Why Are Some of the World’s Best Directors Reviving This Special Film Format Created in the 1950s? Paul Thomas Anderson utilized VistaVision to make his latest movie, “One Battle After Another,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a bumbling, washed-up revolutionary trying to save his daughter Gregory Wakeman - Freelance Writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The legacy of VistaVision is intertwined with some of the most acclaimed films ever made. The high-resolution film format, developed by Paramount Pictures in the 1950s, is able to create richer and more detailed images because it uses a film negative that’s twice as large as the regular size. Normal film gauge, the term for the width of the film stock, is four perforations wide. The film gauge for VistaVision has eight perforations.

“The standard film gauge at the time was 35-millimeter,” explains Allison Whitney, a scholar of film and media studies at Texas Tech University. Typically, she says, 35-millimeter film “moves vertically through cameras and projectors. For VistaVision, they basically turned the film on its side so it was the size of two frames of 35-millimeter. That allowed it to have a greater surface area of film, which allowed for a more detailed and less grainy image.”

Paramount’s debut VistaVision release, White Christmas, hit cinemas on October 14, 1954, and went on to become the highest-grossing film of that year. In 1956, The Ten Commandments proved to be even more successful. Even now, that VistaVision project is in the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time when box office is adjusted for inflation. Director John Ford shot his most lauded film, 1956’s The Searchers, on the format, with critics praising the “beauty and grandeur” of the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s shots of the Western landscape. Alfred Hitchcock also used VistaVision on several of his films, most notably 1958’s Vertigo, widely considered one of the greatest movies of all time.

“Looking at Vertigo’s heavily symbolic use of colors and the textures and composition of the image, VistaVision allows this very acute level of detail,” says Whitney. “A lot of the things in that movie have to do with small details, as [star James Stewart’s character] notices the curl in someone’s hair and the texture of her clothes. These larger formats have a capacity to showcase that information and relay it in an astonishing way.”

Key takeaways: The return of VistaVision Many acclaimed directors are now deciding to shoot their films using VistaVision, the high resolution widescreen film format developed by Paramount in the mid-20th century.

Paul Thomas Anderson's newest film, One Battle After Another, utilizes the format.

Major Hollywood studios had stopped using VistaVision to shoot the entirety of a film by 1961, with Marlon Brando’s only directorial effort, One-Eyed Jacks, considered to be the last film entirely shot using the format in the mid-20th century. But later on, technicians decided to use VistaVision for certain visual effects shots in 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. Perhaps the most striking of those was the iconic opening sequence of the film, where the Imperial Army’s Star Destroyer Devastator chases the spacecraft carrying Princess Leia, all of which unfolds against a mesmerizing backdrop of stars and planets.

“VistaVision could be manipulated in post-production without losing any image quality,” says Molly Ryan, the director of Cornell Cinema, which ran a film series on VistaVision earlier this year. “Star Wars is one of the films that harnesses that potential to create these fantastic worlds and scenes,” she adds. After Star Wars, VistaVision was used for visual effects and minor scenes in major Hollywood films like Tron, Aliens, Jurassic Park, Forrest Gump and The Dark Knight.

Over the last few years, some of the world’s most famous filmmakers have been shooting nearly the entirety of their films on the format once again. One example is director Brady Corbet’s epic The Brutalist, which won three Academy Awards earlier this year. Corbet explained to Variety that he and cinematographer Lol Crawley made this choice because the story was mostly set in the 1950s, and the best way to “access that period was to shoot on something that was engineered in that same decade.”

This year, directors Paul Thomas Anderson and Yorgos Lanthimos have turned to the format with their respective films One Battle After Another and Bugonia.

Bugonia, the story of two conspiracy theorists (played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who kidnap a CEO (Emma Stone) because they believe her to be an alien, comes out across the United States on October 31. One Battle After Another, which centers on an off-the-grid former revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio) who is forced to take action after his teenage daughter goes missing, debuted to rave reviews on September 26. In 2026, other films made with VistaVision are anticipated: Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, M. Night Shyamalan’s Remain and Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew.

“The format just really pulls into the story tighter,” says Michael Bauman, the cinematographer of One Battle After Another. “It almost creates hyper-realistic imagery. It’s not just marketing hype speak: The differences are more than subtle, and it connects you with the film in different ways.”

