Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
October 2019 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter
The artist says he paints to music, improvising his brushstrokes in the manner of a jazz soloist. (Peter Wayne Lewis)
Monk Time #1 (Peter Wayne Lewis)
Monk Time #13 (Peter Wayne Lewis)
Buddha Plays Monk #6 (Peter Wayne Lewis)

How Peter Wayne Lewis Infuses His Artwork With the Spirit of Jazz

A new exhibit explores bebop and the Buddha

By
Smithsonian Magazine | Subscribe

As a boy in the 1950s, Peter Wayne Lewis wanted to be a musician like his father, a jazz pianist. “I grew up listening to music and have a great appreciation for it, but I did not have that gift,” says the artist, who instead channels his love of rhythm and melody into bold, large-scale abstract canvases. Lewis says Monk Time #6—one of nine recent works on view this month at the Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington—is a riff on the pianist Thelonious Monk. “I imagined him in conversation with Buddha, who was a monk,” the painter says. “Both gentlemen were spiritual human beings.” Lewis, who was born in Jamaica and lives most of the year in New Jersey and Boston, deepened his knowledge of Buddhism in Beijing, where he has spent summers since 2006. While not a practicing Buddhist, he believes the religion and jazz have much in common. The two “monks,” he speculates, “would talk about the power of music and have a great laugh.”

Preview thumbnail for video 'Subscribe to Smithsonian magazine now for just $12

Subscribe to Smithsonian magazine now for just $12

This article is a selection from the October 2019 issue of Smithsonian magazine

About Amy Crawford
Amy Crawford

Amy Crawford is a Michigan-based freelance journalist writing about cities, science, the environment, art and education. A longtime Smithsonian contributor, her work also appears in CityLab and the Boston Globe.

Read more from this author |
Tags

We Recommend

Ask Smithsonian: How Long Can a Person Hold Their Breath? (1:32)
Gasp! The answer will amaze you.
Preview thumbnail for video'Hammerhead vs. Stingray
Hammerhead vs. Stingray (2:25)
Preview thumbnail for video'A Mongoose and Black Mamba Fight to Death
A Mongoose and Black Mamba Fight to Death (2:33)
Preview thumbnail for video'Who Decided to Put 60 Seconds in a Minute?
Who Decided to Put 60 Seconds in a Minute? (2:33)
Preview thumbnail for video'How a Single Asteroid Wiped Dinosaurs Off This Planet
How a Single Asteroid Wiped Dinosaurs Off This Planet (1:14)

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Circulation Subscribe
“Art