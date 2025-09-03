A New Exhibit in Toronto Reexamines the Works of the Baroque Masters In her monumental work inspired by the Rape of the Sabine Women, an artist reimagines a much-depicted story from antiquity Amy Crawford - Contributing Writer Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The Rape of the Sabine Women, an episode in which Rome’s legendary founders forcibly abducted brides from a nearby community, has been a popular subject in painting and sculpture since the Renaissance—so popular, in fact, that we may miss the brutality of the original myth. “There’s almost this sense of familiarity-blindness to these stories,” says American artist Jesse Mockrin, who depicts the Sabine drama from the perspective of the women themselves in her large-scale 2024 painting The Descent, one of more than 12 new works on view in a solo exhibition opening at Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario in September.

Riffing off 16th- and 17th-century Baroque artists like Caravaggio and Peter Paul Rubens, who brought new levels of technical virtuosity and theatrical flair to scenes from the Bible and mythology, Mockrin asks viewers to reconsider themes of sex, gender and violence that run through the Western canon. At the same time, she resists the contemporary cultural impulse to tear down statues and reject our past for its flaws. “I think the old masters were masters. … I feel like a fan to some extent,” she confesses. “I also feel like I can be critical of the messages inherent in those works, and conscious of trying to update them to a female perspective, in this moment.”

Did You Know? How to see the exhibit The exhibition The exhibition Jesse Mockrin: Echo opens to the public on September 11 in Toronto.