With Bugonia, cinematographer Robbie Ryan says that Lanthimos used VistaVision because he wanted many close-ups of actors’ faces in the film. By using VistaVision, he could make these close-ups look like portrait photography. “He used it on his last film, Poor Things, for one scene and loved the results. For Bugonia, Yorgos felt that the larger format might make the movie more special with VistaVision. There’s something really lush about it. It’s hard to pinpoint, but I believe that VistaVision is popular again because there’s such a beautiful quality to it.”

Film scholar Whitney notes that when filmmakers decide to shoot on film over digital or to use an alternative format, they quickly become “associated with a certain kind of cinephilia and artistic seriousness.” But studios allowing films to be made in a more visually grandiose manner may also be a path to luring more moviegoers to the theater. The popularity of streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ over the last few years means viewers now need extra incentive to watch new releases in theaters rather than just waiting for them to be available at home.

This very much echoes the nervousness in the film industry of the early 1950s, when the emergence of television provoked studios to put a variety of large-screen formats in cinemas to try to make sure that people kept coming to the movies. Invented by Fred Waller, formerly of Paramount Pictures, and debuted commercially in 1952, the widescreen format Cinerama was made with three strips of 35-millimeter film projected side by side on a large curved screen. The next year, 20th Century Fox introduced CinemaScope, which saw movies being shot on an anamorphic lens to create more immersive widescreen films.

“VistaVision was developed by Paramount Pictures in the 1950s as a response to other technologies that other studios were developing,” says Molly Ryan. “There was this interest in Hollywood to create films that would be more spectacular and offer this amazing new experience of cinema.” Unlike Cinerama and CinemaScope, which required specialized setups and projectors, exhibitors could screen VistaVision films using the same projectors, she adds; thus, they could be more widely shown in cinemas.

But by the end of the 1950s, technological advancements meant that studios were already moving away from VistaVision. “New technologies developed that were less specialized,” the Cornell Cinema director says. “There were new cameras, film stocks and ways of shooting that could do much of what VistaVision could but were cheaper or easier to use.”

Anderson decided to shoot One Battle After Another on VistaVision after previously using the format on “Anima,” a 2019 short film he made to accompany Thom Yorke’s album of the same name.

“That sparked his interest in it,” says Bauman. “He is a purist when it comes to film.” Anderson was so fastidious about One Battle After Another’s use of the format that, Bauman notes, he reached out to the cinematic community to find a VistaVision projector so he could watch the dailies properly after each day of filming. According to IndieWire, Warner Bros. has also sourced and set up VistaVision projectors in London, Boston, Los Angeles and New York, so that One Battle After Another could become the first film to be both captured and projected on VistaVision since 1961.

In the year and a half before production on the film, Anderson and Bauman conducted around 15 tests with the various VistaVision cameras they’d acquired, so they could learn how to use the technology properly and maximize the film’s visuals. “We really wanted to know how far we could push the technology until it broke,” jokes Bauman. “There were certainly moments where we didn’t know if it would work.”

During filming, Bauman says, they regularly had to do mechanical work on the camera. For One Battle After Another, shooting took place in a variety of locations. “We put the cameras onto cars and just drove, so they were shaking, too. We really tested them,” he says. As a result of their tests, though, they were really able to take advantage of the format. Certain sequences in the film take place in the desert, in a forest, and during a riot and car chase. “We were able to really lean into the depth of field with this particular format. It just looks so cool.”

Both Bauman and Robbie Ryan agree that the biggest challenge of filming on VistaVision is the noise that emanates from the cameras. “They’re just really noisy cameras. It sounds like a tractor,” says Robbie Ryan. On Bugonia, the team resorted to putting a towel over their camera to drown out the noise, while the One Battle After Another team built a specific blimp that surrounded the camera to quiet it down.

But while he’s delighted that VistaVision has made a return, cinematographer Ryan does have one request for the films that boast about using it: “Every film that you see promoted as a VistaVision film should have to show the percentage of how much they shot on it. We shot 95 percent of ours on VistaVision. It’s almost a badge of honor.” He’ll be delighted to learn then that, according to Bauman, One Battle After Another managed somewhere between 70 and 80 percent.

Having helped to pave the way for how to use VistaVision and create a “cohesive workflow” that other productions can now follow, Bauman is optimistic that the format’s return isn’t just a blip. “I really hope that people will use the cameras more and that the cameras get better,” he says. “I’m really excited for what the future holds with it. Because it’s a beautiful format. I hope people feel inspired by what we’ve done with it.”