twice prior to this return. In 2010, when I first visited, I thought this was beyond … I couldn’t believe this. And now that it’s actually happened, this is going to set us on our path toward healing our people, because Lakota mourning processes are different than yours. And those have been stunned, I mean, we were shocked in that historical trauma that still exists.

Daniel: And Karen, it sounds like you feel that getting these belongings back is a step toward this other future you want for you and your people.

Little Thunder: Yes, it is. When I was helping to change the name of the mountain from Harney Peak to Black Elk Peak, one of the statements I finally remember making before that board was that doing this will help to restore some dignity and some honor to our people once we learn who we are and where we come from.

Quigley: I think in addition to that, our almost complete genocide that we suffered, we have now internalized our oppression. And I think when we start to see that we all come from the same place, that we were all survivors of this massacre, it’s going to bring us together. And that internalized oppression that we have been acting out will no longer be there. We will have compassion for one another. We will be in unity as a people.

Daniel: Karen and Ione agree there’s still a lot of work to be done. Karen says she knows that one of her great-great-grandfather’s shirts is still in the hands of a private collector. It almost went to public auction in 2013, but it didn’t, and she’d like it back. And Ione is still searching for the names and records of the massacre survivors taken to Fort Laramie, as well as the locations of the remains of those that died during the fight.

Quigley: There’s going to be hard feelings yet, but the overall feeling that I got from being there the last few days was that the Blue Water Creek has clear, clear water. It’s no longer running of blood, giving me the assurance that it has washed away all of those bad things—they’re all cleansed now—and that things are going to start anew. And there were a lot of little white butterflies around there, indicating that there were some child spirits there. So when these little white butterflies came around, I got a better feeling of, yes, I cried, but it was with happiness that we were able to connect them with their items once again. So the little girl has her doll again close to her. She’s not out looking for it. The baby’s not searching for the umbilical cord. He has it now. So it was a hard thing to process, a hard thing to be immersed in right then and there with all the emotions, all the spirits moving about, the water moving around, cleansing. It was a mixture of both good and bad. But at the end of the day, it was a feeling of, I won’t say happiness, but there was a feeling of a little peace and contentment.

Daniel: Thank you both so, so much. It was a real honor to speak with you about this.

Little Thunder: Thank you for reaching out.

Quigley: And thank you for allowing us to voice our little voices.

Little Thunder: Yes.

Daniel: They carry a big, big story—an important story to share.

Little Thunder: Yes, we do. And now the people help to carry it.

Daniel: To read Tim Madigan’s reporting on the return of the belongings you heard about in this episode, visit SmithsonianMag.com. We’ll put a link in our show notes. And many thanks to Tim for helping us report this episode. Also, thanks to John Miller and Gunner Krogman at KOYA radio station for helping us record this episode. They’re one of many tribal stations around the country that recently lost their federal funding. Learn more at nativepublicmedia.org.

“There’s More to That” is a production of Smithsonian magazine and PRX Productions. From the magazine, our team is me, Debra Rosenberg and Brian Wolly. From PRX, our team is Jessica Miller, Genevieve Sponsler, Adriana Rozas Rivera, Cleo Levin, Sandra Lopez-Monsalve, Pedro Rafael Rosado and Edwin Ochoa. The executive producer of PRX Productions is Jocelyn Gonzales.

Our episode artwork is by Emily Lankiewicz. Fact-checking by Stephanie Abramson. Our music is from APM Music. I’m Ari Daniel. Thanks so much for listening.

Can you teach me a couple words in Lakota for me to conclude this interview? What would be the right thing to say?

Quigley: Hecetu yelo.

Daniel: Hecetu yelo.

Quigley: Yeah, that’s it.

Little Thunder: You got it.

Daniel: What does it mean?

Quigley: That’s the way it is.

Little Thunder: That’s the way it is.

Daniel: Hecetu yelo.

Quigley: Yeah.

Little Thunder: That’s the way it is.