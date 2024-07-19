Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

What would life be like without music? Luckily, we don’t have to find out. For eons, humans have found ways to use tools, objects in nature and even their own bodies to create music.

Technological advances have enabled us to produce melodies and songs with just the touch of a button, often negating the need for actual instruments, but many of those devices mimic the ancient and classic instruments generations of musicians learned to play, from harpsichords and lyres to cellos and xylophones. Even the hearing-impaired can enjoy the thump of a strong, rhythmic bass line.

What draws us to music? We may never know, but that doesn’t keep us from enjoying it.

A bassist provides a tune as a dancer twirls to the rhythm. Csaba Meszaros, Hungary, 2010
In a period of quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic, some music students had no option but to attend lessons virtually. Elena Dilai, New York, 2020
Men use large objects to strike drums affixed to their waists during an annual turmeric festival. Prithwiraj Dhang, India, 2018
Some say once you’ve learned how to play an instrument, you never forget, even in your senior years. Cristina Rus, Romania, 2017
In full marching gear, a high school musician warms up before a band competition.  Randy Meredith, Georgia, 2015
Their categorization as instruments might be in question, but no one would argue that turntables aren’t capable of producing great music, especially with a skilled D.J. and terrific tunes. Michael Anderson, Washington, D.C., 2016
A singer pauses to take in the scene from her vantage point onstage. Shannon Flynn, New York, 2023
A young clarinet player gazes at a piece of music illuminated by sunbeams. Kelvin Murray, United Kingdom, 2018
Lucretia M. Anderson pays tribute to legendary blues singer Big Mama Thornton with a song. Jared Johnson, Virginia, 2016
Alphorns, long woodwinds that date back to the 13th century, are primarily used by Swiss herdsmen.  Howard Wolff, Switzerland, 2023
It’s not uncommon to encounter musicians who’ve learned to play more than one instrument. Erin Jeruzal, Peru, 2010
Brass instrumentalists entertain passers-by in a Beijing park. Kevin Shi, China, 2019
Estonian conductor Risto Joost leads an orchestra during a concert with the Wuppertal Symphony. Daniel Haeker, Germany, 2022
A trombone player takes a walk with his instrument in tow. Brad Jones, Mexico, 2015

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine. You can follow him on Instagram at @jeffcampagna.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.