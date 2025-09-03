A New Exhibit in Toronto Reexamines the Works of the Baroque Masters

In her monumental work inspired by the Rape of the Sabine Women, an artist reimagines a much-depicted story from antiquity

Amy Crawford
Jesse Mockrin, The Descent
Jesse Mockrin. The Descent, oil on linen, 7.5 by 25.8 feet, 2024. Jesse Mockrin. The Descent, 2024. Oil on linen, 7.5 by 25.8 feet. © Jesse Mockrin 2025. Image courtesy of the artist, James Cohan, New York, and Night Gallery, Los Angeles. Photo: Phoebe d'Heurle

The Rape of the Sabine Women, an episode in which Rome’s legendary founders forcibly abducted brides from a nearby community, has been a popular subject in painting and sculpture since the Renaissance—so popular, in fact, that we may miss the brutality of the original myth. “There’s almost this sense of familiarity-blindness to these stories,” says American artist Jesse Mockrin, who depicts the Sabine drama from the perspective of the women themselves in her large-scale 2024 painting The Descent, one of more than 12 new works on view in a solo exhibition opening at Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario in September.

Riffing off 16th- and 17th-century Baroque artists like Caravaggio and Peter Paul Rubens, who brought new levels of technical virtuosity and theatrical flair to scenes from the Bible and mythology, Mockrin asks viewers to reconsider themes of sex, gender and violence that run through the Western canon. At the same time, she resists the contemporary cultural impulse to tear down statues and reject our past for its flaws. “I think the old masters were masters. … I feel like a fan to some extent,” she confesses. “I also feel like I can be critical of the messages inherent in those works, and conscious of trying to update them to a female perspective, in this moment.” 

The exhibition Jesse Mockrin: Echo opens to the public on September 11 in Toronto.
Jesse Mockrin, Exhibition
Jesse Mockrin. Exhibition, oil on cotton/linen, 73.7 x 50.8 centimeters, 2023. Jesse Mockrin. Exhibition, 2023. Oil on cotton/linen, 73.7 x 50.8 cm. Private Collection, Courtesy Kristy Bryce Art Advisory. © Jesse Mockrin 2025. Image courtesy of the artist. Night Gallery, Los Angeles, and James Cohan, New York.
Jesse Mockrin, Fracture
Jesse Mockrin. Fracture, oil on cotton, 91.4 x 142.2 centimeters, 2024.
 

  Jesse Mockrin. Fracture, 2024. Oil on cotton, 91.4 x 142.2 cm. Art Gallery of Ontario. Purchase, with funds from the F.P. Wood Fund, 2025. © Jesse Mockrin 2025. Image courtesy of the artist, Night Gallery, Los Angeles, and James Cohan, New York.
Cover image of the Smithsonian Magazine September/October 2025 issue

This article is a selection from the September/October 2025 issue of Smithsonian magazine

Amy Crawford

Amy Crawford is a Michigan-based freelance journalist writing about cities, science, the environment, art and education. A longtime Smithsonian contributor, her work also appears in CityLab and the Boston Globe.

