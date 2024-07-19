Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

What would life be like without music? Luckily, we don’t have to find out. For eons, humans have found ways to use tools, objects in nature and even their own bodies to create music.

Technological advances have enabled us to produce melodies and songs with just the touch of a button, often negating the need for actual instruments, but many of those devices mimic the ancient and classic instruments generations of musicians learned to play, from harpsichords and lyres to cellos and xylophones. Even the hearing-impaired can enjoy the thump of a strong, rhythmic bass line.

What draws us to music? We may never know, but that doesn’t keep us from enjoying it.